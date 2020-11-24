Skip to content
Labor

The Man Building the Bridge Between Labor Rights and Criminal Justice Reform

Jose Garza, the new District Attorney in Austin, is the face of progressive power in Texas.

Hamilton Nolan

Jose Garza for DA

One of the most promis­ing trends in crim­i­nal jus­tice reform in recent years has been the rise of the pro­gres­sive dis­trict attor­ney. From Philadel­phia to San Fran­cis­co, reform can­di­dates have won con­trol of DA’s offices with an agen­da of rolling back the harsh excess­es of the tough on crime” era. Now, a new­ly elect­ed pro­gres­sive DA in Austin, Texas is bring­ing some­thing to his posi­tion that none of his coun­ter­parts have before: deep ties to the labor movement. 

Ear­li­er this month, Jose Garza over­whelm­ing­ly defeat­ed a Demo­c­ra­t­ic incum­bent, and then a Repub­li­can chal­lenger, to become the top pros­e­cu­tor in Travis Coun­ty, Texas. Garza, a native of Lare­do, made his name in Austin by lead­ing the Work­ers Defense Project, a pow­er­ful and well-regard­ed work­er cen­ter that has won sig­nif­i­cant vic­to­ries for low-wage work­ers in Texas, includ­ing bet­ter wages, work­place safe­ty and pro­tec­tions for immi­grants. After tak­ing over WDP in 2016 from its founder, Cristi­na Tzintzun Ramirez (who ran unsuc­cess­ful­ly to become the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Sen­ate can­di­date in Texas this year), he helped get a paid sick leave law passed in Austin, the first in any city in Texas. His move straight from a grass­roots labor group into an elect­ed DA posi­tion makes him a unique fig­ure in the Amer­i­can social jus­tice movement. 

For Garza, though, his new job feels like a cul­mi­na­tion of a career spent prod­ding dif­fer­ent insti­tu­tions towards right­eous­ness. After col­lege at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Texas and law school in DC, he took an intern­ship with the juve­nile divi­sion of a state’s attor­ney in Mary­land. I was assigned to this pros­e­cu­tor straight out of cen­tral cast­ing. She had a giant por­trait of Ronald Rea­gan in her office, and she told me that I was gonna love my intern­ship there because I’d get to wear the white hat every day,” he remem­bers. His first case involved a sin­gle father who had called the police on his son for pos­ses­sion of mar­i­jua­na, in a des­per­ate attempt to set the young man straight. Lat­er, the father thanked pros­e­cu­tors, and told them he want­ed to drop the case — only to be told that it was no longer his case to drop. That was the moment it became clear to me that I was going to come back to Texas and become a pub­lic defender.” 

As a pub­lic defend­er, he quick­ly learned the dark real­i­ties under­ly­ing the sys­tem. There was not a sin­gle client I had who we as a soci­ety had not failed,” he says. When we fail peo­ple in that way, our crim­i­nal jus­tice sys­tem is the rug we sweep them under, so we don’t have to face our own failures.” 

He moved on to a legal posi­tion in the Oba­ma administration’s Nation­al Labor Rela­tions Board, an up-close and per­son­al les­son in the extent to which labor rights are sys­tem­at­i­cal­ly attacked by busi­ness inter­ests. Five years of breath­ing the rar­efied air of Wash­ing­ton, DC, work­ing on labor issues on the fed­er­al lev­el, taught him that the oppor­tu­ni­ties for progress were hap­pen­ing at the local lev­el.” As the Oba­ma admin­is­tra­tion came to a close, his gaze turned back towards Texas. He con­sid­ered Work­ers Defense Project — found­ed in 2002 and already nation­al­ly promi­nent for its suc­cess­es — to be the state’s most effec­tive orga­ni­za­tion push­ing labor and immi­gra­tion pol­i­cy changes. Garza became its exec­u­tive direc­tor in August of 2016, and over the next sev­er­al years con­tin­ued to notch vic­to­ries in cities across the state, win­ning laws that raised work­ing stan­dards in the con­struc­tion indus­try and helped pro­tect immi­grants from deportation.

Garza speaks at a 2019 protest of immigrant detention centers in Texas. Rick Kern/Getty Images for MoveOn.org Civic Action

For the entire­ty of the Trump years, Garza has sat at the cen­ter of a loose pro­gres­sive coali­tion in Texas, which draws togeth­er orga­nized labor, civ­il and immi­grants rights groups, and left­ist polit­i­cal groups, all qui­et­ly doing the grass­roots work of pulling a his­tor­i­cal­ly reac­tionary state into the future. The fact that Texas is now thought of as a plau­si­ble swing state dur­ing pres­i­den­tial elec­tion cycles can be traced back in large part to years of orga­niz­ing by this loose-knit web of advo­cates. For Garza, suc­cess in elec­toral pol­i­tics comes only as a result of this issue-based orga­niz­ing, and nev­er vice versa. 

What we know in the state of Texas is that his­tor­i­cal­ly, peo­ple don’t vote here. Because when they do, they don’t see any mean­ing­ful dif­fer­ence in their lives,” he says. What we have found is that when you talk to peo­ple about the issues, when you show them that they can win on the issues, those wins build on themselves.” 

This fun­da­men­tal approach is famil­iar to labor orga­niz­ers, but can be alien to pro­fes­sion­al polit­i­cal func­tionar­ies who tend to view all pol­i­cy suc­cess­es as mere­ly instru­men­tal to elec­toral wins. When Garza decid­ed to run for DA, labor unions who had worked with him while he was at Work­ers Defense Project knew that he would bring that orga­niz­ing approach with him into office. 

