Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

The Future of Homeless Organizing Lives on the Prettiest Street in Philadelphia

Hamilton NolanAugust 4, 2020

In the begin­ning, they called it Camp Maroon,” hark­ing back to remote com­mu­ni­ties built by for­mer­ly enslaved peo­ple who ran away from their cap­tors. Then it was called James Tal­ib-Dean Camp, named after one of its orga­niz­ers who passed away in June. Then it was called Lakay Nou, mean­ing our home” in Hait­ian Cre­ole. To many in Philadel­phia, it’s sim­ply known as the encamp­ment on 22nd Street and Ben­jamin Franklin Park­way, stretch­ing a full block down the hand­some, leafy avenue lead­ing up to the Philadel­phia Muse­um of Art. You could also call it an inspiration.

The majority of the residents and the organizers of the camp are Black people, acting with a sense of strategic desperation during a time of crisis.

Lakay Nou began June 10 with just five tents. In days, it became 50, then 100. After two weeks, there were well over 100 tents, host­ing what orga­niz­ers say is more than 200 res­i­dents. There are now hand­wash­ing sta­tions, fed by a skin­ny blue hose plugged into a near­by water foun­tain and strung over­head through trees. There are show­ers. There is a med­ical tent. There is free Covid-19 test­ing every Mon­day. There is a kitchen. There is a charg­ing sta­tion, accom­pa­nied by the con­stant hum of sev­er­al gen­er­a­tors. There is an ad hoc secu­ri­ty force, made up of res­i­dents. There are free sup­plies for bed­ding and clean­ing and per­son­al hygiene and per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment. There is a dona­tion tent, a gar­den and — on the fence of an adja­cent base­ball field — a big white can­vas hung as a screen for reg­u­lar movie nights. Where there was once just emp­ty grass, there is now some­thing approach­ing community.

Beyond the imme­di­ate impact of this enor­mous encamp­ment — the shel­ter and safe­ty and resources that it pro­vides to vul­ner­a­ble peo­ple at a vul­ner­a­ble time — one of its most notable qual­i­ties is that it was con­jured up com­plete­ly out­side of what crit­ics call the non­prof­it indus­tri­al com­plex,” a sys­tem held in con­tempt by the camp’s organizers.

You’ve got peo­ple say­ing they’ve been work­ing in home­less­ness’ for 20 years,” Alex Stew­art says deri­sive­ly. He is sit­ting on a long bench one hot day in June, in the midst of the camp he helped cre­ate. That only ben­e­fits them. Because home­less­ness is a prob­lem that shouldn’t exist for 20 years.”

Stew­art, one of the lead orga­niz­ers, is a founder of the group Work­ers Rev­o­lu­tion­ary Col­lec­tive. (James Tal­ib-Dean Camp­bell, who died after the camp was built, was anoth­er.) Stew­art has worked for non­prof­its him­self, but grew dis­gust­ed by what he saw as their self-serv­ing nature, as employ­ees took home healthy salaries while the peo­ple they were sup­pos­ed­ly help­ing remained in cri­sis. The encamp­ment is a man­i­fes­ta­tion of the just do it” approach to orga­niz­ing: See a prob­lem, do some­thing, cut out the middlemen.

Still, the encamp­ment did not spring up from noth­ing. Its suc­cess is a prod­uct of months of work on the under­ly­ing issues by many of the peo­ple who put it togeth­er. We’ve all been doing this work sep­a­rate­ly,” says Ster­ling John­son, a Philadel­phia activist who helped orga­nize the camp. We real­ly have val­ues in line with each oth­er. The people’s econ­o­my, being anti-racist, want­i­ng to cen­ter the peo­ple who have been through some things. Every­body in these groups have been through some trauma.”

The major­i­ty of the res­i­dents and the orga­niz­ers of the camp are Black peo­ple, act­ing with a sense of strate­gic des­per­a­tion dur­ing a time of cri­sis. Ear­li­er this year, Stew­art and oth­ers began offer­ing meals to home­less peo­ple in the city sev­er­al times a week, just to build rela­tion­ships. The same group of activists helped home­less peo­ple qui­et­ly move into vacant, city-owned hous­es. (Stew­art says they have housed 50 peo­ple this year, and that he has scout­ed 500 vacant homes.) That work gave them both the cred­i­bil­i­ty and the con­tacts to pull off the auda­cious encamp­ment that has now risen along the city’s most promi­nent thoroughfare.

