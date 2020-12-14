Skip to content
menu
search
Climate

For the Green New Deal to Work, It Has to Reject “Growth”

How pursuing unfettered GDP growth makes it impossible to achieve the objectives of the Green New Deal.

Riccardo Mastini, Giorgos Kallis and Jason Hickel

People of all ages gather for the Global Climate Strike organised by UK Student Climate Network on 29th November 2019 in London, United Kingdom. Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images

Since 2018, the idea of a Green New Deal has emerged with force in the pub­lic debate in the Unit­ed States thanks to a new-found alliance between cli­mate jus­tice activists and left pol­i­cy­mak­ers. This alliance came to fruition in Feb­ru­ary 2019 when Rep. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez (D‑N.Y.) and Sen. Ed Markey (D‑Mass.) pre­sent­ed House Res­o­lu­tion 109 in the U.S. House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives. Their Green New Deal pro­pos­al assigns the State a key role in coor­di­nat­ing nation­al decar­boniza­tion, retrain­ing work­ers to enable a just tran­si­tion from dirty indus­tries to clean­er indus­tries, imple­ment­ing a fed­er­al job guar­an­tee, and expand­ing the wel­fare state to decom­mod­i­fy essen­tial services.

H.Res.109 does not explic­it­ly men­tion eco­nom­ic growth as a pol­i­cy objec­tive, but the idea is implic­it in its goals to spur eco­nom­ic devel­op­ment” and to grow domes­tic man­u­fac­tur­ing.” Besides, three major pol­i­cy experts asso­ci­at­ed with the Green New Deal pro­pos­al — Justin Tal­bot Zorn, Ben Beachy and Rhi­ana Gunn-Wright—argue that boost­ing work­ing-class wages and upgrad­ing infra­struc­ture is worth­while because it would strength­en eco­nom­ic growth, there­fore mak­ing H.Res.109 fis­cal­ly respon­si­ble.” Some, like econ­o­mist Robert Pollin, go even fur­ther by fram­ing eco­nom­ic growth not only as a result of the Green New Deal, but also as its engine. Thus, the Green New Deal should be fund­ed with a set share of nation­al GDP. Growth is desir­able, then, because high­er lev­els of GDP will cor­re­spond­ing­ly mean a high­er lev­el of invest­ment being chan­neled into clean-ener­gy projects. 

All of this might sound rea­son­able enough on the face of it, because we are so accus­tomed to believ­ing that growth is good and nec­es­sary. But there’s a prob­lem. Pur­su­ing growth actu­al­ly works against the objec­tives of the Green New Deal, and may even make it impos­si­ble to achieve. 

The key point to grasp is that GDP growth entails increas­ing total ener­gy demand. While no robust con­clu­sion can be drawn on the direc­tion of causal­i­ty, stud­ies show that ener­gy and GDP are strong­ly relat­ed. For exam­ple, as much as we like to think that growth in rich coun­tries is most­ly dri­ven by mate­ri­al­ly light ser­vices (e.g. finance, insur­ance, dig­i­tal plat­forms), the real­i­ty is that the fast growth of the infor­ma­tion indus­try has dras­ti­cal­ly expand­ed ener­gy con­sump­tion. This is a prob­lem, because the more ener­gy we use, the more dif­fi­cult it is to cov­er it with renew­able sources. We can see this hap­pen­ing in real time: The Inter­na­tion­al Ener­gy Agency finds that, despite sig­nif­i­cant improve­ments in ener­gy effi­cien­cy and renew­able roll­out between 2017 and 2018, glob­al ener­gy-relat­ed car­bon diox­ide emis­sions increased by 1.5%. Why? Because eco­nom­ic growth is out­strip­ping our gains. The rate of decar­boniza­tion would have need­ed to be about three times faster sim­ply to over­come growth in ener­gy use, and faster still to actu­al­ly reduce emis­sions. The impor­tance of both reduc­ing ener­gy demand and increas­ing effi­cien­cy is sup­port­ed by recent research, which illus­trates that, his­tor­i­cal­ly, this method has been the path­way for decreas­ing emissions.

