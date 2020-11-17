Skip to content
menu
search
Feature

Biden Must End the War He Helped Start

Yemenis call on the president-elect to stop the onslaught.

Shireen Al-Adeimi

New Yorkers protest U.S. involvement in the Saudi-led war on Yemen on March 20, 2018. Erik McGregor/LightRocket via Getty Images

The end of Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump’s tenure may mark the rever­sal of some bru­tal domes­tic U.S. poli­cies. The Mus­lim ban, for exam­ple, could be reversed by an exec­u­tive order from Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden. When it comes to for­eign pol­i­cy, how­ev­er, sup­port for U.S. wars has long been a bipar­ti­san achieve­ment, evi­denced by decades of inva­sions, occu­pa­tions and coups. 

In Yemen, Trump esca­lat­ed the war” he inher­it­ed from the Oba­ma-Biden admin­is­tra­tion, com­pound­ing the extra­or­di­nary suf­fer­ing Yeme­nis face today. (Though called a war, the sit­u­a­tion in Yemen is, more accu­rate­ly, a uni­lat­er­al attack by pow­er­ful Arab and West­ern coun­tries.) Since 2015, Yeme­nis have been vic­tim­ized by a bom­bard­ment, block­ade and occu­pa­tion led by Sau­di Ara­bia and the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, which rely heav­i­ly on U.S. mil­i­tary support. 

In late 2014, after the Yemeni rebel group the Houthis took Yemen’s cap­i­tal, Sana’a, Sau­di Ara­bia and the UAE led a bom­bard­ment cam­paign with the stat­ed goal of restor­ing Yemeni Pres­i­dent Abed Rab­bo Man­sour Hadi. While the Saudi‑U.S.-UAE coali­tion man­aged to cap­ture regions in for­mer South Yemen (South and North uni­fied in 1990), Houthis remain in con­trol of much of for­mer North Yemen, where approx­i­mate­ly 70% of Yeme­nis live.

With vital logis­tics, intel­li­gence, arms and oth­er assis­tance from the Unit­ed States, the coali­tion has sys­tem­at­i­cal­ly tar­get­ed Yemeni civil­ians, infra­struc­ture and food sup­plies. An aer­i­al, naval and land block­ade has halt­ed trade (upon which the coun­try relied almost exclu­sive­ly pri­or to 2015) and severe­ly restricts food, med­i­cine and fuel. Though almost cer­tain­ly an under­es­ti­mate, at least 100,000 peo­ple have been killed in the vio­lence. Tens of thou­sands have per­ished from star­va­tion and pre­ventable ill­ness. Trump esca­lat­ed the sit­u­a­tion by green­light­ing a UAE-led inva­sion of Hodei­da in the sum­mer of 2018, a par­tic­u­lar­ly cru­el turn in the war giv­en the impor­tance of the port city as a life­line to mil­lions.

Biden’s elec­tion is a para­dox for Yeme­nis: As Obama’s vice pres­i­dent, Biden is com­plic­it in the hav­oc. Yet, after years of orga­niz­ing by anti-war groups and indi­vid­u­als, Biden said on the cam­paign trail he is against con­tin­u­ing U.S. sup­port for the war. Because their lives are so tremen­dous­ly impact­ed by the U.S. pres­i­dent, Yeme­nis deserve a voice in the polit­i­cal dis­course about the incom­ing admin­is­tra­tion. In These Times asked three Yeme­nis what they think a Biden pres­i­den­cy could mean.

Mohammed Mohsen Bahjooj is a teacher and edu­ca­tion­al super­vi­sor from Al-Jawf, a north­ern Yemeni province con­sid­ered a high-inten­si­ty bat­tle­front” on the bor­der with Sau­di Ara­bia. Though Bahjooj notes the war is being waged by the U.S. and in accor­dance with U.S. pol­i­cy and inter­ests,” he under­scores the cur­rent human­i­tar­i­an sit­u­a­tion [in Yemen] is com­plete­ly dif­fer­ent com­pared to the begin­ning of the war” and notes famine, dis­eases and the block­ade have exhaust­ed Yemenis.” 

Bahjooj urges Biden to look with human­i­ty toward Yemen” and end the war as soon as pos­si­ble.” As he watched Biden give his vic­to­ry speech, Bahjooj not­ed, Biden is now embrac­ing his grand­chil­dren. … We hope that he will remem­ber the poor chil­dren of Yemen who are dying every day because of U.S. weapons and the oppres­sive block­ade.” Bahjooj believes Biden’s poli­cies will con­trast with Trump’s pol­i­cy of hatred and racism,” evi­denced by Biden’s pledge to lift the Mus­lim ban (which includes Yemen). Bahjooj also wor­ries a poten­tial Repub­li­can-con­trolled Sen­ate would present obsta­cles to end­ing the war. 