Orga­niz­ers stress that camp res­i­dents are lead­ing its devel­op­ment, many of whom are sym­pa­thet­ic with the Black Lives Mat­ter move­ment (Cory Clark/​NurPhoto via Get­ty Images)

All of the orga­niz­ers stress that the res­i­dents are the ones who came up with the idea of the camp — and are lead­ing it. Vol­un­teers help run the med­ical tent, and dona­tions pour in from the com­mu­ni­ty at large, but there is no out­side insti­tu­tion sup­port­ing the encamp­ment. The home­less are orga­niz­ers,” says Tara Tay­lor, an orga­niz­er and res­i­dent of the camp. They know their com­mu­ni­ties. It’s their word of mouth and their com­mu­ni­ty con­nec­tions that allowed the camp to grow.” 

And grow it has. Every­one I spoke with at the camp says they heard about it with­in its first few days, by word of mouth. George, a 47-year-old man who had been stay­ing in a tent on Park­way for two weeks, says life on the streets of Philadel­phia got notice­ably hard­er because of the coro­n­avirus: Stores and oth­er busi­ness­es shut down, down­town emp­tied out and the cen­ter of the city was left with home­less res­i­dents and lit­tle else. 

You don’t have that many oppor­tu­ni­ties,” George says. Every place is locked down. You don’t have much to work with. Plus, you’re more sus­cep­ti­ble to catch­ing [Covid-19] than any­body.” He says the encamp­ment is prefer­able to life before, but when asked whether he would be sat­is­fied to be left alone there, he scoffs, Hell, no! I don’t want to stay out in a tent.”

Although he receives a month­ly dis­abil­i­ty check, he says he has been told the wait for pub­lic hous­ing is sev­en years long.

Per­ma­nent hous­ing is what the peo­ple want. Per­ma­nent hous­ing is what they need. And per­ma­nent hous­ing is at the heart of the demands post­ed at the camp. They ask for a com­mu­ni­ty land trust of vacant prop­er­ties for con­ver­sion to low-income hous­ing; a mora­to­ri­um on the sale of city-owned prop­er­ties to pri­vate devel­op­ers, until every­one in the city is housed; an end to the city’s sweeps (or res­o­lu­tions”) of home­less peo­ple and encamp­ments; more tiny hous­es, paid for with pub­lic funds; and for the Park­way encamp­ment to be allowed to remain as an autonomous zone, with­out intru­sion from police.

Though the city of Philadel­phia has not shut down the camp (as of the end of July), it is clear that may soon change, demands notwith­stand­ing. Mike Dunn, a spokesper­son for the city, said July 7, We have been nego­ti­at­ing with the lead­ers of the camp for the past sev­er­al weeks to try to arrive at a coop­er­a­tive res­o­lu­tion in which the camp dis­bands vol­un­tar­i­ly by mid-July and every­one there has a plan.” He added, We have also let the lead­ers of the camp know that it can­not go on indef­i­nite­ly. We are pre­pared to impose a time­line this week if need­ed. We are pre­pared to offer the ser­vices that peo­ple need and want and to use this sit­u­a­tion as a start­ing point for reforms that will take longer to achieve.” In fact, orga­niz­ers ral­lied sup­port­ers and pub­lic­i­ty to resist a rumored July 17 move by the city to clear them out. The day came and went, and the camp remained.

Still, the res­i­dents of the Park­way encamp­ment are in a ten­u­ous posi­tion, con­sid­er­ing the fact that one of the camp’s defin­ing char­ac­ter­is­tics from the begin­ning has been its self-reliance — premised on its rejec­tion of both assis­tance and med­dling from the city or from estab­lished non­prof­its. Alex Stew­art says, for the first two days, the camp allowed out­reach work­ers to come in. The only thing they offered peo­ple was gra­nola bars and water,” he says. We have plen­ty of that. They couldn’t offer shelter.”

Tara Tay­lor echoes that sen­ti­ment. It’s not because we don’t want the ser­vices,” she says. It’s because the ser­vices being offered aren’t suf­fi­cient, they aren’t ren­dered in a way that’s humane, and folks don’t want to be gaslight­ed that this is sup­posed to help them, when it’s not.”

