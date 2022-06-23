When Abortion Clinics Had Business Cards

We wanted to make sure you didn't miss the announcement of our new Sustainer program. Once you've finished reading, take a moment to check out the new program , as well as all the benefits of becoming a Sustainer.

As the Supreme Court revisits a person’s constitutional right to end an early pregnancy, media outlets have been revisiting what an anti-abortion reality could look like in many states. In 1997, ITT writer and feminist journalist Debbie Nathan covered that ground with her review of Leslie J. Reagan’s book, When Abortion Was a Crime.

It turns out, the anti-abortion movement is relatively new. Abortion has been commonplace in the United States from Reconstruction on, a history that offers lessons in healthcare justice, bodily autonomy and dissent. A new preface has been added to Reagan’s book, which is out now through the University of California Press.