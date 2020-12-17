Pfizer Helped Create the Global Patent Rules. Now it's Using Them to Undercut Access to the Covid Vaccine.

The phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal giant Pfiz­er, whose Covid-19 vac­cine with Ger­man part­ner BioN­Tech was approved Decem­ber 11 for emer­gency use in the Unit­ed States, has emerged as a vocal oppo­nent of a glob­al effort to ensure poor coun­tries are able to access the vac­cine. In Octo­ber, India and South Africa put for­ward a pro­pos­al that the World Trade Orga­ni­za­tion (WTO) pause enforce­ment of patents for Covid-19 treat­ments, under the organization’s intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty agree­ment, ​“Trade-Relat­ed Aspects of Intel­lec­tu­al Prop­er­ty Rights,” or TRIPS. Now sup­port­ed by near­ly 100 coun­tries, the pro­pos­al would allow for the more afford­able pro­duc­tion of gener­ic treat­ments dur­ing the dura­tion of the pan­dem­ic. As wealthy coun­tries hoard vac­cine stocks, and one study warns a quar­ter of the world’s pop­u­la­tion won’t get the vac­cine until 2022, the pro­pos­al — if approved — could poten­tial­ly save count­less lives in the Glob­al South.

But so far, the Unit­ed States, the Euro­pean Union, Britain, Nor­way, Switzer­land, Japan and Cana­da have suc­cess­ful­ly blocked this pro­pos­al, in a con­text where delay will almost cer­tain­ly bring more deaths. The phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal indus­try, con­cerned with pro­tect­ing its prof­its, is a pow­er­ful part­ner in this oppo­si­tion, with Pfiz­er among its lead­ers. ​“The (intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty), which is the blood of the pri­vate sec­tor, is what brought a solu­tion to this pan­dem­ic and it is not a bar­ri­er right now,” Albert Bourla, chief exec­u­tive of Pfiz­er, declared last week. And in a Decem­ber 5 arti­cle in The Lancet, Pfiz­er reg­is­tered its oppo­si­tion to the pro­pos­al, say­ing, ​“a one-size-fits-all mod­el dis­re­gards the spe­cif­ic cir­cum­stances of each sit­u­a­tion, each prod­uct and each country.” Pfizer’s appeals make it sound as though the frame­work of intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules and phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal monop­o­lies is a com­mon-sense glob­al order whose ben­e­fits to human soci­ety are appar­ent. But, in real­i­ty, these inter­na­tion­al norms are rel­a­tive­ly recent, and were shaped, in part, by Pfiz­er itself. From the mid-1980s to the ear­ly 1990s, the com­pa­ny played a crit­i­cal role in estab­lish­ing the very WTO intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules that it is now invok­ing to argue against free­ing up vac­cine sup­plies for poor coun­tries. The ​“blood of the pri­vate sec­tor” that Bourla appeals to is not some nat­ur­al state of affairs, but reflects a glob­al trade struc­ture the com­pa­ny helped cre­ate — to the detri­ment of poor peo­ple around the world who seek access to life-sav­ing drugs. A cor­po­rate campaign In the mid-1980s, Edmund Pratt, then chair­man of Pfiz­er, had a mis­sion: He want­ed to ensure that strong intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty (IP) pro­tec­tions were includ­ed in the Uruguay Round of the Gen­er­al Agree­ment on Tar­iffs and Trade (GATT) talks — the multi­na­tion­al trade nego­ti­a­tions that would result in the estab­lish­ment of the WTO in 1995. His cal­cu­lus was sim­ple: Such pro­tec­tions were vital for pro­tect­ing the glob­al ​“com­pet­i­tive­ness” — or bot­tom line — of his com­pa­ny and oth­er U.S. indus­tries.



