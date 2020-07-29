Mak­ing it hard­er to fix items influ­ences con­sumers to throw away every­thing from smart­phones and tele­vi­sions to dish­wash­ers and trac­tors. But there is a nation­wide mobi­liza­tion to dis­rupt this lin­ear, dis­pos­able sys­tem. In addi­tion to pro­mot­ing leg­is­la­tion that allows con­sumers the abil­i­ty to repair their own devices, the right-to-repair move­ment is focused on defend­ing the things we own against obso­les­cence. These efforts include sev­er­al com­mu­ni­ty groups focused on help­ing peo­ple repair their items as well as trans­form their rela­tion­ship with their belong­ings into one that does not end with the landfill.

Replac­ing your phone screen, turn­ing the rotors on your car and fix­ing the shut­ter on your cam­era – for many peo­ple, it is hard to imag­ine that you could not be allowed to fix the things you own. But this is exact­ly what a lot of com­pa­nies want: to pre­vent pub­lic access to the infor­ma­tion and parts to make repairs.

Edi­tor’s Note: This arti­cle was orig­i­nal­ly pub­lished by the Appalachi­an Voice and is repub­lished here with permission.

Repair Com­mu­ni­ties

One of these groups is the Repair Hub in Boone, N.C. Pri­or to the Covid-19 pan­dem­ic, the Repair Hub com­mu­ni­ty host­ed events each month where mem­bers of the pub­lic could bring items to vol­un­teers who helped repair them for an option­al dona­tion. Andy Groothuis, who found­ed the Repair Hub in 2019, says the repair process involves aspects of reduc­ing and reusing which, he says, ​“are two sides [of the ​‘reduce, reuse, recy­cle’ waste hier­ar­chy] that are usu­al­ly, I find, overlooked.”

Groothuis states that when peo­ple have bro­ken items, they either dump them in a draw­er with the inten­tion of fix­ing it ​“one day,” or, more often than not, he says, ​“they are going to throw them out, and that item prob­a­bly could have been used.”

Sim­i­lar­ly, the Cville Time­Bank Repair Café in Char­lottesville, Va., which start­ed in 2015, hosts pub­lic events twice a year where par­tic­i­pants can bring up to three items to be repaired for free. The pres­i­dent of the Repair Café, Kathy Kildea, says Repair Café is a com­mu­ni­ty tool that gives peo­ple access to skills such as elec­tri­cal work and sewing that they may not have the resources to access on their own.

Kildea says the project is about ​“uti­liz­ing those skills you have at your doorstep.”

One of the focus­es of the Cville Time­Bank Repair Café is edu­ca­tion. Peo­ple bring­ing in items are encour­aged to sit with the ​“fix­ers” and watch repairs as they take place. There is also a ​“kids’ take-apart table,” where kids get to explore the inner-work­ings of items. These inter­ac­tions fos­ter curios­i­ty and enable peo­ple to fix future goods that may break.

“If you think any repair is beyond your means or beyond your abil­i­ty, you’re kind of sunk,” Kildea says. ​“But if you come at it from the point of, ​‘Well, there’s just a piece in here that’s not func­tion­ing prop­er­ly, I just need to fig­ure out which one it is.’ Fos­ter­ing that sense of curios­i­ty is impor­tant not just for the kid, but for any cus­tomer that comes in with some­thing they want to get fixed.”

Kildea dis­cuss­es how cus­tomers often lament that when an item they bought inevitably breaks, they feel like their only options are to throw it away and buy a new one. Kildea says that most peo­ple are not hap­py about these options, but are not aware of any alternative.

“I think [Repair Café] rein­forces that you may not know how to fix it, but there are peo­ple in the com­mu­ni­ty that prob­a­bly could. It’s a mat­ter of get­ting them in the same place to work on those fix­es,” she says.

Many of the items these two com­mu­ni­ties see tend to hold sen­ti­men­tal val­ue — espe­cial­ly jewelry.

A Repair Hub vol­un­teer in the jew­el­ry depart­ment, Kim Miller, has been repair­ing and mak­ing jew­el­ry for 15 years. She says that it is sat­is­fy­ing to see these cher­ished items repaired so they are able to ​“get passed along again.”

