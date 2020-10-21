How Bipartisan Anti-China Rhetoric Is Being Used to Increase U.S. Military Spending

With lit­tle pub­lic atten­tion or debate, the call for greater con­fronta­tion with Chi­na is being used by both Repub­li­cans and Democ­rats to jus­ti­fy fun­nel­ing bil­lions more in spend­ing toward the Pentagon’s bud­get and pur­sue mil­i­tary buildup across the Asia-Pacif­ic region. The con­gres­sion­al push to beef up the 2021 Nation­al Defense Autho­riza­tion Act (NDAA), which deter­mines the annu­al bud­get of the Depart­ment of Defense, is rais­ing con­cern among some anti-war advo­cates, who oppose efforts to fur­ther mil­i­ta­rize U.S. soci­ety by cast­ing Chi­na as America’s num­ber-one enemy.

The Sen­ate ver­sion of the NDAA, which passed on July 23 in a vote of 86 – 14, allo­cates $6 bil­lion to the ​“Pacif­ic Deter­rence Ini­tia­tive” over the course of two years: $1.4 bil­lion in 2021 and $5.5 bil­lion in 2022, accord­ing to Lind­say Koshgar­i­an, the pro­gram direc­tor of the Nation­al Pri­or­i­ties Project and an expert in mil­i­tary budgets.

The ini­tia­tive is intend­ed to ​“increase the lethal­i­ty of the joint force in the Indo-Pacif­ic region,” accord­ing to the NDAA, by for­ti­fy­ing U.S. allies and part­ners in the region, and improv­ing U.S. mil­i­tary capa­bil­i­ties, includ­ing through ​“pro­cure­ment and field­ing” of ​“long-range pre­ci­sion strike sys­tems.” A state­ment from the Sen­ate Armed Ser­vices Com­mit­tee released in June calls the ini­tia­tive ​“a strong sig­nal to the Chi­nese Com­mu­nist Par­ty that Amer­i­ca is deeply com­mit­ted to defend­ing our inter­ests in the Indo-Pacific.”

The House, mean­while, passed its own anti-Chi­na ini­tia­tive in its ver­sion of the NDAA, which was approved on July 21 by a vote of 295 – 125. The ​“Indo-Pacif­ic Reas­sur­ance Ini­tia­tive” allo­cates $3.6 bil­lion for 2021. While the NDAA does not spec­i­fy an amount for 2022, it does say the Depart­ment of Defense should make a plan for ​“future bud­get requests.” And accord­ing to Koshgar­i­an, who also ver­i­fied these num­bers, ​“it’s safe to assume that it would con­tin­ue at a sim­i­lar or high­er lev­el.” She adds that the NDAA ​“spec­i­fies that the ini­tia­tive should come in at a min­i­mum of $3.6 bil­lion, so the final amount could come in high­er if oth­er, more flex­i­ble funds are also ded­i­cat­ed to this initiative.”

The House ini­tia­tive is aimed at ​“opti­miz­ing the pres­ence of Unit­ed States Armed Forces in the region,” improv­ing mil­i­tary infra­struc­ture, and ​“strength­en­ing and main­tain­ing bilat­er­al and mul­ti­lat­er­al mil­i­tary exer­cis­es and train­ing” with U.S. allies, accord­ing to the House NDAA, whose anti-Chi­na pro­pos­als were bipartisan.

The House ver­sion mir­rors a pro­pos­al put for­ward in June by Rep. Adam Smith (D‑Wash.), Chair­man of the House Armed Ser­vices Com­mit­tee, who called for a $3.58 bil­lion ​“Indo-Pacif­ic Reas­sur­ance Ini­tia­tive,” which he said should ​“opti­mize the pres­ence of U.S. forces in the region” and ​“build the defense and secu­ri­ty capa­bil­i­ties, capac­i­ty, and coop­er­a­tion of allies and part­ner nations.” Smith, a sig­nif­i­cant recip­i­ent of mon­ey from defense indus­try PACs, has a hawk­ish record, and in July vot­ed against an amend­ment to cut the U.S. mil­i­tary bud­get by 10% and put that mon­ey toward coro­n­avirus relief and oth­er social programs.

