Who Is Going to Stop Him?

Don­ald Trump is going to try to win the elec­tion, and if he can’t win it, he is going to try to steal it by any means at his dis­pos­al. This is not a rash fan­ta­sy — it is an hon­est read­ing of Trump, sup­port­ed by years of his own state­ments, and wide­ly assumed to be true by estab­lish­ment polit­i­cal ana­lysts. For those, like Joe Biden, who say that our sys­tem of laws and insti­tu­tions will not allow this to hap­pen, I have a sim­ple ques­tion: Which part of our sys­tem, exact­ly, is going to stop it?

There are many dif­fer­ent sce­nar­ios for chaos in this pres­i­den­tial elec­tion, and all of them are dri­ven by the basic idea that Don­ald Trump will lose the elec­tion and try to fig­ure out a way to cling to pow­er regard­less. We should real­ize that such an action would be just the final cul­mi­na­tion of a long project by the Repub­li­can Par­ty to exer­cise pow­er by minor­i­ty rule. Set­ting aside the Sen­ate, the Elec­toral Col­lege, and his­toric dis­en­fran­chise­ment of large por­tions of our pop­u­la­tion (all of which serve to entrench minor­i­ty rule of wealthy white peo­ple in cer­tain areas), we are already knee-deep in sys­tem­at­ic vot­er sup­pres­sion efforts designed to make it as hard as pos­si­ble for Amer­i­cans judged to be like­ly Demo­c­ra­t­ic vot­ers to vote. Those things are already hap­pen­ing, and with notable suc­cess. If you do not think that the Repub­li­can Par­ty is exis­ten­tial­ly geared towards cut­throat pow­er grabs, you have not been pay­ing atten­tion. Trump just hap­pens to exhib­it a more overt zeal for this sort of thing than most.

Trump has said, many times, that the only way he can lose the elec­tion is if it is rigged. Clear enough for you? That means that loss­es will be judged to be ille­git­i­mate at his dis­cre­tion. There are many dif­fer­ent ways to do so, but any large-scale effort will involve friv­o­lous legal chal­lenges, to dis­qual­i­fy or not count cer­tain votes; a non­stop stream of lies from the White House to the Repub­li­can base, to solid­i­fy the idea that the elec­tion is being stolen; and the use of state pow­er as nec­es­sary, to force intran­si­gent local offi­cials to fol­low orders, to crush protests in the street, or just to cre­ate a dra­mat­ic, TV-ready smoke­screen of civ­il insur­rec­tion that can be used as a tool to jus­ti­fy dras­tic measures.

If these things sound famil­iar, it is because we have already seen all of them in action in the past four years. Recent his­to­ry itself is the best rea­son to believe that these things will hap­pen. Our sys­tem has been test­ed, and it has failed.

So, who or what will pre­vent this naked and out­ra­geous pres­i­den­tial pow­er grab? Trump can­not do it alone. He will need, first of all, the help of the entire Repub­li­can Par­ty. Repub­li­can offi­cials in red states will have to help to mas­sage the vote count in his favor, and Repub­li­cans in Con­gress will have to act in near-com­plete uni­ty to back him. If you are famil­iar with Mitch McConnell, you know that this part of the plan is beyond question.

The Depart­ment of Jus­tice? That is run by Bill Barr, an active and enthu­si­as­tic co-con­spir­a­tor of Trump, who has been lay­ing the ground­work of crush­ing dis­sent already by telling pros­e­cu­tors to use the Sedi­tion Act against pro­test­ers. How about the Depart­ment of Home­land Secu­ri­ty? Run by Chad Wolf, who loves to throw pro­test­ers in unmarked vans. How about the thou­sands of mem­bers of the U.S. mil­i­tary, Nation­al Guard, and var­i­ous state and local law enforce­ment agen­cies that would be weaponized to ​“keep the peace” and car­ry out the will of Repub­li­can offi­cials? Ha. The police unions have all endorsed Trump. The mil­i­tary is built to car­ry out orders above all. Any dis­put­ed elec­tion sce­nario will involve orders com­ing down from the Com­man­der in Chief and the DOJ and DHS, and of course the sol­diers and cops will act on those orders, not drop every­thing to hold a con­sti­tu­tion­al law sem­i­nar about demo­c­ra­t­ic legitimacy.

The sort of Democ­rats who loved ​“The West Wing” have an endur­ing fan­ta­sy that some­how the U.S. mil­i­tary is a deeply moral force for good that will step in at the key moment to pro­tect our trea­sured nation. (These peo­ple have their man in Biden, who has said he is ​“deeply con­vinced” that the mil­i­tary ​“will escort [Trump] from the White House with great dis­patch” if he tries any shenani­gans.) There is no bet­ter refu­ta­tion of this child­ish belief than Gen­er­al Mark Mil­ley, the top mil­i­tary offi­cial in the coun­try, issu­ing a worth­less pub­lic apol­o­gy for tak­ing part in Trump’s most styl­ish­ly fas­cist moment, when he had troops vio­lent­ly clear Lafayette Square so that he could walk over to a church and hold up a Bible he has nev­er read. Mil­i­tary and law enforce­ment lead­ers will fol­low orders and then, per­haps, chew over the con­se­quences years lat­er in pon­der­ous mem­oirs. Hope­ful­ly, you will be out of jail by then. To expect them to help in the moment of cri­sis is foolish.

