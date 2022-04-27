A New Podcast Opens Portals Into Queer History

Reader donations, many as small as just $1, have kept In These Times publishing for 45 years. Once you've finished reading, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support this work.

When audio producer Ariel Mejia bikes around Chicago, something strange happens to her. ​“All of a sudden…I don’t know where I am,” she says. In these moments, Mejia isn’t geographically lost; she’s engaging in a version of time travel, what she calls ​“portal diving,” to visit the past. One of her favorite places to portal dive is at 3321 N. Clark St., the one-time home of People Like Us Bookstore, Chicago’s first gay and lesbian bookstore. Suddenly, she’s in the year 1988. ​“I’ll stand in front of the door and I’ll imagine [People Like Us co-founder] Carrie Barnett is actually standing right in front of me,” Mejia says. ​“I can see the shelves. I can see the T‑shirts on the wall. I can see the people coming and going.” Mejia’s experience is the subject of Episode 4 of Unboxing Queer History, a new

podcast from the Gerber/​Hart Library and Archives in Chicago. The community archive is dedicated to LGBTQ culture and history in the Midwest. Over 25 minutes, the episode takes listeners back to when Carrie Barnett and Brett Shingledecker opened People Like Us, which also hosted events and became a place for the broader community to learn more about the LGBTQ community. Despite some initial consternation — at the time, the Chicago Tribune wrote, ​“Naturally, it takes a certain amount of nerve to open such an unconventional business” — the store saw nine years of success and attracted queer literary luminaries from across the country, including Rita Mae Brown, Leslie Feinberg and Alison Bechdel. People Like Us closed abruptly in 1997 after a change in ownership, but not before it had become known as one of the only places where LGBTQ Chicagoans could find themselves reflected in media — a place to be reminded of the meaning of a dark blue hanky in the left-side pocket, a place to gather, a place to see and be seen.



A photograph of People Like Us bookstore co-founder Brett Shingledecker looking on in 1989. Images via the Gerber/Hart Archives A photograph of People Like Us co-founders Carrie Barnett and Brett Shin- gledecker celebrating their store’s fourth anniversary in 1992. Images via the Gerber/Hart Archives

What history gets lost when these community spaces shutter? Unboxing grapples with this question through intimate interviews and humorous anecdotes, highlighting stories of LGBTQ history and culture in the Gerber/​Hart collections through eight lovingly researched, richly produced episodes. But portal diving is what’s really on offer here. Episode 6 (my favorite) centers on the Great Angling Lesbian Society (GALS), a community organization started by two lesbians in Chicago in 1994 (one of whom was Sherry Pethers, who became the first out lesbian elected as a Cook County judge in 2004). With immersive sound design, Unboxing transports listeners to the water for stories about smelt fishing, camping hijinks and the occasional love affair. And there’s plenty more. Episode 7 offers an intimate new perspective on gay liberation activist Bill Kelley through a conversation with his long-time partner, Chen Ooi. Episode 5 introduces Lorrainne Sade Baskerville, the Black trans woman who founded transGenesis, the first direct services organization specializing in trans healthcare in Chicago.

A 1940s photograph of famed drag performer Miss Tillie, known as “The Dirty Old Lady of Chicago.” Images via the Gerber/Hart Archives

Episode 1 takes listeners through Chicago’s midcentury night life with the story of famous drag performer Miss Tillie, aka the ​“Dirty Old Lady of Chicago.” This is Gerber/​Hart programming and social media coordinator Jen Dentel’s favorite episode. She reverently describes the boxes of photographs in the Miss Tillie collection: ​“Glamor studio, lots of feather boas, strappy pumps, fish nets. She’s got a long dress where it’s baring one shoulder, very long wig, the big chandelier earrings. And she’s holding her drink and just kind of looking right at the camera.” Mejia agrees: ​“I’m so interested in where people partied, what they were wearing, what was happening, because those stories tell a much wider history.” As the Gerber/​Hart team tries to expand the narrative around queer history with Unboxing, they say they’ve already felt the power of that in their own lives. ​“Learning more about my lineage, I experienced the broad beauty of possibility and entry points and connection to myself in the world,” Mejia says. This self-reflexivity is just one of the triumphs of the show — one the show’s creators hope will have lasting impact. I have to say, I felt that power too. Listening for the first time, especially after two long, pandemic years, a warmth — a feeling of connection to queerness across space and time — bloomed across my skin like the first sun in February. I hadn’t even known I was missing it.



TransGenesis founder Lorrainne Sade Baskerville (right) poses with drag performer RuPaul at a book signing; Unboxing Queer History podcast producers. Images via the Gerber/Hart Archives Unboxing Queer History podcast producers (from left) Hannah Viti, Erin Bell and Ariel Mejia hold a photo of Lorrainne Sade Baskerville in Chicago’s Gerber/Hart archives. Images via the Gerber/Hart Archives

I spoke with Mejia and Dentel, the co-creators of Unboxing, in March. Without the Gerber/​Hart archive, the stories in Unboxing Queer History would not exist. Tell us more about the erasure of queer history and Gerber/Hart’s work. ARIEL MEJIA: So there’s the mainstream narrative: We know about Stonewall, we know about the height of the AIDS epidemic, we know about marriage equality. Our country has shaped queer representation around that, but queer history is not all grandiose. It’s also about the minutiae. The archive has hundreds of photos of people doing drag in their houses, hanging out with their friends. These pictures are so informative. We can read and watch movies about Stonewall all we want — but that is not the center of our history. It is our daily lives. Archives illustrate that. Each episode is an exploration into a particular collection in the archive, an intentional look into these queer histories. Episode 5 opens with a critique of the archive’s limitations, about gatekeeping in archival work. How does that dynamic affect the stories that get told? JEN DENTEL: The people that set up Gerber/​Hart happened to know certain people, who knew other people, and it’s people that all look the same: white cis gay men. So this pattern repeats, and it leads to this impression that’s the only queer history that existed — which is incorrect. It makes me wonder how much of this history got thrown out.



We need to work really hard to make our collections more representative. Otherwise, if people see that almost every collection is white, why would they trust Gerber/​Hart enough to want to donate their stuff there? Part of the hope with this project was that we could reach more people that hadn’t heard of Gerber/​Hart, and people would realize their stuff is important — and hopefully donate, so we can have a more representative collection.

Artifacts from the 1990s Chicago community group, the Great Angling Lesbian Society (GALS). Images via the Gerber/Hart Archives