Smith’s pro­pos­al close­ly resem­bles leg­is­la­tion draft­ed by Rep. Mac Thorn­ber­ry (R‑Texas), the rank­ing Repub­li­can on the House Armed Ser­vices Com­mit­tee, to cre­ate an ​“Indo-Pacif­ic Deter­rence Ini­tia­tive” to the tune of $6 bil­lion. When unveil­ing that leg­is­la­tion in April, Thorn­ber­ry (the House’s top recip­i­ent of fund­ing from defense indus­try PACs and indi­vid­u­als dur­ing the 2016 elec­tion cycle) under­scored its bipar­ti­san sup­port. ​“Senior offi­cials from both par­ties, mil­i­tary com­man­ders and inter­na­tion­al secu­ri­ty experts have told us for years that the Indo-Pacif­ic must be this country’s pri­or­i­ty the­ater,” Thorn­ber­ry said at the time. (Smith, for his part, praised Thornberry’s pro­pos­al and claimed he shared the priority.)

The Sen­ate and House ver­sions of the NDAA — both of which allo­cate a whop­ping $740.5 bil­lion for the 2021 mil­i­tary bud­get — must next be rec­on­ciled, some­thing that like­ly will not hap­pen until after the Novem­ber 3 pres­i­den­tial elec­tion. But giv­en that anti-Chi­na ini­tia­tives are includ­ed in both ver­sions, the final is all but cer­tain to include bil­lions more for U.S. troop deploy­ments, mil­i­tary infra­struc­ture, exer­cis­es, weapons buildup and sup­port for proxy forces in the region. Accord­ing to Joseph Ger­son, exec­u­tive direc­tor of the Cam­paign for Peace, Dis­ar­ma­ment and Com­mon Secu­ri­ty at the Amer­i­can Friends Ser­vice Com­mit­tee, ​“The con­fronta­tion across the board with Chi­na is cur­rent­ly the dri­ving force behind mil­i­tary spending.”

The impli­ca­tions extend far beyond the imme­di­ate lan­guage of the bills. ​“Increas­ing­ly, it’s not just about the mon­ey that’s very specif­i­cal­ly allo­cat­ed for that region, but also every­thing in that part of the world is going to be increas­ing­ly jus­ti­fied,” says Koshgar­i­an. ​“Even things we already have — our bases in Japan and South Korea, and cer­tain­ly there’s a lot of focus on the South Chi­na Sea — it’s all going to be increas­ing­ly jus­ti­fied by the focus on China.”

And indeed, both the House and Sen­ate ver­sions of the NDAA include mea­sures that make it hard­er for the Unit­ed States to with­draw troops from South Korea, despite vocif­er­ous oppo­si­tion in that coun­try to the U.S. military’s pres­ence. Both ver­sions include lan­guage that pro­hibits using NDAA funds to reduce the U.S. troop pres­ence below 28,500 unless the reduc­tion is proven to be in U.S. nation­al secu­ri­ty interests.

Tobi­ta Chow, the direc­tor of ​Jus­tice is Glob­al, which calls itself a ​“grass­roots move­ment,” warns that ​“as the U.S.-China con­flict con­tin­ues to esca­late, it’s going to increase the dan­gers for every­one who’s caught in between. That includes the Kore­an Penin­su­la, Tai­wan and South­east Asia.” He adds that he is also con­cerned about Africa, where the U.S. is using China’s eco­nom­ic activ­i­ties to jus­ti­fy expand­ing its own mil­i­tary pres­ence. ​“Who­ev­er is in the White House,” says Chow, ​“this cre­ates real­ly dan­ger­ous pres­sures.” (Dis­clo­sure: Chow serves on the board of In These Times.)

Beyond direct mil­i­tary buildup, there are signs that the final NDAA could also include ini­tia­tives aimed at for­ti­fy­ing U.S. intel­li­gence agen­cies, and blam­ing Chi­na for the Covid-19 cri­sis. The Sen­ate ver­sion of the bill says it’s a pol­i­cy of the Unit­ed States ​“to counter the Chi­nese Com­mu­nist Par­ty’s efforts to spread dis­in­for­ma­tion in the People’s Repub­lic of Chi­na and beyond with respect to the response of the Chi­nese Com­mu­nist Par­ty to Covid – 19.” It also includes a plan for the FBI to ​“Increase Pub­lic Aware­ness and Detec­tion of Influ­ence Activ­i­ties by the Gov­ern­ment Of The Peo­ple’s Repub­lic Of China.”

