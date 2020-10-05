Skip to content
menu
search
Viewpoint

It Is Good When Leaders Experience the Consequences of Their Own Decisions

Trump’s Covid diagnosis could help lead to better government through karma.

Hamilton Nolan

Drew Angerer/ Getty Images

Why do polit­i­cal lead­ers make deci­sions that hurt peo­ple? It is not only because of stu­pid­i­ty, cor­rup­tion, polit­i­cal expe­di­en­cy, and the oth­er well-known char­ac­ter­is­tics of the pow­er­ful — there is also a basic struc­tur­al rea­son that enables it all: these lead­ers are gen­er­al­ly insu­lat­ed from the con­se­quences of their own poli­cies. Any­thing that caus­es them to expe­ri­ence those con­se­quences should there­fore be cel­e­brat­ed as pro­mot­ing good government. 

It is easy to hurt peo­ple when you know that you will not be hurt your­self. It is easy to deprive oth­ers when you your­self will be well pro­vid­ed for. It is easy to neglect the suf­fer­ing of oth­ers, when that suf­fer­ing is noth­ing more than an abstrac­tion to you. It is easy to treat oth­ers with dis­re­spect when you your­self will always be ensconced in a bub­ble of def­er­ence. It is easy to tol­er­ate — or even per­pe­trate — atroc­i­ties that will nev­er place you in any per­son­al risk. Vio­lence that will not be inflict­ed upon you per­son­al­ly can be seen as a patri­ot­ic thrill. It is easy to brush away death when it comes only for those who you have cho­sen not to care about. 

Inequal­i­ty is the mech­a­nism that pro­vides the insu­la­tion between the deci­sion-mak­ers and the con­se­quences of their deci­sions. The more unequal the soci­ety, the greater the abil­i­ty of the rich and pow­er­ful to sit out­side of the prob­lems afflict­ing every­one else — even if the prob­lems in ques­tion were cre­at­ed by the rich and pow­er­ful. Unfor­tu­nate­ly for us, the Unit­ed States of Amer­i­ca is a high­ly unequal soci­ety. Eco­nom­ic inequal­i­ty has been grow­ing for near­ly a half cen­tu­ry, and there are no indi­ca­tions that that trend is slow­ing down. In a coun­try where mon­ey buys polit­i­cal pow­er (the abil­i­ty to make the rules) as well as pro­tec­tion from the jus­tice sys­tem (the abil­i­ty to be per­son­al­ly unaf­fect­ed by the rules), there is lit­tle rea­son to hope that the sys­tem, left to its own devices, will align the inter­ests of the lead­ers with the rest of us any time soon.

It is not hard to imag­ine a set of rules that would help to ensure that our elect­ed lead­ers are exposed to the out­comes that they them­selves cre­ate. Many of those rules would fall into the cat­e­go­ry of fol­low­ing the laws that already exist, but which do not touch the rich”: Pay­ing a fair share of tax­es, being sub­ject­ed to the same legal penal­ties that poor peo­ple are when they com­mit crimes, being forced to nav­i­gate in busi­ness and gov­ern­ment using the front doors that are open to every­one rather than the exclu­sive side doors cre­at­ed for those with con­nec­tions. Oth­er rules would help make polit­i­cal deci­sions more fair: Send­ing the chil­dren of elect­ed lead­ers to the front lines of any war we fight, forc­ing the pres­i­dent to donate most of his net worth to the U.S. Trea­sury, mak­ing politi­cians live on gov­ern­ment ben­e­fits and Med­ic­aid, ban­ning politi­cians from becom­ing lob­by­ists or oth­er types of influ­ence-ped­dlers after they leave office to elim­i­nate the incen­tive to go into pol­i­tics just to become rich. 

There is a moral aspect to the desire to see pow­er­ful lead­ers reap what they sow, but the real argu­ment for it is util­i­tar­i­an. Like most of us, politi­cians are flawed, self­ish, myopic peo­ple who often have a hard time car­ing about things that they do not see or feel. This basic truth dri­ves many of our polit­i­cal system’s flaws, most of which spring from the fact that politi­cians tend to cater to the needs of, and be part of, the wealthy donor class rather than the work­ing class. This is why slight delays in East Coast Acela ser­vice quick­ly raise Con­gres­sion­al alarm, but the utter absence of good munic­i­pal bus ser­vice in poor cities does not. 

