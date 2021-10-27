A Billionaire: Tax on Billionaires Is "Ridiculous"

Leon Cooperman is a legendary investor and hedge fund manager with a net worth of about $2.5 billion, according to Forbes. He is also someone who has sent me angry emails in the past, which I respect. So I emailed him to ask what he thought of the Democrats’ tax proposal.

Democrats in Congress may be on the verge of imposing a monumental wealth tax on billionaires, which could cost some of America’s richest people billions of dollars each. Yet with the exception of Elon Musk , few billionaires have weighed in publicly on the idea. We found one who would.

It is widely expected that such a tax on billionaires would be challenged in court. Legal experts are divided on what the outcome of a Supreme Court case would be, though it would rest on political interpretations as much as technical legal ones.

Prodded for more, Cooperman added: ​“You and I have a different view and I don’t have the time or interest in educating you to my view. I have repeatedly said I believe in the progressive income tax structure and that rich people should pay more. I have also said I am willing to work 6 months a year for the government and 6 months for myself. What is your fair share of what someone else has worked for?”

Cooperman is upholding a long personal tradition of speaking out against what he perceives as the persecution of hardworking Americans like himself. In 2011, he sent a letter to President Obama bemoaning ​“class warfare” against the rich. In 2019, when a wealth tax was a hot topic in the Democratic primary, he wrote an op-ed once decrying the idea. That op-ed was largely recycled from his letter to Obama, which caused me to call him a ​“dumbass.” So I appreciate that he still answers my emails.

I also asked billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban what he thought of the proposed tax. He said ​“I don’t know the details and have not seen any models.” Call your accountant, man!

Any other billionaires who would like to weigh in on the idea of a tax on billionaires, please email me. Otherwise we will assume that you support it.