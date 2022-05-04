Revisiting 1990s Critical Race Theorists

Reader donations, many as small as just $1, have kept In These Times publishing for 45 years. Once you've finished reading, please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support this work.

Right-wing censors, interested in hindering honest conversations in schools, are using critical race theory as a scapegoat. Books by marginalized people discussing race, ethnicity and gender are being banned or challenged by local school boards at an alarming rate — including Art Spiegelman’s Maus and Toni Morrison’s Beloved, Pulitzer Prize-winning books that reckon with the Holocaust and U.S. slavery, respectively.

Long before critical race theory attracted popular attention, In These Times reviewed the anthology Black on White, in which James North concludes, ​“The study of whiteness should continue to help us interpret America, past and present.”

In 1998, James North wrote: