Skip to content
menu
search
Rural America

Report: More Environmentalists Were Murdered Last Year Than Ever Before

Ashoka MukpoAugust 5, 2020

Edi­tor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished by Mongabay and is repub­lished here under a Cre­ative Com­mons license.

2019 was the dead­liest year on record for envi­ron­men­tal activists, accord­ing to a new report by the advo­ca­cy watch­dog Glob­al Wit­ness. In total, the group says that at least 212 peo­ple were killed across the world in retal­i­a­tion for their defense of land and the envi­ron­ment, with those rep­re­sent­ing Indige­nous com­mu­ni­ties bear­ing a dis­pro­por­tion­ate brunt of the violence.

Many of the killings were linked to bat­tles over con­trol of forests that are crit­i­cal to the glob­al fight against cli­mate change, said Chris Mad­den, a senior cam­paign­er at Glob­al Witness.

Look­ing at the cas­es that we’re see­ing and the issues these peo­ple are work­ing against, they’re often the very same caus­es of cli­mate break­down,” he said in an inter­view. So that’s why we’re say­ing they’re at the front line of the cli­mate crisis.”

Top­ping the list of the dead­liest coun­tries for envi­ron­men­tal defend­ers in 2019 were Colom­bia and the Philip­pines, with 64 and 43 killings respec­tive­ly. In Colom­bia, the fig­ure was more than dou­ble the num­ber who were mur­dered in 2018. Over­all, the most dan­ger­ous region for defend­ers was Latin Amer­i­ca, which saw two-thirds of the glob­al death toll, with the Ama­zon alone account­ing for 33 deaths.

Despite only mak­ing up 5% of the world’s pop­u­la­tion, activists rep­re­sent­ing Indige­nous com­mu­ni­ties, who are often on the front lines of con­flict over forests and land, com­prised 40% of those killed.

In Colom­bia, the 2016 peace agree­ment signed between the gov­ern­ment and the left­ist guer­ril­la group FARC is caus­ing a scram­ble for con­trol over lucra­tive resources left behind in the group’s wake.

As FARC insur­gents demo­bi­lize under the terms of the agree­ment, para­mil­i­tary and oth­er crim­i­nal groups are rush­ing in to fill the void, with Indige­nous com­mu­ni­ties suf­fer­ing as a result of the pow­er strug­gle. Those com­mu­ni­ties account­ed for half of the doc­u­ment­ed killings in the coun­try despite rep­re­sent­ing less than 5% of Colombia’s population.

In late May, Mongabay pub­lished video of para­mil­i­taries fir­ing assault rifles into an Indige­nous Emberá town and forc­ing mem­bers of the com­mu­ni­ty to flee by canoe.

When envi­ron­men­tal defend­ers are killed in Colom­bia, the courts rarely deliv­er jus­tice. Accord­ing to Glob­al Wit­ness, near­ly nine in 10 mur­ders of human rights activists in the coun­try do not lead to a conviction.

Else­where, the deaths of activists have been linked to intim­i­da­tion and vio­lence car­ried out on behalf of repres­sive gov­ern­ments. Killings in Hon­duras jumped from four in 2018 to 14 in 2019, giv­ing it the high­est per capi­ta rate of any coun­try ana­lyzed by Glob­al Wit­ness. In the Philip­pines, 2019’s toll brings the total since Rodri­go Duterte took office in mid-2016 to 119 — almost dou­ble the fig­ure for the com­pa­ra­ble peri­od before his election.

A num­ber of killings in the Philip­pines have come direct­ly at the hands of gov­ern­ment forces or groups loy­al to it, includ­ing that of a leader of the Manobo Indige­nous group, who report­ed­ly died dur­ing an aer­i­al bom­bard­ment by the Fil­ipino mil­i­tary last year. The Manobo have long been engaged in a cam­paign to pre­vent encroach­ment into the Pan­taron moun­tain range by log­gers and min­ing companies.

The Armed Forces of the Philip­pines lat­er post­ed a pho­to­graph of his body online, say­ing he was killed dur­ing a clash with local com­mu­nist mil­i­tants. Accord­ing to Glob­al Wit­ness, this fol­lows a pat­tern of activists and envi­ron­men­tal defend­ers being red-tagged,” or accused of hold­ing com­mu­nist sym­pa­thies and pro­vid­ing sup­port for rebel groups.