Pursuing growth actually works against the objectives of the Green New Deal, and may even make it impossible to achieve.

In oth­er words, pur­su­ing GDP growth makes our task much hard­er than it needs to be. If our goal is to decar­bonize the U.S. econ­o­my by 2030, we need to be smarter than this. We need to active­ly reduce total ener­gy use. This is not a mat­ter of opin­ion. It is a mat­ter of empir­ics. The Low Ener­gy Demand sce­nario pro­posed in the UN Inter­gov­ern­men­tal Pan­el on Cli­mate Change’s 2018 report indi­cates that, in the absence of spec­u­la­tive neg­a­tive emis­sions tech­nolo­gies (such as bio-ener­gy with car­bon cap­ture and stor­age), the only fea­si­ble way to achieve our cli­mate goals is to scale down glob­al ener­gy use by 40% over the com­ing decades, with high-income coun­tries lead­ing the way. The less ener­gy we use, the eas­i­er it is to sup­ply it with renew­ables in the short time we have left.

This requires that we rethink some of our assump­tions about how the econ­o­my should work. Instead of assum­ing that all sec­tors of the econ­o­my should grow, all the time, regard­less of whether or not we actu­al­ly need them to, we should think about which sec­tors we actu­al­ly want to grow (renew­able ener­gy, pub­lic health­care, pub­lic trans­porta­tion), and which sec­tors are less nec­es­sary and can active­ly be scaled down (SUVs, indus­tri­al beef, adver­tis­ing and so on).

The good news is that the Unit­ed States doesn’t need more eco­nom­ic growth. We often assume that growth is nec­es­sary in order to improve people’s lives. But Spain beats the Unit­ed States on life expectan­cy (by a stag­ger­ing five years) with 56% less GDP per capi­ta. Esto­nia beats the Unit­ed States in edu­ca­tion with 64% less GDP per capi­ta. Cos­ta Rica beats the Unit­ed States in health out­comes and well-being indi­ca­tors with 81% less GDP per capi­ta. And these are not out­liers. A total of 41 coun­tries have high­er life expectan­cy than the Unit­ed States with less GDP per capi­ta. In most cas­es these high-per­form­ers have around 20% to 50% less. For some (Cos­ta Rica, Lebanon, Cuba) it is as much as 80% less.

What explains these coun­tries’ suc­cess is that they have robust, uni­ver­sal pub­lic health­care, edu­ca­tion, trans­porta­tion and afford­able hous­ing. In oth­er words, pro­vi­sion­ing of key social goods is either whol­ly or part­ly decom­mod­i­fied, and avail­able to all as a human right. And the empir­i­cal record is clear that this is cheap­er and more effi­cient than pri­vate, for-prof­it pro­vi­sion­ing (Spain’s pub­lic health­care sys­tem costs 80% less than the U.S. sys­tem, and deliv­ers sig­nif­i­cant­ly bet­ter out­comes). This is pre­cise­ly why Medicare for All should be a tenet of a rad­i­cal Green New Deal; because it enables peo­ple to access the resources they need to live long, flour­ish­ing lives, with­out need­ing per­pet­u­al growth in order to do so.

Many pro­po­nents of a growth-based response to cli­mate change — from U.S. Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden to the Euro­pean Com­mis­sion pres­i­dent Ursu­la von der Leyen—argue that we need growth to reduce inequal­i­ty. But, in fact, growth gen­er­al­ly does exact­ly the oppo­site. Over the peri­od of 1980 to 2016, the U.S. econ­o­my grew by 151% in real terms. Yet, in the same peri­od none of the growth in per-adult nation­al income went to the bot­tom 50%, while 32% went to the mid­dle 40%, 68% to the top 10%, and 36% to the top 1%. If we want to reduce inequal­i­ty, we should tar­get that objec­tive direct­ly, by intro­duc­ing liv­ing wage laws and pro­gres­sive taxation.

