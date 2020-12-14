For the Green New Deal to Work, It Has to Reject “Growth”

The key point to grasp is that GDP growth entails increas­ing total ener­gy demand. While no robust con­clu­sion can be drawn on the direc­tion of causal­i­ty, stud­ies show that ener­gy and GDP are strong­ly relat­ed. For exam­ple, as much as we like to think that growth in rich coun­tries is most­ly dri­ven by mate­ri­al­ly light ser­vices (e.g. finance, insur­ance, dig­i­tal plat­forms), the real­i­ty is that the fast growth of the infor­ma­tion indus­try has dras­ti­cal­ly expand­ed ener­gy con­sump­tion. This is a prob­lem, because the more ener­gy we use, the more dif­fi­cult it is to cov­er it with renew­able sources. We can see this hap­pen­ing in real time: The Inter­na­tion­al Ener­gy Agency finds that, despite sig­nif­i­cant improve­ments in ener­gy effi­cien­cy and renew­able roll­out between 2017 and 2018, glob­al ener­gy-relat­ed car­bon diox­ide emis­sions increased by 1.5%. Why? Because eco­nom­ic growth is out­strip­ping our gains. The rate of decar­boniza­tion would have need­ed to be about three times faster sim­ply to over­come growth in ener­gy use, and faster still to actu­al­ly reduce emis­sions. The impor­tance of both reduc­ing ener­gy demand and increas­ing effi­cien­cy is sup­port­ed by recent research , which illus­trates that, his­tor­i­cal­ly, this method has been the path­way for decreas­ing emissions.

All of this might sound rea­son­able enough on the face of it, because we are so accus­tomed to believ­ing that growth is good and nec­es­sary. But there’s a prob­lem. Pur­su­ing growth actu­al­ly works against the objec­tives of the Green New Deal, and may even make it impos­si­ble to achieve.

H.Res.109 does not explic­it­ly men­tion eco­nom­ic growth as a pol­i­cy objec­tive, but the idea is implic­it in its goals to ​“spur eco­nom­ic devel­op­ment” and ​“to grow domes­tic man­u­fac­tur­ing.” Besides, three major pol­i­cy experts asso­ci­at­ed with the Green New Deal pro­pos­al — Justin Tal­bot Zorn, Ben Beachy and Rhi­ana Gunn-Wright— argue that boost­ing work­ing-class wages and upgrad­ing infra­struc­ture is worth­while because it would strength­en eco­nom­ic growth, there­fore mak­ing H.Res.109 ​“fis­cal­ly respon­si­ble.” Some, like econ­o­mist Robert Pollin, go even fur­ther by fram­ing eco­nom­ic growth not only as a result of the Green New Deal, but also as its engine. Thus, the Green New Deal should be fund­ed with a set share of nation­al GDP. Growth is desir­able, then, because high­er lev­els of GDP will cor­re­spond­ing­ly mean a high­er lev­el of invest­ment being chan­neled into clean-ener­gy projects.

Since 2018, the idea of a Green New Deal has emerged with force in the pub­lic debate in the Unit­ed States thanks to a new-found alliance between cli­mate jus­tice activists and left pol­i­cy­mak­ers. This alliance came to fruition in Feb­ru­ary 2019 when Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D‑Mass.) pre­sent­ed House Res­o­lu­tion 109 in the U.S. House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives. Their Green New Deal pro­pos­al assigns the State a key role in coor­di­nat­ing nation­al decar­boniza­tion, retrain­ing work­ers to enable a just tran­si­tion from dirty indus­tries to clean­er indus­tries, imple­ment­ing a fed­er­al job guar­an­tee, and expand­ing the wel­fare state to decom­mod­i­fy essen­tial services.

In oth­er words, pur­su­ing GDP growth makes our task much hard­er than it needs to be. If our goal is to decar­bonize the U.S. econ­o­my by 2030, we need to be smarter than this. We need to active­ly reduce total ener­gy use. This is not a mat­ter of opin­ion. It is a mat­ter of empir­ics. The Low Ener­gy Demand sce­nario pro­posed in the UN Inter­gov­ern­men­tal Pan­el on Cli­mate Change’s 2018 report indi­cates that, in the absence of spec­u­la­tive neg­a­tive emis­sions tech­nolo­gies (such as bio-ener­gy with car­bon cap­ture and stor­age), the only fea­si­ble way to achieve our cli­mate goals is to scale down glob­al ener­gy use by 40% over the com­ing decades, with high-income coun­tries lead­ing the way. The less ener­gy we use, the eas­i­er it is to sup­ply it with renew­ables in the short time we have left.

This requires that we rethink some of our assump­tions about how the econ­o­my should work. Instead of assum­ing that all sec­tors of the econ­o­my should grow, all the time, regard­less of whether or not we actu­al­ly need them to, we should think about which sec­tors we actu­al­ly want to grow (renew­able ener­gy, pub­lic health­care, pub­lic trans­porta­tion), and which sec­tors are less nec­es­sary and can active­ly be scaled down (SUVs, indus­tri­al beef, adver­tis­ing and so on).

The good news is that the Unit­ed States doesn’t need more eco­nom­ic growth. We often assume that growth is nec­es­sary in order to improve people’s lives. But Spain beats the Unit­ed States on life expectan­cy (by a stag­ger­ing five years) with 56% less GDP per capi­ta. Esto­nia beats the Unit­ed States in edu­ca­tion with 64% less GDP per capi­ta. Cos­ta Rica beats the Unit­ed States in health out­comes and well-being indi­ca­tors with 81% less GDP per capi­ta. And these are not out­liers. A total of 41 coun­tries have high­er life expectan­cy than the Unit­ed States with less GDP per capi­ta. In most cas­es these high-per­form­ers have around 20% to 50% less. For some (Cos­ta Rica, Lebanon, Cuba) it is as much as 80% less.

