Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

The Former Deadspin People Explain How to Launch a Worker-Owned Media Co-op That Might Succeed

Hamilton NolanJuly 30, 2020

(defector.com)

For the past five years, the media indus­try has been on a union­iz­ing spree. This wave of work­er empow­er­ment — com­bined with the industry’s reg­u­lar waves of lay­offs, fold­ing pub­li­ca­tions, and man­age­ment shenani­gans — have led many peo­ple to pine for the next evo­lu­tion: Work­er-owned media co-ops. Eas­i­er said than done. But now, the for­mer writ­ers of Dead­spin have announced the launch of Defec­tor Media, which will be an hon­est-to-good­ness media co-op owned by the writ­ers and edi­tors them­selves. It comes on the heels of a recent flow­er­ing of small­er writer-owned newslet­ters and sites like Dis­course Blog, launched by for­mer staffers of Splin­ter (where I used to work). Has the rev­o­lu­tion in media arrived at last? 

Dead­spin had mil­lions of loy­al read­ers. Its employ­ees got a ton of press when they resigned en masse last year after com­pa­ny exec­u­tives (dis­clo­sure: the same com­pa­ny where I used to work) tried to lim­it their edi­to­r­i­al free­dom. That makes Defec­tor the most high-pro­file media co-op project yet. It racked up more than 10,000sub­scribers on the first day it was announced, an indi­ca­tion that this mod­el may be finan­cial­ly viable after all. 

Three Defec­tor writ­ers—Diana Moskovitz, Giri Nathan, and Samer Kalaf—spoke via email about the real­i­ties of build­ing a work­er co-op in an unsta­ble and always uncer­tain industry. 

Hamil­ton Nolan: How did you land on this super-equal, shared own­er­ship struc­ture? Did you explore oth­er options, or go straight to this?

Giri Nathan: We had con­ver­sa­tions with var­i­ous investors, each of whom had their own pre­ferred struc­ture for our busi­ness. It will not shock you to learn that they had con­ven­tion­al busi­ness struc­tures in mind. But at some point, the group began think­ing about things very dif­fer­ent­ly: What if we ignored all their pref­er­ences and actu­al­ly start­ed to envi­sion what this busi­ness would look like, in a vac­u­um, if we built it in line with our val­ues? If we need­ed to com­pro­mise down the road, that’d be fine — but we might as well start out with this ide­al­ized form and then chis­el away at that as need­ed. This was a lib­er­at­ing thought exper­i­ment. We talked as a group and quick­ly real­ized we were look­ing for a flat struc­ture with plen­ty of checks on pow­er, which may well have been inspired by, uh, pre­vi­ous work­place expe­ri­ences. A small­er sub­group then dis­tilled that abstract con­ver­sa­tion into some­thing clos­er to a con­crete busi­ness struc­ture (with the help of a friend of the site, who is an orga­ni­za­tion­al genius). Then we took that doc­u­ment to a lawyer, who made it into some­thing even more con­crete (the damn law).

Nolan: How will deci­sion-mak­ing work? Do you all vote on stuff, or are cer­tain peo­ple empow­ered to make the big decisions?

Diana Moskovitz: On a day-to-day basis, deci­sion mak­ing will work like a typ­i­cal pub­li­ca­tion. Edi­tor in chief Tom Ley will run edi­to­r­i­al and over­see what we’re writ­ing and edit­ing. Vice pres­i­dent of rev­enue and oper­a­tions Jasper Wang will run our busi­ness side. But, from the get go, we knew there were cer­tain key deci­sions that we want­ed to have a broad­er over­sight over. There also were cer­tain deci­sions that we knew we want­ed the entire staff to have author­i­ty over. A lot of this was pow­ered by this being a work­er-owned com­pa­ny. If we all own it, then we all need to have some say in what’s going on. So build­ing in those levers of pow­er was very impor­tant to us. 

The first lay­er will be the man­age­ment board, which includes the EIC, the VP of rev­enue and oper­a­tions, and one edi­tor and one staff writer from edi­to­r­i­al. These are the peo­ple who will have ulti­mate over­sight of the com­pa­ny. But cer­tain deci­sions by the board, like sales of assets, tak­ing on sig­nif­i­cant debt, or shut­ting down the com­pa­ny, will require a super­ma­jor­i­ty of the staff to be rat­i­fied. The entire staff also has the abil­i­ty to ter­mi­nate exec­u­tives, includ­ing the EIC, if a super­ma­jor­i­ty votes for it.