It’s going to take a while before we can get Con­gress to pass ethics rules man­dat­ing that they live in pub­lic hous­ing projects and pur­chase their meals with food stamps. In the mean­time, we must rely on oth­er meth­ods to make polit­i­cal con­se­quences felt by our polit­i­cal lead­ers. One sim­ple and effec­tive way is to tell peo­ple who make mon­strous, harm­ful deci­sions how you feel about them. That means not just writ­ing let­ters or march­ing in the streets, but, per­haps, by protest­ing out­side their home, or by yelling at them when you see them in a restau­rant, or gen­er­al­ly mak­ing it dif­fi­cult for them to live com­fort­able lives of leisure after days spent sen­tenc­ing thou­sands or mil­lions of humans to suf­fer­ing and despair. If the pow­er­ful build sys­tems to insu­late them­selves from any unpleas­ant feed­back, the least we can do as good cit­i­zens is to heck­le Stephen Miller when he goes out for Mex­i­can food after a long day of putting Mex­i­can chil­dren in cages. 

Now we have a pan­dem­ic. Among its many down­sides is the fact that it is no longer pos­si­ble to yell at Repub­li­can offi­cials in restau­rants. The task of mak­ing America’s lead­ers feel the con­se­quences of their neglect­ful, unsci­en­tif­ic, ego­tis­ti­cal, stu­pid, and mali­cious approach to pub­lic health is now in the hands of nature itself. And nature deliv­ered by bestow­ing the coro­n­avirus on Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump and many of his top allies. Now, the peo­ple who have, with their own deci­sions, cre­at­ed the con­di­tions that will unnec­es­sar­i­ly kill hun­dreds of thou­sands of Amer­i­cans get to expe­ri­ence a lit­tle bit of real­i­ty. (I can’t quite say they are get­ting a taste of their own med­i­cine, because they still get med­i­cine that is not avail­able to most of the rest of the country.)

When some­thing like this hap­pens, part of the pop­u­la­tion rev­els in the schaden­freude, while the media and polit­i­cal class­es swing the oth­er way, osten­ta­tious­ly pray­ing that the man who would hap­pi­ly put many of them in prison gets well soon. I sim­ply want to point out that these are not the only pos­si­ble reac­tions. Rather than tor­ture our­selves with an empa­thy test over lov­ing our ene­mies, let us regard this as a pos­i­tive step towards good gov­ern­ment. The suf­fer­ing of our most well-insu­lat­ed elites will bestow in them a valu­able new under­stand­ing of the urgency of the prob­lems fac­ing our nation. 

Is it good” that Don­ald Trump got the coro­n­avirus? It doesn’t mat­ter. From the stand­point of the pub­lic inter­est: Bet­ter him than any­one else. 

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Labor
Is the Conservative Case for Organized Labor an Oxymoron?
An interview with Oren Cass about the ideas behind his “Conservative Future for the American Labor Movement.”
Viewpoint
Bad America
Our debate recap: A nation decides whether it's time for the final act.
Labor
Trump Is Waging War on the VA's Union, and Workers Are Living in Fear
The biggest public sector union contract in the country could be a disaster without political intervention
Similar articles
Viewpoint
Community Control Won’t Fix What’s Wrong with Cops
There's no reforming an inherently violent, white supremacist system. We must abolish the police.
Carl Williams and Christian Williams
Viewpoint
Don’t Shame Protesters and Park-Goers Over Covid-19 Spreading—Shame Corporations and the State
While demonstrators have been blamed for potentially endangering the public, the real danger lies elsewhere.
Natalie Shure
Viewpoint
The Future Belongs to the Movement Sparked by Bernie Sanders
Sanders may be out of the race, but by advancing a bold left agenda and putting capitalism on trial, he ignited a movement that will redefine American politics.
Miles Kampf-Lassin
Limited Time:

SUBSCRIBE TO IN THESE TIMES MAGAZINE FOR JUST $1 A MONTH

Subscribe Now