Anoth­er com­mon argu­ment is that we need eco­nom­ic growth in order to deliv­er the inno­va­tions nec­es­sary for a green tran­si­tion. But if the objec­tive is to achieve spe­cif­ic kinds of inno­va­tions (bet­ter solar pan­els, bet­ter rail­ways), it makes more sense to invest in those direct­ly, rather than to grow the whole econ­o­my and hope that it some­how mag­i­cal­ly deliv­ers the results we want. Does it real­ly make sense to grow the beef indus­try and the plas­tics indus­try in order to get more effi­cient wind turbines?

Many believe that GDP growth will make it eas­i­er to pay for the Green New Deal. But, regard­less of one’s take on the desir­abil­i­ty of eco­nom­ic growth, there are seri­ous con­cerns about whether growth rates of 2% or 3% per year can be sus­tained in the long run, giv­en signs that high-income coun­tries are enter­ing a peri­od of sec­u­lar stag­na­tion (i.e. a per­ma­nent, non-cycli­cal decline in eco­nom­ic growth). And that’s okay, because we have oth­er options. Instead of pur­su­ing more income to finance the Green New Deal, we can redi­rect exist­ing income more ratio­nal­ly. For instance, we can shift mon­ey away from fos­sil fuel sub­si­dies and arms and toward renew­able ener­gy instead. We can also raise funds with pro­gres­sive tax­a­tion on the rich­est third of U.S. house­holds, with tax rates grad­ed by income with­in this group. Or we could go for a post-Key­ne­sian approach and rely on fed­er­al mon­ey cre­ation: Instead of using this pow­er to prop up stock mar­kets and bail out fail­ing cor­po­ra­tions, we can use it to finance a Green New Deal.

Pro­gres­sives have allowed them­selves to be pulled into a debate about whether a Green New Deal will be good or bad for growth. The right insists that it will be bad for growth. Under­stand­ably, many pro­gres­sives have stepped in to defend the Green New Deal by say­ing it will be good for growth. But this is a dan­ger­ous move, not only because growth makes our objec­tives much more dif­fi­cult to achieve, but also because if the Green New Deal ends up work­ing against growth, then by our own cri­te­ria it will have failed and will be vul­ner­a­ble to attack on these grounds.

It might be a tall order for pro­gres­sives to call for the end of 40 years of neolib­er­al hege­mo­ny while also call­ing for the end of 200 years of hege­mon­ic growthism’. But chal­lenge the growth ide­ol­o­gy we must, if we want to have a shot at build­ing a fair­er soci­ety that can thrive with­in plan­e­tary bound­aries. In our recent paper, we dis­cuss how the Green New Deal should be under­stood as a poten­tial­ly rev­o­lu­tion­ary pro­gram. As schol­ar and activist Thea Riofran­cos argues, it is a con­test­ed con­cept, it is a bat­tle­field, and its mean­ing and ambi­tion will be the result of the strug­gle waged by social move­ments. There­fore, cli­mate jus­tice activists should nei­ther accept it acrit­i­cal­ly nor reject it, but rather hijack it towards more rad­i­cal posi­tions. Cli­mate jus­tice activists and left pol­i­cy­mak­ers who want to call for a Green New Deal with­out growth in the US can find inspi­ra­tion in the Green New Deal for Europe cam­paign, which was launched in 2019 by the pan-Euro­pean polit­i­cal move­ment DiEM25. This is the first post-growth Green New Deal frame­work, and stands as a hope­ful land­mark on the path ahead.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Climate
Climate
Climate
Biden Can't Reach His Own Climate Goals Without Banning Fracking
Trump tried—and failed—to ride fears about a fracking ban to a second term. Now Biden needs to confront fossil fuels.
Wenonah Hauter
InvestigationGoodman InstituteClimate
Exxon Spends Millions on Facebook To Keep the Fossil Fuel Industry Alive
Aided by a right-wing political consulting firm, the company is rallying supporters to fight for oil and gas interests at every level of government.
Christine MacDonald
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now