The right to exist with­out harass­ment from police and the right to per­ma­nent hous­ing are among the demands of camp res­i­dents. (Cory Clark/​NurPhoto via Get­ty Images)

To be fair, the scale of home­less­ness in major U.S. cities exceeds the abil­i­ty of most city gov­ern­ments to do much about it with­out sig­nif­i­cant fed­er­al help. It is a prob­lem that affects not just those already liv­ing on the streets, but a much larg­er group of low-income work­ers who have seen the afford­abil­i­ty of cities decline dras­ti­cal­ly over the past two decades and who now find them­selves per­pet­u­al­ly just one unlucky month away from los­ing their hous­ing. Accord­ing to the Nation­al Low Income Hous­ing Coali­tion, there are only 29 afford­able hous­ing units for every 100 very low-income house­holds in the Philadel­phia area, and three-quar­ters of very low-income house­holds are clas­si­fied as severe­ly” cost-bur­dened, mean­ing they spend more than half their income on hous­ing. Until afford­able hous­ing con­struc­tion mea­sures units in the tens of thou­sands, the city will con­tin­ue to play host to a large pool of res­i­dents who know they could real­is­ti­cal­ly wind up home­less with few options for rescue. 

Amer­i­ca is in the midst of a pan­dem­ic and a glob­al eco­nom­ic cat­a­stro­phe. Mil­lions have become unem­ployed through no fault of their own. The emer­gency evic­tion mora­to­ri­ums that were put in place after the coro­n­avirus struck are already expir­ing, and the emer­gency fed­er­al unem­ploy­ment pay­ments that have kept count­less peo­ple afloat expired in late July, with Con­gress still debat­ing their renew­al. We are at the precipice of a nation­wide evic­tion cri­sis with no real plan. The con­crete achieve­ment in Philadel­phia — the cre­ation and main­te­nance of a camp with tan­gi­ble resources for hun­dreds of a city’s most vul­ner­a­ble and needy peo­ple — is not a full rem­e­dy for home­less­ness, but it is an exam­ple of what a hand­ful of ded­i­cat­ed, rad­i­cal peo­ple can do in the midst of what feels like allen­com­pass­ing decay of our social safe­ty net. As much as we are liv­ing through chaos, we are also liv­ing in a time of oppor­tu­ni­ty for activists everywhere.

Adam Got­tlieb, an activist and an orga­niz­er around home­less­ness in Chica­go, says the pan­dem­ic has made the day-to-day work of home­less out­reach much more dif­fi­cult. It’s real­ly hard to prac­tice any form of pub­lic health safe­ty pro­to­cols under these con­di­tions,” he says. “ Shel­ter in place,’ by def­i­n­i­tion, requires shel­ter. It’s a non-starter for peo­ple liv­ing on the streets.”

Still, he agrees the ongo­ing crises have made con­di­tions much more favor­able” to rad­i­cal social jus­tice orga­niz­ing of all stripes. The Black Lives Mat­ter upris­ings have inspired many activists to be bold. Got­tlieb sees the Philadel­phia encampment’s mil­i­tant com­mit­ment to self-suf­fi­cien­cy and its prick­li­ness about out­side con­trol as a reac­tion against uni­ver­sal prob­lems with how osten­si­bly help­ful insti­tu­tions often treat the homeless. 

They end up relat­ing to peo­ple as pow­er­less vic­tims who can’t do any­thing for them­selves,” he says. It becomes a destruc­tive spiral.”

The activists in Philadel­phia say they are deter­mined to avoid that trap. But the city’s patience with their exper­i­ment is run­ning short. For now, the com­mu­ni­ty sur­vives. And the peo­ple in it, who are not usu­al­ly giv­en con­trol of their own lives, have at least one more day at Lakay Nou.

Dur­ing the sun­ny mid­day hours in June, a tall, skin­ny young man named Don sits down on a bench on the side of Park­way, a block away from the encamp­ment, where he has been stay­ing. He says he is look­ing for God, but all the church­es are closed. He wears a dis­pos­able paper mask over anoth­er cloth mask. He sits out here as time pass­es slowly.

Imag­ine you’re a fish,” he says, and coro­n­avirus is the bowl. And God puts you in the bowl. Now, how are you gonna feel? Trapped.”

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Labor
An Injury to Portland Is an Injury to All
Labor
The Former Deadspin People Explain How to Launch a Worker-Owned Media Co-op That Might Succeed
Labor
Child Care Workers Are Now a Mighty Force With a Huge New Union. It Only Took 17 Years.
Similar articles
Feature
Homelessness in the Land of High-Tech
Thousands sleep in the streets of super-rich Silicon Valley.
Evelyn Nieves, AlterNet
Feature
‘The Wire’ Humanized Urban Black People. In ‘Show Me a Hero,’ David Simon Humanizes White Racists.
In a post-Ferguson America, David Simon's Show Me a Hero feels sadly dated.
Maya Dukmasova
Feature
Texas Covid-19 Massacre
In the face of coronavirus, the nation's largest prison system refused to release prisoners or take recommended health precautions.
Marie Gottschalk
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now