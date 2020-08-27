Will Bayer Get the Drift on Dicamba?

Any day now Bay­er AG will prob­a­bly be trum­pet­ing its newest, shiny, fan-dan­gled for­mu­la­tion of Xtendi­Max dicam­ba her­bi­cide (with Vapor­Grip tech­nol­o­gy?) for the 2021 grow­ing sea­son. Bay­er will say things like ​“We are proud of our role in bring­ing inno­va­tions like Xtendi­Max to give grow­ers the tools they need to safe­ly, suc­cess­ful­ly, and sus­tain­ably pro­tect their crops from weeds (cross our hearts and hope to die).”

But any­one pay­ing atten­tion has learned that Bayer’s record on dicam­ba, a her­bi­cide used to kill weeds, has been less than stel­lar, if not down­right ugly.



After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Cir­cuit issued an order vacat­ing EPA’s 2018 reg­is­tra­tion of over-the-top dicam­ba prod­ucts for soy­beans and cot­ton, Bay­er has tried to short-cir­cuit poten­tial law­suits from pro­duc­ers suf­fer­ing crop dam­age. In June Bay­er announced a $300 mil­lion dicam­ba set­tle­ment to pay cot­ton and soy­bean farm­ers who could prove yield loss­es due to dicam­ba from 2015 through this grow­ing sea­son. Bay­er also tossed anoth­er $100 mil­lion in to set­tle oth­er dicam­ba dam­age claims.

Cer­tain­ly Bay­er doesn’t want to be put through the dicam­ba wringer if it can help it. Bay­er is cur­rent­ly appeal­ing afed­er­al jury ver­dict in Cape Girardeau, Mis­souri that award­ed peach-grow­ing Bad­er Farms a stag­ger­ing $265 mil­lion pay­out in dam­ages and penal­ties for dicam­ba drift.

Okay. There’s going to be lots of ques­tions from farm­ers and con­cerned envi­ron­men­tal groups sur­round­ing Bayer’s new dicam­ba formulation.

As the courts have revealed Mon­san­to — which Bay­er pur­chased — real­ly did­n’t offer up much inde­pen­dent sci­en­tif­ic study to EPA to prove its claim that its dicam­ba for­mu­la­tion didn’t drift from where it was sprayed. The Ninth Cir­cuit Court of Appeals wrote:

“The EPA made mul­ti­ple errors in grant­i­ng the con­di­tion­al reg­is­tra­tions…. The EPA sub­stan­tial­ly under­stat­ed the risks it acknowl­edged, and it entire­ly failed to acknowl­edge oth­er risks. We con­clude that the ​‘fun­da­men­tal flaws’ in the EPA’s analy­sis are so sub­stan­tial that it is exceed­ing­ly ​‘unlike­ly that the same rule would be adopt­ed on remand.’ ”

It was only after EPA approved Monsanto’s orig­i­nal 2016 request for reg­is­tra­tion that a university’s inde­pen­dent study as well as actu­al usage revealed the truth: Dicam­ba did not work as Mon­san­to promised.

When Bay­er pur­chased Mon­san­to in 2016, lit­tle did the com­pa­ny know about the lit­i­ga­tion hot mess that was wait­ing. And now it’s Bay­er that has to show EPA it can deliv­er a dicam­ba for­mu­la­tion that will not drift or min­i­mal­ly drift. And every­one will be watch­ing how the process plays out. Closely.