To his great advan­tage, Pratt had con­sid­er­able insti­tu­tion­al pow­er beyond his imme­di­ate cor­po­rate rank. As authors Cha­ran Dev­ereaux, Robert Z. Lawrence and Michael D. Watkins note in their book, Case Stud­ies in U.S. Trade Nego­ti­a­tion, Pratt served on the Advi­so­ry Com­mit­tee on Trade Nego­ti­a­tions for the Carter and Rea­gan admin­is­tra­tions. In 1986, he co-found­ed the Intel­lec­tu­al Prop­er­ty Com­mit­tee (IPC), which would go on to build rela­tion­ships with indus­tries across Europe and Japan, meet with offi­cials from the World Intel­lec­tu­al Prop­er­ty Orga­ni­za­tion of the Unit­ed Nations, and lob­by aggres­sive­ly — all for the pur­pose of ensur­ing IP was includ­ed in the trade negotiations. Both glob­al­ly and domes­ti­cal­ly, Pfiz­er played an impor­tant role in pro­mot­ing the idea that inter­na­tion­al trade should be con­tin­gent on strong intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules, while cast­ing coun­tries that do not fol­low U.S. intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules as engag­ing in ​“pira­cy.” As Peter Dra­hos and John Braith­waite note in their book Infor­ma­tion Feu­dal­ism, ​“Like the beat of a tom-tom, the mes­sage about intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty went out along the busi­ness net­works to cham­bers of com­merce, busi­ness coun­cils, busi­ness com­mit­tees, trade asso­ci­a­tions and busi­ness bod­ies. Pro­gres­sive­ly, Pfiz­er exec­u­tives who occu­pied key posi­tions in strate­gic busi­ness orga­ni­za­tions were able to enroll their sup­port for a trade-based approach to intel­lec­tu­al property.” It was not a giv­en, at the time, that intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty would be includ­ed in trade nego­ti­a­tions. Many Third World coun­tries resist­ed such inclu­sion, on the grounds that stronger intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules would pro­tect the monop­oly pow­er of cor­po­ra­tions and under­mine domes­tic price con­trols, as explained in Case Stud­ies in U.S. Trade Nego­ti­a­tion. In 1982, Indi­an Prime Min­is­ter Indi­ra Gand­hi told the World Health Assem­bly, ​“the idea of a bet­ter ordered world is one in which med­ical dis­cov­ery will be free of all patents and there will be no prof­i­teer­ing from life and death.” The Chris­t­ian Sci­ence Mon­i­tor report­ed in 1986, ​“Brazil and Argenti­na have spear­head­ed a group that has blocked US attempts to include intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty pro­tec­tion in the new round of talks.” But Pratt had pow­er­ful allies, includ­ing IBM chair­man John Opel, and their efforts played an impor­tant role in secur­ing the inclu­sion of TRIPS — which sets intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules — in the GATT nego­ti­a­tions. Pratt, for his part, took some cred­it for the devel­op­ment. ​“The cur­rent GATT vic­to­ry, which estab­lished pro­vi­sions for intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty, result­ed in part from the hard-fought efforts of the U.S. gov­ern­ment and U.S. busi­ness­es, includ­ing Pfiz­er, over the past three decades. We’ve been in it from the begin­ning, tak­ing a lead­er­ship role,” Pratt declared, accord­ing to the book, Whose Trade Orga­ni­za­tion? A Com­pre­hen­sive Guide to the WTO. Dur­ing the TRIPS nego­ti­a­tions, the IPC played an active role in orga­niz­ing cor­po­rate lead­ers in the Unit­ed States, as well as Europe and Japan, to sup­port strong intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty rules. By the time the WTO was for­mal­ly estab­lished, and the TRIPs Agree­ment con­clud­ed, Pratt was no longer chair­man of Pfiz­er. But his con­tri­bu­tion, and the role of Pfiz­er, was still strong­ly felt. As Dev­ereaux, Lawrence and Watkins note, one U.S. nego­tia­tor said it was Pratt and Opel who ​“basi­cal­ly engi­neered, pushed, and cajoled the gov­ern­ment into includ­ing IP as one of the top­ics for nego­ti­a­tion” in the first place. The WTO’s TRIPS Agree­ment, which went into effect in 1995, would go on to be the ​“most impor­tant agree­ment on intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty of the 20th cen­tu­ry,” Dra­hos and Braith­waite write. It brought most of the world under min­i­mum stan­dards for intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty, includ­ing patent monop­o­lies for phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal com­pa­nies, with some lim­it­ed safe­guards and flex­i­bil­i­ty. Dean Bak­er, econ­o­mist and co-founder of the Cen­ter for Eco­nom­ic and Pol­i­cy Research (CEPR), a left-lean­ing think tank, tells In These Times, ​“TRIPS required devel­op­ing coun­tries, and coun­tries around the world, to adopt a U.S.-type patent and copy­right rule. Pre­vi­ous­ly, both had been out­side trade agree­ments, so coun­tries could have what­ev­er rules they want. India already had a well-devel­oped phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal indus­try by the 1990s. Pre-TRIPS, India did­n’t allow drug com­pa­nies to patent drugs. They could patent process­es, but not drugs.” Cut­ting off access to medicines TRIPS brought prof­its to phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal com­pa­nies and ​“raised phar­ma­ceu­ti­cal costs in the U.S. and fur­ther restrict­ed the avail­abil­i­ty of life­sav­ing drugs in WTO devel­op­ing coun­tries,” accord­ing to cor­po­rate watch­dog group Pub­lic Cit­i­zen. This dynam­ic played out ruth­less­ly dur­ing the AIDS cri­sis, which was in full swing as the WTO was cre­at­ed. ​“It took the South African gov­ern­ment almost a decade to break the monop­o­lies held by for­eign drug com­pa­nies that kept the coun­try hostage, and kept peo­ple there dying,” wrote Achal Prab­ha­la, Arjun Jayadev and Dean Bak­er in a recent piece in the New York Times.



One could make a map of global poverty, lay it over a map of vaccine access, and it would be a virtual one-to-one match.