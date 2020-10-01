It's Cheap to Be Rich

No one should be sur­prised that Don­ald Trump is a liar and a crook, and that he took advan­tage of tax loop­holes the size of foot­ball fields in order to pay lit­tle-to-no tax­es for years. Still, the depth of cor­rup­tion uncov­ered by this week’s New York Times exposé was stun­ning. It revealed a pic­ture of a failed busi­ness­man using the pres­i­den­tial office for per­son­al gain, writ­ing off $70,000 worth of dubi­ous hair­styling, prompt­ing Seth Han­lon from the Cen­ter for Amer­i­can Progress to tell Vox, ​“This is not nor­mal, even for wealthy people.”

More impor­tant­ly it exposed a sys­tem where a bil­lion­aire — who loves noth­ing more than to go on racist tirades against immi­grant ​“free­load­ers and thieves,” and whose par­ty reg­u­lar­ly decries increased ben­e­fits to the unem­ployed as pro­vid­ing a ​“dis­in­cen­tive to work” — pays less in tax­es than school teach­ers or nurs­es. Indeed, no point is more bit­ter­ly iron­ic than the fact that undoc­u­ment­ed immi­grants who worked for Trump at pover­ty wages have been pay­ing more tax­es than he has (and for none of the benefits).

As anti-apartheid activist Stephen Biko once remarked, ​“It is very expen­sive to be poor.” The obvi­ous corol­lary is that it is, appar­ent­ly, very cheap to be rich.

As many have since not­ed, the deep­er prob­lem than Trump’s odi­ous and brazen swin­dling is an increas­ing­ly regres­sive tax sys­tem that favors cor­po­ra­tions and the rich at the expense of the rest of us. Most glar­ing­ly, tax-avoid­ance runs com­plete­ly ram­pant with­in the country’s elite, not only because the ultra-rich have access to the lawyers and accoun­tants who can make it so, but because the law has made it exceed­ing­ly easy for them to do so.

For exam­ple, busi­ness loss­es, as the New York Times not­ed, func­tion like tax-avoid­ance coupons: ​“A dol­lar lost on one busi­ness reduces a dol­lar of tax­able income from else­where… some loss­es can be saved for lat­er use, or even used to request a refund on tax­es paid in a pri­or year.” These ​“loss­es” are sim­ply defined as any time expens­es exceed rev­enue. Leav­ing aside the very gray area of what is con­sid­ered an expense (includ­ing, for Trump, fam­i­ly mem­bers who are com­pen­sat­ed as ​“con­sul­tants”), imag­ine if the rest of us could sim­i­lar­ly write off our loss­es. Sor­ry, IRS, my rent and bills and trips to the the­atre this year were sim­ply high­er than my wages — please deduct the difference.

As econ­o­mists Emmanuel Saez and Gabriel Zuc­man wrote in The Tri­umph of Injus­tice: How the Rich Dodge Tax­es and How to Make Them Pay, ​“The only cat­e­go­ry of income that does not ben­e­fit from any exemp­tion, deduc­tion, reduced rate or any oth­er favor is wages. At any income lev­el, wage earn­ers are thus more heav­i­ly taxed than peo­ple who derive income from property.”

There are oth­er prob­lem­at­ic loop­holes to be tak­en advan­tage of. For instance, the types of busi­ness expens­es that wealthy indi­vid­u­als can deduct from their income tax­es are loose­ly defined by the IRS as ​“ordi­nary and nec­es­sary.” This ensures that almost any­thing, includ­ing a $70,000 hair­cut, can find itself on a list of deductions.

Of course, it is not only rich indi­vid­u­als who take advan­tage of the tax sys­tem, it’s also the relat­ed cor­po­rate behe­moths that are prof­it­ing hand­some­ly in the midst of a pan­dem­ic. Com­pa­nies like Ama­zon, which despite dou­bling its net prof­it to $5.2 bil­lion so far this year (com­pared to $2.6 bil­lion at this time in 2019), pay lit­tle-to-no tax­es. As the Insti­tute on Tax­a­tion and Eco­nom­ic Pol­i­cy explained: ​“The mech­a­nisms Ama­zon has used to reduce its three-year fed­er­al income tax rate to zero between 2017 and 2019 are legal. Con­gress cre­at­ed them, Con­gress chose in the most recent round of ​‘tax reform’ to leave them in place, and Con­gress cur­rent­ly appears to be entire­ly cool with these tax breaks remain­ing in place.”

The crim­i­nal­i­ty of peo­ple like Trump and Bezos aside, the prob­lem is struc­tur­al. And it has been get­ting worse, with bipar­ti­san sup­port, for sev­er­al decades. Even if the Unit­ed States boast­ed the most above-board cor­po­rate elite in the world, this would not change the fact that tax pol­i­cy has been increas­ing­ly regres­sive. The finan­cial oblig­a­tions of the rich­est Amer­i­cans to the state have been less and less. This chart from CBS News shows that the rich­est 400 house­holds now pay a low­er tax rate (23%) than the bot­tom half of households.