Nolan: You were all part of a union at Dead­spin, and our indus­try as a whole has become pret­ty wide­ly union­ized over the last five years. I’ve always thought of co-ops as the next evo­lu­tion after a union­ized work­place — mov­ing from hav­ing a seat at the table to own­ing the table. Did being in a union help pre­pare you for this? And do you think oth­er writ­ers could pick up this mod­el real­is­ti­cal­ly, even if they don’t have as much of a built-in fan base as Dead­spin had?

Samer Kalaf: At the start, when we were fig­ur­ing out our val­ues and then pri­or­i­tiz­ing what was essen­tial ver­sus what we’d like to have, our expe­ri­ences in a union def­i­nite­ly came into play. We con­sid­ered what pro­tec­tions we had in that struc­ture, and what pro­tec­tions we could have in a work­er-owned mod­el. Remov­ing the pos­si­bil­i­ty of an oppo­si­tion­al force elim­i­nates some prob­lems, but it also means there’s a lot more account­abil­i­ty for each of us. We will own the table, which is excit­ing and empow­er­ing, and now it’s on us to main­tain it and spray some Pledge on it from time to time.

As for whether oth­er writ­ers should try out this mod­el: I think it’s doable, but a plan real­ly helps the odds. (I say this with the caveat that Defec­tor’s exis­tence has been pub­lic for a day now, and we can’t exact­ly put up the mis­sion accom­plished” ban­ner yet.) The ben­e­fit we had is that there were 19 of us to think care­ful­ly about what Defec­tor should look like and be. Not every­one who tries this out will start with a staff that large or pur­sue it under the same cir­cum­stances, but there are plen­ty of media work­ers out there with fan­bas­es who would fol­low them to an inde­pen­dent mod­el. I think audi­ences are increas­ing­ly amenable to direct sub­scrip­tions, and in a lot of cas­es it strength­ens their loy­al­ty to what they’re lis­ten­ing to or read­ing. There’s also more enthu­si­asm in that mod­el: It feels good to sup­port inde­pen­dent media, and it feels good to know that peo­ple believe in what you’re doing.

Moskovitz: I think being in a union absolute­ly pre­pared us for this, or at least me. Before Dead­spin, I’d only worked in non-union shops. In those cas­es, when man­age­ment did some­thing wild­ly anti­thet­i­cal to the news­room’s val­ues, the cul­ture often was suck it up or else you’ll get fired.” Being in a union did­n’t solve every prob­lem, but it gave work­ers a mech­a­nism to weigh in and exert influ­ence in cer­tain sit­u­a­tions. It took what if we owned the place” from the off­hand com­ment you’d say at an after-work hang­out, only as a joke, to some­thing we active­ly thought about because part of being in the union was think­ing about the com­pa­ny and what we, as a unit, thought about it and felt we could change about it. 

Oth­er writ­ers can pick up this mod­el, but at the same time be flex­i­ble to real­ize that the mod­el won’t be exact­ly the same for every­one. Under cor­po­rate own­er­ship, a lot of news­rooms lost some of their con­nec­tions to their com­mu­ni­ties, which could­n’t help but hurt the jour­nal­ism. I think for jour­nal­ism to sur­vive and grow, those rela­tion­ships have to be rebuilt and trust has to be re-estab­lished. There’s a lot in the Defec­tor mod­el that we did inten­tion­al­ly because we know who our read­ers are, what they love about us, and what they expect from us. The same exact struc­ture might not work for anoth­er writer or small pub­li­ca­tion but the idea — how can we get and incor­po­rate direct sup­port from our read­ers — is one I’m hope­ful for in the future.

Nolan: When Dead­spin blew up it was owned by a pri­vate equi­ty firm, which is about as far away from a work­er co-op mod­el as you can get. Did that expe­ri­ence at Dead­spin teach you any­thing about what it actu­al­ly takes for good jour­nal­ism to exist and be supported?