Nahla Fuad Tar­moom is from the city of Aden and dis­tin­guish­es between the for­mer South Yemen (which she calls South Ara­bia”) and North Yemen (which she calls Yemen”). Her dis­tinc­tion reflects the posi­tion tak­en by many in the South who hope to secede. The coun­try unit­ed in 1990, though the uni­ty has been ten­u­ous, and test­ed (most recent­ly) by com­pet­ing sep­a­ratist sym­pa­thiz­ers, includ­ing the South­ern Tran­si­tion­al Coun­cil, sup­port­ed by the UAE.

Tar­moom fol­lowed the U.S. elec­tion with eager antic­i­pa­tion, hop­ing for a Biden vic­to­ry. She describes the dire sit­u­a­tion in the South after years of war: Resources have been plun­dered, the infra­struc­ture has been destroyed and the coun­try lacks security. 

Tar­moom believes Biden will work toward stop­ping the Emi­rati and Sau­di oppres­sion that is sup­port­ed by Pres­i­dent Trump,” who enabled cor­rup­tion, war, killing of chil­dren and civil­ians … with­out any account­abil­i­ty” or deter­rence. She char­ac­ter­izes Biden as bal­anced” and says he oper­ates with the spir­it of jus­tice and democ­ra­cy.” These char­ac­ter­is­tics, Tar­moom hopes, will ensure safe­ty and secu­ri­ty not only in the South but in the North and in all Mid­dle East­ern coun­tries under­go­ing wars and con­flict. Tar­moom also hopes Biden will unite the Amer­i­can peo­ple and end par­ti­san strug­gles” in U.S. society. 

Unlike Bahjooj’s cau­tious opti­mism and Tarmoom’s eager antic­i­pa­tion, Ibrahim Abdulka­reem does not expect change. Abdulka­reem intro­duces him­self as the father of the child who was killed by the U.S.-supported Sau­di coali­tion.” His 11-month-old daugh­ter, Zainab, was killed by a coali­tion airstrike at home in her sleep on July 3, 2015. He says all Amer­i­can pres­i­dents serve their inter­ests” and sees no dif­fer­ence between Biden and Trump,” except that Trump is out­spo­ken” and can­did­ly says any­thing pub­licly through social media.” Biden, Abdulka­reem adds, is one of the archi­tects of the war on Yemen dur­ing the time of Oba­ma the Demo­c­rat. There­fore, I do not dif­fer­en­ti­ate between Trump and Biden.” 

Abdulkareem’s sto­ry gained some pub­lic atten­tion after a pho­to of him hold­ing Zainab’s body cir­cu­lat­ed on social media. He con­tin­ues to seek jus­tice for chil­dren killed by the coalition. 

Bahjooj, Tar­moom and Abdulka­reem all want to see their coun­try free from destruc­tion. Biden will be posi­tioned to fol­low through on his stat­ed oppo­si­tion to U.S. sup­port of the coali­tion — not just by stop­ping weapon sales to Sau­di Ara­bia and the UAE but by end­ing all coop­er­a­tion, and sign­ing a new War Pow­ers Res­o­lu­tion to end the war, if the new Con­gress were to pass one. (Trump vetoed the last such effort.)

While the onslaught in Yemen is one of many hor­rors inflict­ed on peo­ple due to U.S. inter­ven­tion, and Biden’s his­to­ry of sup­port­ing inter­ven­tions (such as those in Afghanistan and Iraq) is deeply wor­ry­ing, the con­flict in Yemen is one that Biden can — and should — end as soon as he takes office. The suf­fer­ing of the peo­ple of Yemen must be at the fore­front of the Biden-Har­ris administration. 

As Bahjooj notes, he hopes Biden will end the war on my coun­try and lift the siege” so that we can live in peace and give our chil­dren the sim­plest neces­si­ties of life.”

Shireen Al-Adei­mi is an assis­tant pro­fes­sor of edu­ca­tion at Michi­gan State Uni­ver­si­ty. Since 2015, she has played an active role in rais­ing aware­ness about the Sau­di-led war on her coun­try of birth, Yemen, and works to encour­age polit­i­cal action to end U.S. support.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Shireen Al-Adeimi
Feature
5 Years of U.S.-Saudi War Have Left Yemen Highly Vulnerable to a Coronavirus Outbreak
Any U.S. response to the global pandemic must end the war.
Feature
When I Asked Elizabeth Warren to Speak Out Against the Yemen War, She Refused
In 2015, I asked Sen. Warren to oppose the war in Yemen. Here's what she said.
Feature
How Dare Samantha Power Scrub the Yemen War From Her Memoir
Power backed the disastrous U.S. intervention in Yemen. But you wouldn't know that from reading her much-lauded memoir.
Similar articles
Feature
Mitt Romney’s Lies and a Startling Truth
Underneath Romney's prevarication, there's a surprising GOP shift on taxes.
David Sirota
Feature
Drug Dealers Protecting Their Turf
Alcohol peddlers are fighting marijuana reform to keep out the competition.
David Sirota
Feature
A Better Media Mousetrap
Can NewsCred save the dying print industry? Probably not, but it does offer a glimmer of hope
Kenneth Rapoza
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now