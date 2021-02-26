Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

God's Work: Labor in the Church

Rev. Lindsey Joyce of the Institute for Christian Socialism reflects on what it means to serve her community.

Maximillian Alvarez

MediaNews Group / Getty Images

In this episode, we talk to Rev. Lindsey Joyce of the United Church of Rogers Park in Chicago and the Institute for Christian Socialism. We discuss Pastor Joyce’s life and path to being a full-time pastor and the community she serves. We also discuss the work of ministry: What is it like to be a worker who works in the church? What is the relationship between the higher calling — the vocation of being a pastor — and the daily labor that goes into fulfilling that role in the church and the community?

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
The Hidden Labor of Sex Work
In the second part of a two-part interview, sex worker, activist and DACA recipient Maya Morena reflects on the unique challenges of her industry.
Labor
Undocumented in the Sex Industry
Maya Morena, a sex worker, activist, and DACA recipient from Honduras, examines the phenomenon of "whoreophobia," the history of vice and more.
Labor
In the Shadow of Covid, ACLU Joins Non-Profit Unionization Surge
A conversation with representatives of ACLU Staff United about their unionization effort and the growing nonprofit labor movement.
Similar articles
Labor
Organizing Wildfire and Wildcat Strikes Spread Among Cablevision Workers
Mike Elk
Labor
Hard Times in Free Derry
Kari Lydersen
Labor
Mexico’s Cananea Strikers: Fighting for the Right to a Union
David Bacon
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now