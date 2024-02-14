Forget Elections. Build Your Union.

It’s a presidential election year. Are you happy? Excited? Ha. Of course not. Election years in America are fueled far more by fear and loathing than by any sense of genuine inspiration. For many of us, political news inspires a vague sense of disgust and a desire to tune it all out. The more politically engaged you are, the more you understand the awful stakes if the other side wins, and the more you fill with dread. Most of the time, the majestic American democratic project is an exercise in manipulative rhetoric, fearmongering, and, at best, a choice of Lesser Evils.



Much of this is hardwired into our inflexible two-party system. Left (and right) wingers are forced into power struggles against hostile party establishments. Any average person with common sense understands that they are treated primarily as props for candidates who are funded by wealthy interests. Lowest common denominator issues rise to the top of the conversation due to their ability to scare elderly cable TV viewers. Electoral politics are dispiriting. Yet we are taught that they are the sole arena for political action, the culmination of all activism, the place where all ideologies must meet to compete for power.

Allow me to suggest a different idea for all of you politically passionate but frustrated people out there: Unions. I don’t just mean unions as workplace entities, or even as normal players in the universe of special interest groups. I mean that unions can replace the role that political parties now occupy in our nation. Politicians can be satellites of unions, rather than their masters. Electoral politics, that thankless vampire of America’s civic engagement, can assume a new and healthier position at the foot of organized labor. The first step to this transformation is simply shifting your own perspective.

Try this: Take the mental and emotional energy, the time and the effort, the money and the resources that you dedicate to electoral politics and move it into unions. Take the time that you might have spent door knocking for a candidate and use it to launch an organizing drive at work. If you have a union, get more involved. Run for an elected position in your local. Reach out and help people at non-union workplaces organize. Agitate for your union to hire more organizers. Go to committee meetings and advocate for important endorsements. Find a great candidate for union president and go to the union convention on their behalf. Go to a picket line. Fight for a contract. Yell at the AFL-CIO. Take your passion that has so long been frustrated by our broken political festival of lies and dedicate it to making the labor movement stronger.

It may sound like I am writing politics off in some naive belief that the decisions on Capitol Hill don’t matter. Not at all. What politicians do matters quite a bit. I am not suggesting that you ignore politics — I am offering up a better way to change it. Though it may seem unlikely when you consider the past half century’s long, slow decline of union density, there are very good structural reasons to believe that reviving labor power is a more productive way to improve this nation’s political outcomes than almost anything else that you could do. Instead of thinking of politicians and laws as the prime movers of the policies that determine how working people will live, think of the much more appetizing vision of politicians as humble employees who must bend the knee to working people in hopes of getting our support. This is not an impossible vision. It is the natural product of the realization that political power can come from labor power. Not vice versa.

