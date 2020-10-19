Politicians Play Chicken With Economic Relief While Americans Starve

Eco­nom­ic relief from the Fed­er­al gov­ern­ment has run dry, with few prospects for its renew­al. And the results have been catastrophic.

"While Rome burns, Republicans and Democrats are playing a months-long game of chicken with stimulus bill negotiations."

Stim­u­lus pack­ages passed in the spring had pro­vid­ed an eco­nom­ic life­line to tens of mil­lions, but key pieces, includ­ing sup­ple­men­tary unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits, expired by August. Now many of the 25 mil­lion peo­ple cur­rent­ly receiv­ing unem­ploy­ment aid are not col­lect­ing enough to cov­er rent, bills and gro­ceries. An esti­mat­ed 30 to 40 mil­lion peo­ple are fac­ing evic­tion in the com­ing months, dur­ing a pan­dem­ic that requires stay­ing home for safe­ty. Last week, researchers report­ed that 8 mil­lion peo­ple have fall­en into pover­ty since May, includ­ing 2.5 mil­lion children.

But while Rome burns, Repub­li­cans and Democ­rats are play­ing a months-long game of chick­en with stim­u­lus bill nego­ti­a­tions. Our bil­lion­aire pres­i­dent and Con­gres­sion­al leg­is­la­tors, the major­i­ty of whom are mil­lion­aires, are more con­cerned with their own polit­i­cal gains than with the dire con­di­tions faced by an elec­torate they osten­si­bly represent.

In May, House Democ­rats passed a $3.4 tril­lion ​“Heroes” relief pack­age, sum­mar­i­ly ignored by Sen­ate Repub­li­cans and the White House. Nego­ti­a­tions have since begun and then col­lapsed sev­er­al times. Most dra­mat­i­cal­ly, Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump abrupt­ly called them off upon his return to the White House from Wal­ter Reed Nation­al Mil­i­tary Med­ical Center.

Now, with eco­nom­ic ​“recov­ery” stalled out and Trump’s chances of reelec­tion crum­bling, his twit­ter tune has changed from rejec­tion to ​“Go big or go home!!!” The pres­i­dent is fac­ing the pos­si­bil­i­ty of a drub­bing on elec­tion day and los­ing Repub­li­can con­trol of the Sen­ate, and is increas­ing­ly des­per­ate to sign a new round of stim­u­lus pay­ments before Novem­ber 3.

The lion’s share of respon­si­bil­i­ty for failed nego­ti­a­tions sure­ly lays at the Republican’s door, but the real­i­ty is that des­per­ate­ly need­ed eco­nom­ic relief is being treat­ed as a polit­i­cal foot­ball on all sides. While Trump’s elec­tion-day des­per­a­tion is prompt­ing ​“go big” tweets, and Con­gres­sion­al Repub­li­cans cyn­i­cal­ly think ahead to ways to under­mine a Pres­i­dent Biden, the Democ­rats, for their part, are bet­ting on stalled nego­ti­a­tions to pro­vide the nail on Trump’s reelec­tion coffin.

It’s tempt­ing to think that the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty lead­er­ship has final­ly grown a back­bone, or a sense of polit­i­cal prin­ci­ples, and is stand­ing up to the White House. Instead, Nan­cy Pelosi and con­gres­sion­al Democ­rats are using a moment in which Trump’s des­per­a­tion has giv­en them increased lever­age to fur­ther hob­ble the Repub­li­cans at the polls, even if it means risk­ing no deal at all. If nego­ti­a­tions don’t result in a deal by Novem­ber 3, it is unlike­ly that Trump (whether he wins or los­es) will have any moti­va­tion to pass anoth­er bill. In the prob­a­ble — but still not guar­an­teed — out­come of a Biden win, this would at best mean that eco­nom­ic relief won’t come until Feb­ru­ary. How many more mil­lions will have fall­en into pover­ty by then?

Dire straits

For 30 weeks in a row, the num­ber of new U.S. job­less claims has been shock­ing­ly high, unri­valed by any oth­er time since the Depart­ment of Labor start­ed keep­ing track in 1967. Begin­ning on March 21, 3.3 mil­lion peo­ple new­ly filed for unem­ploy­ment. That num­ber more than dou­bled to 6.8 mil­lion the fol­low­ing week. For con­text, dur­ing ​“nor­mal” times, new week­ly claims typ­i­cal­ly hov­er around 210,000. The pre­vi­ous record for new week­ly claims was 665,000 dur­ing the Great Reces­sion. Now that states have reopened busi­ness­es, job­less claims over the last few months have come down from their ini­tial peak, but still hov­er near 900,000 per week, well above any­thing we’ve seen before the pandemic.

This unprece­dent­ed dis­as­ter was only mit­i­gat­ed by a pack­age of stim­u­lus bills passed in the spring. Four bills in March and April — includ­ing the largest and most well-known among them, the CARES Act — togeth­er ded­i­cat­ed almost $3 tril­lion in stim­u­lus spend­ing, pro­vid­ing a life­line for work­ers and the econ­o­my. The stim­u­lus bills were a mixed bag, which com­bined a sig­nif­i­cant finan­cial cush­ion for work­ing peo­ple and aid to small busi­ness­es with cor­po­rate slush funds and tax breaks for the rich. But what­ev­er their prob­lems, the bills tem­porar­i­ly ward­ed off dis­as­ter through the dis­burse­ment of $1,200 ​“stim­u­lus checks” and by pro­vid­ing fed­er­al unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits to sup­ple­ment woe­ful­ly inad­e­quate state ben­e­fits. These expen­di­tures were so effec­tive that per­son­al income actu­al­ly rose over 9% in April and May from this time last year.

