The All-Seeing Eye of Homeland Security

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced in February it was moving closer to patrolling the U.S.-Mexico border with ​“robot dogs.” The press release is written in the same irritating idiom one might find on the social media account of a presidential pet. DHS described the robots as ​“man’s best friend… with a very futuristic twist,” adding that the dogs would soon be lending ​“a helping hand (or ​‘paw’)” to ​“U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s bipedal human personnel.” The dogs are, of course, 100-pound, four-legged machines. They are produced by military contractor Ghost Robotics, which has previously demoed similar models armed with long-range guns (the DHS announcement indicates the dogs will only carry cameras and sensors so far). Presently, the dogs are being tested for rail car inspections and ​“sentry duty” on the border, patrolling under environmental conditions that would be difficult for Border Patrol agents. DHS’ description of the dogs’ capabilities — which include navigating ​“human-built environments like stairs” and ​“enter[ing] structures, mov[ing] through hallways, and peer[ing] around corners” during encounters with ​“potentially hostile individuals” seems to suggest they could be used in building raids. The notion of an already militarized border being patrolled by robots is disturbing, although it’s far from clear whether these robots are actually useful to CBP’s mission or are just an expensive toy — the dogs only have a four hour battery life and are remote-controlled by people. On the whole, the cyber-pooch program fits into the government’s larger fantasy about a ​“smart wall” at the border, a proposal with frustrating (if predictable) levels of bipartisan support. Many of the same Democrats who decried former President Donald Trump’s expanded physical wall are now enthusiastically supporting a smart wall, involving motion- and light-sensitive fiber optic cables, aerial drones and facial recognition technology to intercept and deter migrants. Smart wall proposals are far from new. George W. Bush’s presidency, for example, saw the launch of a project called the Secure Border Initiative Network, an integrated border surveillance network. The program shuttered under the Obama administration, after a scathing internal report suggested the unwieldy technology failed to justify its own expense. Today, the quest for the smart wall continues and often involves shadowy contracts with private tech companies. In 2018, CBP contracted tech startup Anduril (named after Aragorn’s sword in Lord of the Rings) to build hundreds of swiveling, Eye-of-Sauron-style surveillance towers along the border. Broadly speaking, these efforts certainly sound sinister and are worth attention, but their tangible contributions to Border Patrol’s ability to detain migrants have, as far as we know, been quite limited. Historically, border surveillance towers without AI have sometimes reacted to animals and sent CBP agents scrambling to intercept wandering cows (although Anduril claims to have fixed this), while border guides have quickly learned how to distract and evade the sensors. However, data published by border researchers Geoffrey Alan Boyce and Samuel Norton Chambers shows such towers appear to be connected to an increase in migrant deaths. Because of the towers’ foreboding appearance, migrants have taken to detours and alternate routes — usually into more dangerous, rugged terrain — to avoid them. In this respect, these high-tech deterrents are very similar to CBP’s more conventional enforcement efforts; deploying more visible barriers along the border, whether human or technological, frequently drives migrants to riskier routes. This focus on the flashier, smart border wall can also distract from the less futuristic and more conventional ways DHS already uses technology to control migrants and invade their privacy, a phenomenon that penetrates deep into the interior of the United States. For example, CBP has purchased cell phone tracking data from private companies and used it to arrest migrants at the border. CBP also uses devices that can intercept cell phone data in real time, including text messages and voicemails. And in October 2020, CBP quietly launched a new mobile app, called ​“CBP One,” ostensibly intended to facilitate more streamlined border crossings. Migrants in Mexico and the organizations assisting them are essentially required to use CBP One when seeking permission to approach the border to request asylum and to attend an asylum hearing. Asylum seekers send their biometric data over the app, and CBP uses this information and facial recognition technology to verify their identities.

After checking an individual’s personal and biometric information against Homeland Security databases, U.S. Border Patrol agents receive one of three responses: Green, yellow or red. A green checkmark indicates a person is enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols program (otherwise known as “Remain in Mexico”) with a case pending before an immigration judge. A yellow bar indicates a person is enrolled in Migrant Protection Protocols, but their case is closed or couldn’t be found—barring them from entry into the United States. A red X indicates a person could not be found in the Homeland Security database. CBP/JERRY GLASER; DEPARTMENT OF HOMELEAND SECURITY

CBP bypassed the otherwise legally required public comment period for launching this technology by winning ​“emergency approval” from the Office of Management and Budget. Initially, CBP concealed it would use CBP One with asylum seekers, instead focusing on its use for cargo inspections and other entry permits. Use of the app is technically voluntary for asylum seekers — they can, in theory, approach a port of entry or cross the border and surrender to Border Patrol to request asylum— but because all border ports of entry remain closed to asylum seekers, who are routinely turned back en masse (pursuant to the medically dubious Covid-19-related policy known as Title 42, instituted by the Trump administration and continued by the Biden), there is actually no realistic option, other than submitting biometric data through CBP One, to avoid summary turnback. And although migrants have little other choice, they have good reason to be concerned about the privacy implications of using CBP One. The other most recent CBP program to use facial recognition technology at the border, in 2018, was hacked, compromising 180,000 photos. The information CBP collects also becomes part of a law enforcement database and remains accessible for up to 75 years. Downloading the CBP One app also gives CBP access to the user’s location, and although CBP has claimed it won’t use the app to track migrants — to find someone who missed a court date, for example, or to plan a raid — this promise is currently based on nothing more than scout’s honor. It also leaves sensitive biometric and geolocation data at the disposal of subsequent administrations.

After checking an individual’s personal and biometric information against Homeland Security databases, U.S. Border Patrol agents receive one of three responses: Green, yellow or red. A green checkmark indicates a person is enrolled in the Migrant Protection Protocols program (otherwise known as “Remain in Mexico”) with a case pending before an immigration judge. A yellow bar indicates a person is enrolled in Migrant Protection Protocols, but their case is closed or couldn’t be found—barring them from entry into the United States. A red X indicates a person could not be found in the Homeland Security database. CBP/JERRY GLASER; DEPARTMENT OF HOMELEAND SECURITY

Ultimately, it’s important to remember that the border is more than a line between the United States and Mexico; it exists everywhere in U.S. society.