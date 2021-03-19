Skip to content
Confessions of a Child of the Bourgeoisie

Acclaimed author and In These Times Board President Rick Perlstein examines the influences that shaped his work and politics.

Maximillian Alvarez

In These Times Board President and "Reaganland" author Rick Perlstein. YouTube screengrab

In this special episode, we chat with In These Times Board President Rick Perlstein. Perlstein is a bestselling author and internationally acclaimed historian whose books offer a singular look at American politics and culture in the late twentieth century, as well as the rise of the modern conservative movement. In past interviews, Perlstein has discussed the influences that shaped his publishing career. Here, he retells that story in a way that people haven’t heard before — through the lens of class.

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