Now the $1,200 checks have long since run dry, and fed­er­al unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits expired in July — just as mass lay­offs and state bud­get cuts begin to hit, and the uptick of jobs recov­ery in the sum­mer has slowed to a crawl.

Pars­ing the drama

The lat­est White House pro­pos­al offers a $1.8 tril­lion bill, up from the ini­tial $1 tril­lion offer, and edg­ing clos­er to the Democ­rats’ $2.2 tril­lion pro­pos­al (itself down from the $3.4 tril­lion pro­pos­al in May).

The two sides both agree to addi­tion­al $1,200 stim­u­lus checks, more aid for small busi­ness­es, and a renew­al of fed­er­al unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits (albeit at dif­fer­ent lev­els: Democ­rats pro­pose $600 as they had been in the spring, the White House has agreed to $400). The White House has also con­ced­ed to increased fund­ing for the Afford­able Care Act and has sig­naled that it may, too, sign on to a nation­al test­ing plan. How­ev­er, the administration’s pro­pos­al includes lia­bil­i­ty pro­tec­tions for busi­ness­es, and lim­it­ed spend­ing for state aid and child care tax credits.

Whether or not a deal is reached between Democ­rats and the White House, it’s unclear whether con­gres­sion­al Repub­li­cans will com­ply with their boss, now that he is falling behind bad­ly in the polls. Accord­ing to Wash­ing­ton Post reporters, ​“mul­ti­ple GOP sen­a­tors denounced the pro­pos­al,” on a call with White House nego­tia­tors, ​“attack­ing the price tag as too big, ques­tion­ing the over­all direc­tion and crit­i­ciz­ing indi­vid­ual pro­pos­als.” Sen­ate Major­i­ty Leader Mitch McConnell has advanced instead a nar­row $500 bil­lion bill that he says will come to the sen­ate floor next week.

In part, the most con­ser­v­a­tive wing of the GOP is entrenched in anti-big gov­ern­ment prin­ci­ples and balk at the prospects of large stim­u­lus spend­ing. But in part many are read­ing the writ­ing on the wall of the dimin­ished prospects of a Trump reelec­tion, and are switch­ing tacks. As jour­nal­ist Greg Sar­gent not­ed, ​“Repub­li­cans may already be lay­ing the ground­work to try to destroy a Joe Biden pres­i­den­cy, should he win the election.”

“Direct, pub­lic crit­i­cism of Trump is still rare,” ana­lysts at Bloomberg News argue. ​“GOP can­di­dates need his fer­vent­ly loy­al base in an elec­tion where Demo­c­ra­t­ic vot­ers are moti­vat­ed. Yet if they don’t try to cre­ate some dis­tance with the White House they ful­ly tie their fates to Trump.” Accord­ing to a GOP strate­gist, the arti­cle con­tin­ues, ​“Repub­li­cans have been care­ful­ly lay­ing the ground­work to restrain a Biden admin­is­tra­tion on fed­er­al spend­ing and the bud­get deficit by talk­ing up con­cerns about the price tag for anoth­er round of virus relief. The think­ing, the strate­gist said, is that it would be very hard polit­i­cal­ly to agree on spend­ing tril­lions more now and then in Jan­u­ary sud­den­ly embrace fis­cal restraint.”

It shouldn’t be sur­pris­ing that Repub­li­can law­mak­ers are pre­emp­tive­ly set­ting their sights on ways to hob­ble a future Pres­i­dent Biden. Nor is it a new approach for them to go hard on an anti-deficit cam­paign, while simul­ta­ne­ous­ly sup­port­ing ongo­ing deficit-induc­ing tax cuts for the rich.

But the Democ­rats, too, need to stop play­ing chicken.

There is no doubt that the White House pro­pos­al falls short, and that a gen­uine­ly Left pro­pos­al would go much fur­ther than the Demo­c­ra­t­ic pro­pos­al as well. The $1,200 ​“stim­u­lus check” is less than what social­ists and pro­gres­sives have called for, states and local ser­vices will need much greater sup­port, and of course we’re a long way from the kind of pro­pos­als that cli­mate activists have artic­u­lat­ed in the form of a Green Stim­u­lus.

In the short term, it makes sense for Democ­rats to con­tin­ue to push against cyn­i­cal lia­bil­i­ty pro­tec­tions, which could cost work­ers their lives. On oth­er items, the dis­tance between the two sides is now much small­er than it is made out to be. For instance, $300 bil­lion to states, ver­sus the Democ­rats’ $436 bil­lion. States, of course, need much more, as local bud­gets have cratered and cuts to edu­ca­tion and health care are already com­ing as a result.

But it is not dif­fi­cult to imag­ine a sce­nario in which Democ­rats could agree to a deal, while argu­ing open­ly and force­ful­ly that it is insuf­fi­cient. They could make the case pub­licly that the eco­nom­ic des­per­a­tion expe­ri­enced by mil­lions, along­side GOP intran­si­gence has forced them to agree to an incom­plete solu­tion, but that they will push for renewed and greater spend­ing if they win the upcom­ing elections.

This may be a dis­ap­point­ing, but nec­es­sary, con­clu­sion for the time being. Just as labor nego­ti­a­tions are always con­strained by both struc­tur­al inequal­i­ty and sub­jec­tive orga­niz­ing pow­er, here too, we have to sober­ly assess the abil­i­ty of the Left to force a more far-reach­ing solu­tion with­in the next two weeks. We’re sim­ply not there. It will require more time, more orga­niz­ing, and more elect­ed offi­cials from with­in the ranks of our move­ment to put for­ward — and fight for — a more far-reach­ing pro­pos­al. In the mean­time, the eco­nom­ic imper­a­tive to return fed­er­al unem­ploy­ment ben­e­fits and stim­u­lus spend­ing is urgent, and it must move forward.