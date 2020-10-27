Skip to content
menu
search
Viewpoint

Remember What They Did

Do not allow the enablers of the Trump administration to rejoin polite society, ever.

Hamilton Nolan

Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/ AFP via Getty Images

One day soon, the most vis­i­ble phase of this night­mare will end. The cur­rent occu­pants of the White House will leave, and all of their assort­ed enablers will dis­perse back into the world like fun­gus spores float­ing on the wind, all hop­ing for a cozy spot to flour­ish anew. It is our job, as a soci­ety, to deny them that. To deny them accep­tance, peace, and the unearned sheen of respectabil­i­ty. To always, always, remem­ber what they did. 

Because the vis­i­ble phase of the night­mare is not the whole thing. The past four years rep­re­sent both a begin­ning of fall­out to come, and a con­tin­u­a­tion of long-stand­ing Repub­li­can poli­cies and goals that are being wield­ed more brazen­ly than before. The idea that the Unit­ed States gov­ern­ment should pro­tect the rich at the expense of every­one else, use police pow­er to crush pop­u­lar dis­sent, sup­press the vote, steal elec­tions, embrace racism, and ignore the human rights abus­es of for­eign dic­ta­tors in exchange for busi­ness deals is all in keep­ing with the well estab­lished prin­ci­ples of the Repub­li­can Par­ty (and many of its Demo­c­ra­t­ic friends). Trump’s fail­ures as a politi­cian are per­son­al ones. His nar­cis­sism and bizarre per­son­al­i­ty dis­or­ders ensured that he said the qui­et part out loud in every case. The Repub­li­can estab­lish­ment dis­likes this trait of his not because they dis­agree with the sub­stance of his actions, but because his crude­ness can cause momen­tar­i­ly awk­ward pub­lic rela­tions. They have long pre­ferred their class war con­cealed by taste­ful­ly placed flags and their racism swad­dled in Mar­tin Luther King Jr. quo­ta­tions. But Trump just offered the raw sub­stance with­out the faux-gen­til­i­ty. And they were all hap­py to take it. 

The con­se­quences of all of this will be with us for decades. As a direct result of poli­cies that the Trump admin­is­tra­tion has enact­ed, inequal­i­ty will con­tin­ue to grow, and cli­mate change will con­tin­ue to wors­en, and fam­i­lies shat­tered by immi­gra­tion enforce­ment will con­tin­ue to suf­fer, and right wing judges will con­tin­ue to restrict our rights, and the cheap cor­rup­tion that has been so wel­comed by the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment will con­tin­ue to leach democ­ra­cy of its pow­er. None of this will be over when Trump leaves the White House in dis­grace. We face the grim task of try­ing to roll back mea­sures that have made already exist­ing crises much worse, and doing so in the face of Repub­li­can oppo­si­tion that will not take a day off. We are about to be like pas­sen­gers on a sink­ing ship who have final­ly been hand­ed buck­ets to bail out the water, after the cap­tain has sailed direct­ly into an ice­berg for fun, and then tak­en a nap. That is, polit­i­cal­ly speak­ing, our best-case scenario. 

A key char­ac­ter­is­tic of bro­ken polit­i­cal sys­tems — a cat­e­go­ry that includes the U.S. polit­i­cal sys­tem in 2020 — that allows them to con­tin­ue to func­tion despite their obvi­ous flaws is this: The peo­ple mak­ing the harm­ful deci­sions are per­son­al­ly insu­lat­ed from the con­se­quences of those deci­sions. Thus, the pol­i­cy mak­ers always end up on the win­ning side of eco­nom­ic inequal­i­ty; the vio­lence of the state and its police and sol­diers is nev­er direct­ed their way; racism or oth­er ram­pant forms of dis­crim­i­na­tion nev­er keep their own kids out of the best col­leges; the rav­ages of cli­mate change don’t both­er them much, because they can always move to a more pleas­ant spot. This abil­i­ty to do things that hurt many peo­ple with­out ever feel­ing that pain your­self is an absolute­ly vital piece of all hier­ar­chi­cal sys­tems that pro­duce injus­tice. It fol­lows that if you can make the peo­ple who make the deci­sions suf­fer them­selves in pro­por­tion to how much they are mak­ing every­one else suf­fer, you will cre­ate a pow­er­ful incen­tive for them to stop mak­ing poli­cies that pro­mote suf­fer­ing. If the lives and mate­r­i­al con­di­tions of our lead­ers were tru­ly tied to our own, social­ism would become pop­u­lar faster than you can say But offi­cer, I’m white!” 