While both ver­sions of the NDAA leave the infra­struc­ture of the so-called War on Ter­ror intact, they each sig­nal a shift towards pri­or­i­tiz­ing oppo­si­tion to Chi­na pri­mar­i­ly, as well as Rus­sia. ​“One of the things that’s so dan­ger­ous about this is that, for the most part, there’s pret­ty unques­tioned bipar­ti­san agree­ment that these are legit­i­mate goals,” says Koshgar­i­an. ​“There is bipar­ti­san agree­ment that we need huge Pen­ta­gon bud­gets, and we should jus­ti­fy them by hav­ing com­mon ene­mies. There is agree­ment that Chi­na is going to be this com­mon enemy.”

This trend is not new. The Oba­ma-Biden admin­is­tra­tion made coun­ter­ing Chi­na a cen­ter­piece of its for­eign pol­i­cy: The Asia-Pacif­ic mil­i­tary piv­ot (how­ev­er incom­plete) and the pro­posed Trans-Pacif­ic Part­ner­ship trade deal were both aimed at hedg­ing against the country.

But anti-Chi­na poli­cies were esca­lat­ed by Trump. In a 2017 report on ​“nation­al secu­ri­ty strat­e­gy,” the Trump admin­is­tra­tion empha­sized great pow­er com­pe­ti­tion between the Unit­ed States and Chi­na, cast­ing the coun­try — along­side Rus­sia — as a threat to U.S. safe­ty and pros­per­i­ty. ​“Chi­na seeks to dis­place the Unit­ed States in the Indo-Pacif­ic region, expand the reach­es of its state-dri­ven eco­nom­ic mod­el, and reorder the region in its favor,” the doc­u­ment states.

On May 20, 2020, the Trump admin­is­tra­tion released a report on the U.S. government’s ​“strate­gic approach” to Chi­na that dou­bled down on the 2017 doc­u­ment, empha­siz­ing fierce mil­i­tary and eco­nom­ic com­pe­ti­tion with Chi­na. The report argues that there is lit­tle room for U.S.-China coop­er­a­tion, but rather, the coun­try must be fierce­ly opposed. ​“The Unit­ed States rec­og­nizes the long-term strate­gic com­pe­ti­tion between our two sys­tems,” the doc­u­ment states.

Through­out the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic and pres­i­den­tial cam­paign sea­son, the Trump admin­is­tra­tion has leaned into its bel­liger­ence toward Chi­na, espous­ing evi­dence-free the­o­ries that the coro­n­avirus was made in a Wuhan lab, and that Chi­na was delib­er­ate­ly spread­ing the virus via air­line trav­el­ers, per­sist­ing even amid warn­ings that such rhetoric was fuel­ing a spate of racist attacks against Asian-Americans.

Yet the grow­ing push for con­fronta­tion with Chi­na has been rel­a­tive­ly bipar­ti­san, with the Biden cam­paign engag­ing in its own anti-Chi­na ads and rhetoric. (The cam­paign did roll back some of his rhetoric in response to accu­sa­tions of racism.) The 2020 Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty Plat­form, fur­ther­more, does not fun­da­men­tal­ly chal­lenge Trump’s great pow­er com­pe­ti­tion, and instead depicts Chi­na as a key men­ace. ​“We will ral­ly friends and allies across the world to push back against Chi­na or any oth­er country’s attempts to under­mine inter­na­tion­al norms,” the doc­u­ment states. While the lan­guage is less bel­li­cose than Trump’s, the plat­form nonethe­less strikes a mil­i­tary pos­ture, and vows to ​“resist the Chi­nese military’s intim­i­da­tion in the South Chi­na Sea.”

“The right’s ver­sion of anti-Chi­na rhetoric is more volatile and giv­en to con­spir­a­cy the­o­ries, which are very dan­ger­ous,” says Chow. ​“The Demo­c­ra­t­ic Party’s ver­sion is less volatile and more long term, with more of an empha­sis on build­ing deep­er alliances and con­struct­ing a larg­er anti-Chi­na front and con­test­ing for­eign influence.”

He adds, ​“But we should be wary of the abil­i­ty of the lib­er­al Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty side of the nation­al secu­ri­ty estab­lish­ment, along with mod­er­ate fig­ures in the Repub­li­can Par­ty, to sell them­selves as offer­ing a ​‘more rea­son­able approach’ to Chi­na and down­play­ing how dan­ger­ous this anti-Chi­­na mil­i­tarism real­ly is in order to con­struct a larg­er and more pow­er­ful coali­tion behind this anti-Chi­­na strategy.”