In the Philip­pines, state forces are impli­cat­ed in quite a num­ber of cas­es,” Mad­den said.

Over­all, data shared with Mongabay by Glob­al Wit­ness show that the major­i­ty of killings glob­al­ly are car­ried out by unknown assailants, account­ing for 65 of the deaths. Forty were traced to hit men, 22 to para­mil­i­tary forces, and 17 to armed forces or police. Oth­ers were con­nect­ed to landown­ers, crim­i­nal gangs, and pri­vate secu­ri­ty guards.

In recent years, agribusi­ness has been linked to a ris­ing num­ber of retal­ia­to­ry mur­ders of land rights activists. In 2019, 34 such killings were record­ed, an increase of more than 60% from the pre­vi­ous year. As glob­al con­sump­tion ris­es, Mad­den says that vio­lent con­flict over land that can be used to pro­duce palm oil, soy, cat­tle, and oth­er com­modi­ties is like­ly to spike as well.

At the glob­al lev­el, with increased con­sump­tion, we are see­ing that these indus­tries do have to keep expand­ing into ever more remote or dif­fer­ent areas,” he said. That’s what we’re see­ing at the Ama­zon at the moment with agribusi­ness and log­ging ramp­ing up again, and it’s play­ing out in var­i­ous places across the world.”

Ille­gal sand and gold min­ing in Indone­sia. The min­ing sec­tor is a major source of vio­lence against envi­ron­men­tal defend­ers. (Image by Rhett A. Butler)

Mad­den adds that as trou­bling as the num­bers are, they are also like­ly to be sig­nif­i­cant­ly under­es­ti­mat­ed. The method­ol­o­gy Glob­al Wit­ness uses to ver­i­fy killings of envi­ron­men­tal and land defend­ers is strict, draw­ing on media reports as well as those from the group’s local part­ners. In some parts of Africa, for exam­ple, retal­i­a­tion against local and Indige­nous activists can be hard to track.

Tabitha Netuwa of Defend­De­fend­ers, a Ugan­da-based human rights orga­ni­za­tion that pro­vides sup­port to activists in East Africa, agrees that the true fig­ure is almost cer­tain­ly higher.

It is an under­es­ti­mate – the shrink­ing civic space for [human rights defend­ers] to oper­ate is mak­ing report­ing about human rights vio­la­tions a chal­lenge. In addi­tion, many of these vio­la­tions hap­pen in areas far removed from the cap­i­tals where acces­si­bil­i­ty is a chal­lenge and many [human rights defend­ers] work­ing in those remote areas face reprisals for speak­ing out,” she told Mongabay in an email.

Four activists from sub-Saha­ran Africa were rep­re­sent­ed in the total, with one each from Kenya and Ghana along with two from the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Repub­lic of the Con­go, includ­ing Joël Imban­go­la Lunea, who was alleged­ly mur­dered by a secu­ri­ty guard work­ing for the Cana­di­an palm oil com­pa­ny Fer­o­nia Inc.

Accord­ing to Mad­den, while some gov­ern­ments, cor­po­ra­tions and finan­cial insti­tu­tions have tak­en steps to pro­tect local activists, more needs to be done.

I think that gov­ern­ments in par­tic­u­lar in the E.U., U.S., and glob­al north have a par­tic­u­lar role to play in strength­en­ing require­ments around what com­pa­nies need to do in these sit­u­a­tions,” he said. So mak­ing sure they have to do full due dili­gence of the human rights impacts through­out their whole sup­ply chain.”

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Ashoka Mukpo
Rural America
As the Pandemic Shakes Commodity Markets, Battered Ecosystems Get an Eerie Reprieve
Similar articles
Rural America
Global Agribusiness is Devouring the World’s Last Forests. We Need Local Food Systems, Now.
Gaurav Madan
Rural America
The Deforestation of the Amazon Was Named the ‘Statistic of the Decade’
Liberty Vittert
Rural America
As the Pandemic Shakes Commodity Markets, Battered Ecosystems Get an Eerie Reprieve
Ashoka Mukpo
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now