Stephen Miller should nev­er be able to dine peace­ful­ly in a nice restau­rant as long as there is one fam­i­ly still expe­ri­enc­ing the pain of his bor­der poli­cies. Jared Kush­n­er and Ivan­ka Trump should not be able to go to fan­cy New York soci­ety events so long as Amer­i­cans are still feel­ing the effects of the Trump administration’s class war. Steven Mnuchin should not be able to have a nice day tak­ing in a ball­game, Bet­sy DeVos should not be able to enjoy a qui­et cruise on her yacht, Mitch McConnell should not be able to have a fun out­ing to the Ken­tucky Der­by. All of these peo­ple should be the sub­ject of ridicule, deri­sion and insults when they ven­ture out in pub­lic. All of them should expe­ri­ence civ­il dis­obe­di­ence designed to pre­vent them from liv­ing calm and lux­u­ri­ous lives while mil­lions of oth­er peo­ple suf­fer in myr­i­ad ways because of what they have done. When you can­not vote for change because the dis­tricts are ger­ry­man­dered and the right to vote is sup­pressed, and you can­not appeal to the courts for change because the bad peo­ple wrote the laws and picked the judges, and you can­not buy change because eco­nom­ic inequal­i­ty has been baked in to ben­e­fit a tiny minor­i­ty, you have to get cre­ative. You can and should be part of a move­ment, because move­ments can cre­ate real change in the face of all these struc­tur­al obsta­cles. But in the mean­time, when you see Kayleigh Mce­nany hav­ing a birth­day par­ty in the back of a Wash­ing­ton, D.C. restau­rant, you should gath­er your fel­low din­ers and go back there and yell at her about what she has done until she is no longer hav­ing fun. 

Vio­lence is wrong, but mak­ing bad peo­ple unwel­come in polite soci­ety is the right and moral thing to do. If Dick Cheney is in your golf club, you need to go call him a war crim­i­nal to his face. If Kirst­jen Nielsen is hired at your invest­ment firm, you need to vocal­ly ostra­cize her at work. If Sarah Huck­abee Sanders is in the PTA at your school, you need to stand up and make her account for her lies right there in the PTA meet­ing. And if you aren’t rich enough to run into any of these peo­ple in your day-to-day life, you can always go and protest out­side of their house, or crash their speak­ing events, or start loud P.R. cam­paigns against their future pri­vate sec­tor employ­ers. Though it may be tempt­ing to think of these pow­er­ful peo­ple as untouch­able, you should not under­es­ti­mate the pos­i­tive deter­rent effect of instill­ing in these peo­ple the knowl­edge that their bad actions will result in an equal and oppo­site reac­tion, in the form of them nev­er being able to go out to din­ner in peace again as long as they live. 

In the long run, refus­ing polite pub­lic treat­ment to peo­ple who have not earned it will tend to pro­mote good gov­ern­ment. It is, I assure you, the very least that they deserve. When the many ser­vants of the Trump dynasty return to us, please don’t for­get to do your part.

As a 501©3 non­prof­it pub­li­ca­tion, In These Times does not oppose or endorse can­di­dates for polit­i­cal office.

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Viewpoint
Everyone Loves Our Mass National Hypnosis
After the final Trump-Biden debate, we only get one more chance to snap out of it.
Shahid Buttar Wants to Take Back San Francisco For the Left
The underdog candidate running against Nancy Pelosi says the House Speaker is rich, entitled and out of touch.
Viewpoint
Risking Your Life For a Trump Rally Means There's Nothing Left to Lose
On the campaign trail in Pennsylvania with Donald Trump, the dead mall candidate.
Similar articles
Viewpoint
A Broken Writ, a Kangaroo Court
Habeas corpus rights aren't intact in America. Just ask my Guantanamo detainee client.
Leonard C. Goodman
Viewpoint
Why Conservatives Can’t Fix Poverty
Newt Gingrich's new idea offers a stark reminder.
James Thindwa
Viewpoint
Why I’m Protesting the Keystone Pipeline With Bill McKibben
Joe Uehlein
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now