One of the unions that endorsed his cam­paign was Local 520 of the Inter­na­tion­al Broth­er­hood of Elec­tri­cal Work­ers, whose 1,500 mem­bers work on large com­mer­cial and indus­tri­al projects. Ryan Pol­lock, the union’s lead orga­niz­er, got to know Garza when he was fight­ing along­side them for paid sick leave in Austin. (Among the accom­plish­ments of Work­ers Defense Project is that it’s wide­ly praised by local unions, where­as many work­er cen­ters face a touchy rela­tion­ship with unions who wor­ry about any pow­er being won on behalf of non-union work­ers.) He’s a true work­ing-class hero. That’s what we need in Austin, instead of this woke lib­er­al bull­shit,” Pol­lock says. We’ve seen our city grow and flour­ish, and all this wealth com­ing in. The res­i­dents that live here and built that wealth, they’re get­ting edged out and exploit­ed. We see some­body who under­stands where the work­ing peo­ple of Austin are com­ing from, in a posi­tion like that, as a big win in this bat­tle for our city.” 

Garza’s plat­form in the DA’s race includ­ed a slew of fun­da­men­tal reforms: end­ing pros­e­cu­tions for minor drug pos­ses­sion, pur­su­ing restora­tive jus­tice pro­grams, crack­ing down on police mis­con­duct, a blan­ket ban on seek­ing the death penal­ty, and oth­er mea­sures often sought by pro­gres­sive DAs across the coun­try. But when you ask his sup­port­ers where his expe­ri­ence with labor rights and eco­nom­ic jus­tice will be most valu­able, they tend to zero in on the issue of end­ing cash bail — anoth­er one of Garza’s plat­form planks. 

We know he’s going to be pri­or­i­tiz­ing issues like bail reform, that have an incred­i­bly detri­men­tal effect on work­ing folks in par­tic­u­lar,” says Mimi Marziani, the pres­i­dent of the Texas Civ­il Rights Project and the leader of Garza’s tran­si­tion team. Because of the deep reliance on cash bail, you lit­er­al­ly have a sit­u­a­tion where two peo­ple can be accused of the very same crime — but just because one per­son has means and the oth­er doesn’t, one per­son goes back to their fam­i­ly, goes back to their job, goes back to their life.” Cash bail is per­haps the clear­est exam­ple of the crim­i­nal­iza­tion of pover­ty, and the best demon­stra­tion of the fact that the line between labor issues” and crim­i­nal jus­tice issues” dis­solves when you look close­ly enough. If you can’t post bail, after all, you’re like­ly to lose your job.

For hun­dreds of years in this coun­try, we have been told that what pub­lic safe­ty’ is is lock­ing up as many work­ing-class peo­ple and com­mu­ni­ties of col­or as we can,” Garza says. We know that’s a lie. What pub­lic safe­ty is is a good job. What pub­lic safe­ty is is access to health care, and good schools to send our chil­dren. What pub­lic safe­ty is is sta­bil­i­ty.” It is a sim­ple way of look­ing at the issue, but one that is exact­ly back­wards from the stan­dard Amer­i­can approach. Instead of assum­ing that indi­vid­u­als — crim­i­nals” — cause insta­bil­i­ty, Garza accepts that the oppo­site is true. Insta­bil­i­ty of com­mu­ni­ties and indi­vid­ual lives, he says, pro­duces crime. Ensur­ing peo­ple have good jobs and safe work­ing con­di­tions and fair pay and pro­tec­tion from state harass­ment, there­fore, are first order pub­lic safe­ty goals. In this sense, Garza has a per­fect resume to become dis­trict attorney. 

For the pro­gres­sive groups in Texas like Work­ers Defense Project that see deep orga­niz­ing as the long path to progress, seed­ing mem­bers of their ranks into elect­ed posi­tions is a nat­ur­al step. Garza and his allies are con­fi­dent that he can make his agen­da a real­i­ty in Travis Coun­ty. But the larg­er project of trans­form­ing the entire (still red) state will be a long, hard path — one that now falls to a move­ment that has spent the past four years in a pitched bat­tle against a gov­er­nor seek­ing to sup­press the vote, and a White House pur­su­ing vin­dic­tive poli­cies against immigrants. 

The Trump admin­is­tra­tion has both ener­gized and exhaust­ed our social jus­tice move­ment,” says Mimi Marziani. But I think that it has awak­ened a lot of peo­ple to issues that came long before Trump… and it has cre­at­ed con­di­tions where we can have con­ver­sa­tions about pol­i­cy that did not exist five years ago.” 

The fact that a per­son like Jose Garza can now sweep into pow­er as a top law enforce­ment offi­cial is a prod­uct of that awak­en­ing. He cites, as his own moti­va­tion, both a sense of dis­ap­point­ment in where Austin was at the end of the Trump years, and a sense of hope about the type of change that lay wait­ing to hap­pen there. 

The injus­tice that work­ing peo­ple feel on the job when they can’t orga­nize for bet­ter wages and bet­ter work­ing con­di­tions is the same injus­tice that com­mu­ni­ties of col­or feel on their streets,” Garza says. It all flows from the same imbal­anced pow­er struc­ture.” His job titles keep chang­ing. But the job itself remains the same. 

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

