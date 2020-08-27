Skip to content
Saturday, Sept 12:

Join us for a special online event: “Labor Power in a Time of Crisis” with Sara Nelson

RSVP Now
menu
search
Labor

Leverage Is Everything

The striking NBA players have inherent power, but so do you.

Hamilton NolanAugust 27, 2020

NBA players are on strike. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The pow­er of a nuclear bomb is not so much gen­er­at­ed as it is unleashed. Atoms car­ry that mighty pow­er at all times — it just takes an action to let it out. Work­ing peo­ple have the same kind of pow­er. It’s lever­age. Many of us walk around car­ry­ing it for our entire lives with­out ever using it. See­ing that pow­er demon­strat­ed is the best way to remind every­one that they can use it, too.

We are in the midst of an unprece­dent­ed wave of wild­cat strikes in major sports leagues. (With­hold­ing labor is a strike; a wild­cat strike is when work­ers strike on their own, with­out the for­mal approval of their union and often in vio­la­tion of their con­tract. Don’t call it a boy­cott.”) We can’t real­ly call them sud­den, because they’re a reac­tion to hun­dreds of years of racial oppres­sion, but they are hap­pen­ing with stun­ning speed.

Wednes­day, the bas­ket­ball play­ers on the Mil­wau­kee Bucks decid­ed on their own to sit out of their NBA play­off game in protest of the shoot­ing of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis­con­sin. Play­ers on oth­er teams, inspired, fol­lowed their lead, caus­ing the league to hasti­ly post­pone” all of the day’s play­off games, to avoid being forced to can­cel them one by one due to play­er walk­outs. With­in hours, play­ers in the WNBA and in Major League Soc­cer and in Major League Base­ball and even announc­ers were stop­ping work as well. His­to­ry is being made, just that fast.

Here I just want to make a sim­ple point: these NBA play­ers may be rich and famous, but in this case, they are not doing any­thing that you can’t do too. The pow­er they are exer­cis­ing here is not ath­let­ic pow­er, but labor pow­er. They are mem­bers of a union, the Nation­al Bas­ket­ball Play­ers Asso­ci­a­tion, and that union has a con­tract with the NBA, and that con­tract pro­hibits them from strik­ing. Yet they struck. And not only did they get away with it, but it was a spec­tac­u­lar pub­lic suc­cess. They pulled off a wild­cat strike because they have lever­age. Because they can. That is the only pow­er that real­ly mat­ters in the work­place. Every­thing else is imag­i­nary.

Think about it: What would hap­pen if the NBA start­ed wav­ing its con­tract, with the no strike” clause, and crit­i­ciz­ing the play­ers for their work stop­page, and threat­en­ing harsh legal retal­i­a­tion? The NBA would be crushed by a wave of bad PR, first of all. That would be bad for busi­ness. And what would be worse for busi­ness would be the fact that there would be no busi­ness — if the play­ers don’t play, there is no NBA. Peri­od. Being a pro­fes­sion­al bas­ket­ball play­er is cer­tain­ly a more elite and high-skill pro­fes­sion than what you or I do for a liv­ing, but these play­ers are exer­cis­ing lever­age that we all have in com­mon.

If we don’t work, there is no busi­ness, and there is no mon­ey for the boss. The entire his­to­ry of cor­po­rate labor rela­tions in Amer­i­ca has been one long effort by employ­ers to obscure, hide, and sti­fle this fact. Yet it remains the case that we have the pow­er, because we do the work. And boss­es will go to great lengths, and make many con­ces­sions, to ensure that they’re nev­er forced to do the work them­selves.

The rules that gov­ern orga­nized labor in Amer­i­ca are not fair. The bulk of labor law has been writ­ten to favor busi­ness, which has the mon­ey and finan­cial incen­tive to spend decades lob­by­ing to make labor laws more and more hos­tile to work­ers. The law harsh­ly restricts who is allowed to union­ize, and what rights they have, and when they are legal­ly allowed to strike.

The Mil­wau­kee Bucks have per­formed the valu­able ser­vice of show­ing us that all of those laws don’t mean jack shit. Lever­age is time­less and sits out­side the law. It is root­ed in the fab­ric of real­i­ty, like physics. Why did the NBA rush to release state­ments about how it sup­ports” these unau­tho­rized strikes which very well may end their sea­son? In what sense do the own­ers of these teams sup­port” these actions, which may cost them mil­lions of dol­lars, that they would have warned against right up until the moment they hap­pened? They sup­port” the play­ers here in the sense that they have no choice but to do so. What would hap­pen if the NBA respond­ed to these unau­tho­rized strikes by lock­ing the play­ers out next sea­son, as would be their right under the con­tract? Would all of the world’s NBA fans sit calm­ly and con­tin­ue tithing mon­ey to bas­ket­ball team own­ers in order to pre­serve the sanc­ti­ty of con­tracts? No. What would hap­pen is there would be no NBA.

And if all of the play­ers got sick of the own­ers and their con­tracts and decid­ed to pack up and start their own bas­ket­ball league that they them­selves ran, fans would watch that, because that is where the good bas­ket­ball would be. The play­ers make mon­ey for the own­ers, not vice ver­sa. This is the key to their lever­age. With an under­stand­ing of this fact, their options are lim­it­less. The league can holler and yell and cajole and object, but ulti­mate­ly it will come along. The work­ers have the pow­er.

What is hap­pen­ing in pro sports is inspir­ing. But I under­stand that some may also find it dispir­it­ing, because they may think, I am not a pro ath­lete. I am not rich or famous. I have a reg­u­lar job with lit­tle pow­er. I can­not exer­cise lever­age in the same way.”

Wrong. Though it is eas­i­er for the boss to replace you or me at work than it is to replace an NBA play­er, it is hard for any boss any­where to replace every­one. To func­tion, busi­ness­es require work­ers. Col­lec­tive action, there­fore, is the real source of your lever­age. It is the abil­i­ty of you and your cowork­ers to deprive the busi­ness of the labor it needs to func­tion. Sol­i­dar­i­ty is pow­er for every­one.

I once went to a union ral­ly for a group of jan­i­tors at an air­port in Min­neapo­lis. As they marched through the ter­mi­nal wav­ing signs, they chant­ed: Let the boss­es clean the toi­lets! Let the boss­es clean the toi­lets!” They under­stood lever­age. It’s true that NBA play­ers have pow­er because the boss­es can’t dunk. But the boss­es don’t want to clean the toi­lets either. You might be sur­prised what you can win by threat­en­ing to make the own­er­ship class give up its most trea­sured priv­i­lege: to be paid with­out doing real work.

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Labor
The Failure to Unionize the Tech Industry Will Eat the Labor Movement Alive
The pandemic has made tech stronger, but unions haven't caught up.
Labor
A Pricey Private School Says “Quaker Values” Justify Aggressive Campaign to Destroy Its Union
Brooklyn Friends School takes advantage of a Trump labor board ruling.
Viewpoint
This Terrifying Economic Crisis Will Make Cities Better
Amid the pandemic, the rich are fleeing American cities. That’s a good thing.
Similar articles
Labor
Michigan GOP State Rep Aims to Outlaw Key Measure Ensuring Working People Benefit from Development
Jonathan Brozdowski
Labor
Indecent Exposure: Farmworkers Breathe Risky Air in Calif. Fields
Rose Arrieta
Labor
Hey Sen. McConnell: Don’t Fast Track the Trans-Pacific Partnership
Leo Gerard, United Steelworkers President
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now