Nathan: Good jour­nal­ism requires an envi­ron­ment where jour­nal­ists can thrive. Thriv­ing is, rough­ly, being left to our own devices. We don’t need much. (I can do fine with almonds, tea, and health insur­ance.) But if the peo­ple own­ing your jour­nal­ism out­let are try­ing to wring as much mon­ey out of the asset as pos­si­ble, absent any regard for the actu­al peo­ple staffing it, or for the qual­i­ty of the actu­al prod­uct, it will not be an envi­ron­ment where jour­nal­ists can thrive. That kind of own­er­ship might degrade the read­er expe­ri­ence with sleazy low-grade ads until the jour­nal­ism is unread­able. That kind of own­er­ship might come in with lit­tle to no under­stand­ing of the out­let it pur­chased, install pup­pets who sim­i­lar­ly mis­un­der­stand it, and then effort­ful­ly resist the out­let’s most char­ac­ter­is­tic and appeal­ing fea­tures. That own­er­ship might ignore the ways in which the inter­ests of writ­ers and own­er­ship are aligned — every­one wants the writ­ing to reach as many eye­balls as pos­si­ble — and start mak­ing mas­sive com­pro­mis­es on qual­i­ty and integri­ty in the name of Mak­ing Mon­ey. That own­er­ship might even make it clear, through its pup­pets, that any cur­rent staffers are seen as at best inci­den­tal (if not out­right detri­men­tal) to their long-term goals of Mak­ing Money.

These hypo­thet­i­cal dis­trac­tions would make it hard to focus on doing good work. It would be hard to sit down at a key­board if you felt your job would­n’t exist in a month, or your col­league might be canned at a whim, or your read­er could­n’t make it through an 800-word piece with­out crash­ing their brows­er. But a healthy envi­ron­ment for jour­nal­ism is one where the inter­ests of own­er­ship are per­fect­ly aligned with the inter­ests of jour­nal­ists … by virtue of being the same set of peo­ple. All of us want Defec­tor to exist in x years, and we want it to grow in a sus­tain­able way, because we’ll be the ones who ben­e­fit from its sus­tained exis­tence. Plen­ty of own­er­ship is total­ly indif­fer­ent to whether the out­let exists in x years.

Nolan:Peo­ple today are sick of liv­ing with uncer­tain­ty. Please make one pre­dic­tion that you guar­an­tee will come true in 2020 if peo­ple sub­scribe to Defec​tor​.com.

Kalaf: A lot of sites posi­tion them­selves as an escape” from the rest of the inter­net, but I think fram­ing your lit­tle estab­lish­ment like that can some­times leave so much on the table. I want to give sub­scribers of Defec­tor com­pelling and/​or fun­ny writ­ing that they would­n’t find any­where else, but I also want to make our site the place they vis­it first when some­thing hap­pens and they’re look­ing to make sense of it. For the past few months I’ve been watch­ing the var­i­ous labor dis­putes in [sports] leagues because of the pan­dem­ic, the cor­po­rate laun­der­ing of move­ments like Black Lives Mat­ter, and the fun­da­men­tal venal­i­ty in col­lege sports. There have been some elo­quent sto­ries and takes on these top­ics, but many times I’ve felt like if I had a place with the peo­ple I used to work with, we could cov­er this stuff in a real­ly effec­tive way that would appeal to a lot of read­ers. I also vow to write at least one blog.

Nathan: One frus­trat­ing thing about not hav­ing an out­let of our own dur­ing the pan­dem­ic is that we were made for this exact, anom­alous moment. We were always writ­ing about the broad­er cul­tur­al and polit­i­cal con­text of sports, and did not need The Big Game to appear on TV every night to do so. There was so much rich mate­r­i­al that oth­er out­lets wouldn’t or couldn’t touch. So one thing I will pre­dict: Defec­tor will have good, sub­scrip­tion-wor­thy blogs even if sports are can­celled all over again.

Moskovitz: I can guar­an­tee that we will do our best to bring read­ers great work that they could­n’t get any­where else. And I will write at least one sto­ry that will make you sad.

Defec­tors web­site launch­es in Sep­tem­ber. Just don’t ask them to rank pies.

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Feature
The Future of Homeless Organizing Lives on the Prettiest Street in Philadelphia
Labor
An Injury to Portland Is an Injury to All
Labor
Child Care Workers Are Now a Mighty Force With a Huge New Union. It Only Took 17 Years.
Similar articles
Labor
Union Firefighters Rescue Survivors in Haiti
Lindsay Beyerstein
Labor
Under New Progressive Leadership, Teachers Union Fights “Teacher Jail”
Samantha Winslow
Labor
‘We Are Furious,’ Say United Flight Attendants
Carl Finamore
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now