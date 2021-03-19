Confessions of a Child of the Bourgeoisie

In this special episode, we chat with In These Times Board President Rick Perlstein. Perlstein is a bestselling author and internationally acclaimed historian whose books offer a singular look at American politics and culture in the late twentieth century, as well as the rise of the modern conservative movement. In past interviews, Perlstein has discussed the influences that shaped his publishing career. Here, he retells that story in a way that people haven’t heard before — through the lens of class.