What explains these coun­tries’ suc­cess is that they have robust, uni­ver­sal pub­lic health­care, edu­ca­tion, trans­porta­tion and afford­able hous­ing. In oth­er words, pro­vi­sion­ing of key social goods is either whol­ly or part­ly decom­mod­i­fied, and avail­able to all as a human right. And the empir­i­cal record is clear that this is cheap­er and more effi­cient than pri­vate, for-prof­it pro­vi­sion­ing (Spain’s pub­lic health­care sys­tem costs 80% less than the U.S. sys­tem, and deliv­ers sig­nif­i­cant­ly bet­ter out­comes). This is pre­cise­ly why Medicare for All should be a tenet of a rad­i­cal Green New Deal; because it enables peo­ple to access the resources they need to live long, flour­ish­ing lives, with­out need­ing per­pet­u­al growth in order to do so.

Many pro­po­nents of a growth-based response to cli­mate change — from U.S. Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden to the Euro­pean Com­mis­sion pres­i­dent Ursu­la von der Leyen—argue that we need growth to reduce inequal­i­ty. But, in fact, growth gen­er­al­ly does exact­ly the oppo­site. Over the peri­od of 1980 to 2016, the U.S. econ­o­my grew by 151% in real terms. Yet, in the same peri­od none of the growth in per-adult nation­al income went to the bot­tom 50%, while 32% went to the mid­dle 40%, 68% to the top 10%, and 36% to the top 1%. If we want to reduce inequal­i­ty, we should tar­get that objec­tive direct­ly, by intro­duc­ing liv­ing wage laws and pro­gres­sive taxation.

Anoth­er com­mon argu­ment is that we need eco­nom­ic growth in order to deliv­er the inno­va­tions nec­es­sary for a green tran­si­tion. But if the objec­tive is to achieve spe­cif­ic kinds of inno­va­tions (bet­ter solar pan­els, bet­ter rail­ways), it makes more sense to invest in those direct­ly, rather than to grow the whole econ­o­my and hope that it some­how mag­i­cal­ly deliv­ers the results we want. Does it real­ly make sense to grow the beef indus­try and the plas­tics indus­try in order to get more effi­cient wind turbines?

Many believe that GDP growth will make it eas­i­er to pay for the Green New Deal. But, regard­less of one’s take on the desir­abil­i­ty of eco­nom­ic growth, there are seri­ous con­cerns about whether growth rates of 2% or 3% per year can be sus­tained in the long run, giv­en signs that high-income coun­tries are enter­ing a peri­od of sec­u­lar stag­na­tion (i.e. a per­ma­nent, non-cycli­cal decline in eco­nom­ic growth). And that’s okay, because we have oth­er options. Instead of pur­su­ing more income to finance the Green New Deal, we can redi­rect exist­ing income more ratio­nal­ly. For instance, we can shift mon­ey away from fos­sil fuel sub­si­dies and arms and toward renew­able ener­gy instead. We can also raise funds with pro­gres­sive tax­a­tion on the rich­est third of U.S. house­holds, with tax rates grad­ed by income with­in this group. Or we could go for a post-Key­ne­sian approach and rely on fed­er­al mon­ey cre­ation: Instead of using this pow­er to prop up stock mar­kets and bail out fail­ing cor­po­ra­tions, we can use it to finance a Green New Deal.

Pro­gres­sives have allowed them­selves to be pulled into a debate about whether a Green New Deal will be good or bad for growth. The right insists that it will be bad for growth. Under­stand­ably, many pro­gres­sives have stepped in to defend the Green New Deal by say­ing it will be good for growth. But this is a dan­ger­ous move, not only because growth makes our objec­tives much more dif­fi­cult to achieve, but also because if the Green New Deal ends up work­ing against growth, then by our own cri­te­ria it will have failed and will be vul­ner­a­ble to attack on these grounds.

It might be a tall order for pro­gres­sives to call for the end of 40 years of neolib­er­al hege­mo­ny while also call­ing for the end of 200 years of hege­mon­ic ​‘growthism’. But chal­lenge the growth ide­ol­o­gy we must, if we want to have a shot at build­ing a fair­er soci­ety that can thrive with­in plan­e­tary bound­aries. In our recent paper, we dis­cuss how the Green New Deal should be under­stood as a poten­tial­ly rev­o­lu­tion­ary pro­gram. As schol­ar and activist Thea Riofran­cos argues, it is a con­test­ed con­cept, it is a bat­tle­field, and its mean­ing and ambi­tion will be the result of the strug­gle waged by social move­ments. There­fore, cli­mate jus­tice activists should nei­ther accept it acrit­i­cal­ly nor reject it, but rather hijack it towards more rad­i­cal posi­tions. Cli­mate jus­tice activists and left pol­i­cy­mak­ers who want to call for a Green New Deal with­out growth in the US can find inspi­ra­tion in the Green New Deal for Europe cam­paign, which was launched in 2019 by the pan-Euro­pean polit­i­cal move­ment DiEM25. This is the first post-growth Green New Deal frame­work, and stands as a hope­ful land­mark on the path ahead.