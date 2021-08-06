Organic Farmers Hurt by Trump Administration Hope for a 'Level Playing Field'

This article was published in collaboration with UpNorthNews and In These Times’ The Wisconsin Idea, an investigative reporting initiative focused on rural Wisconsin.



Under the Trump administration, small organic farms were hurt when the U.S. Department of Agriculture cut off a proposed rule to protect their farming practices. Now, those farmers are getting a new opportunity to guard their niche against large corporate players while ensuring quality living conditions for animals.

As large farmers found ways to infiltrate organic farming in the early 2000s, small and mid-size organic producers worried that cheaper products flooding the market would put them out of business. Then, in the waning days of President Barack Obama’s administration, those smaller organic farmers saw help on the way: the 2017 Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices (OLPP) rule.

In addition to requiring that organic dairy operations only use organic cows, the rule would have added new regulations to ensure improved living conditions for organically raised poultry by stipulating that they must be able to access outdoor areas. It was a response, in part, to some large chicken producers using screened-in locations as a way to meet requirements for providing the animals with outdoor access.

However, the rule wasn’t enacted by the time President Donald Trump took office and his administration withdrew it; the U.S. Department of Agriculture claimed it lacked the authority to enact the rule and that existing regulations were strong enough.

“We were waiting for implementation of this, and then the brakes got put on,” said Mariann Holm, who inspects organic farms to ensure they are operating in conformance with regulations and operates a 100-acre organic farm near Elk Mound, Wis., with her husband.

The absence of such standards has left open loopholes that allow some large producers to sell their products as organic without meeting all of the same stringent requirements that small organic farmers abide by, such as humanely raising animals and keeping them in good living conditions.

Now the rule — intended to protect the organic label through improved animal conditions and enable smaller-size organic farmers to better stay in business — is up for discussion again. U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently announced that the OLPP rule, which pertains mostly to poultry, will be reconsidered and possibly expanded upon. The process of devising new regulations is expected to take six to nine months, he said, and will be made by the USDA’s National Organic Standards Board.

“We intend to reconsider the prior Administration’s interpretation that the Organic Foods Production Act does not authorize USDA to regulate the practices that were the subject of the 2017 Organic Livestock and Poultry Practices (OLPP) final rule,” Vilsack said in a June statement.