Miller also spoke of the vol­un­teers’ efforts to keep the oper­a­tion going.

“That’s pret­ty neat, too, to see peo­ple that inter­est­ed and more than will­ing to offer their time to help keep things out of the dump,” she says.

For many peo­ple in Appalachia, repair­ing is sec­ond nature. Whether it is out of neces­si­ty or enjoy­ment of things like mechan­i­cal work and quilt­ing, self-suf­fi­cien­cy has been a long­time prac­tice. Ben Holl­man is one of these fix­ers. A native of Todd, N.C., and a retired mechan­ic with the North Car­oli­na Depart­ment of Trans­porta­tion, Holl­man rais­es cat­tle, har­vests hay, plows gar­dens, and works on farm equipment.

Holl­man speaks of his var­i­ous projects, say­ing ​“I just like doing that kind of stuff, and we’ve always kept cows. We had to get peo­ple to do our hay for us years ago, then I start­ed get­ting my own equip­ment and start­ed doing it myself.”

He grew up with a lot of knowl­edge of how things are done around the farm and his father taught him how to do mechan­i­cal work. Holl­man most­ly repairs his own equip­ment, but neigh­bors know to call him if they need help with their gear.

“If I can and I’ve got the time, when some­thing breaks I usu­al­ly try to give [my neigh­bors] a help­ing hand,” Holl­man says. ​“And I do go to their hous­es and change oil in their trac­tors for them to keep them going.”

With equip­ment becom­ing more com­put­er­ized, Holl­man says repairs have become more dif­fi­cult to perform.

“That’s the rea­son I keep old­er mod­el trac­tors,” he says. ​“I can work on them.”

Fair Repair Bills

Leg­is­la­tion known as ​“fair repair bills” aims to pro­tect con­sumer rights by requir­ing man­u­fac­tur­ers to pro­vide cus­tomers and inde­pen­dent repair busi­ness­es with access to ser­vice infor­ma­tion and afford­able parts. At the fed­er­al lev­el, this type of leg­is­la­tion only cur­rent­ly exists for cars, which is why you have the choice between tak­ing your car to the deal­er­ship, your local mechan­ic or fix­ing it your­self when some­thing goes wrong.

But the repair move­ment is bring­ing repair-focused leg­is­la­tion to the state lev­el. In 2019, this type of leg­is­la­tion was intro­duced in 20 states. In West Vir­ginia, an auto­mo­tive repair bill was intro­duced in 2019 but did not move out of com­mit­tee. Vir­ginia leg­is­la­tors intro­duced a bill in 2020 deal­ing with the repair of dig­i­tal devices that also failed to progress past committee.

These types of leg­isla­tive pro­pos­als aim to release con­sumers from the cor­po­rate grip and pro­vide afford­able options to enable peo­ple to repair their goods. When com­pa­nies inten­tion­al­ly design prod­ucts with a lim­it­ed expect­ed lifes­pan and neglect to pro­vide con­sumers the resources to repair their goods, a prac­tice called ​“planned obso­les­cence,” con­sumers are forced to buy new items when the prod­uct fails.

Com­pa­nies like John Deere and Nikon have tak­en mea­sures to make it more dif­fi­cult for peo­ple to repair their prod­ucts. In 2012, Nikon decid­ed to stop sell­ing gen­uine parts to third-par­ty repair shops. In March 2020, Nikon dis­con­tin­ued sup­ply­ing parts to the few remain­ing autho­rized repair shops, restrict­ing cus­tomers to send­ing their bro­ken equip­ment to one of Nikon’s two repair facilities.

“The repair indus­try is fac­ing unique chal­lenges,” Kyle Wiens, CEO of online repair forum iFix­it, states on the group’s web­site. ​“Inte­grat­ed elec­tron­ics are mak­ing it hard­er to fix things. And man­u­fac­tur­ers keep restrict­ing access to ser­vice doc­u­men­ta­tion, parts, and soft­ware — which forces con­sumers into more expen­sive ​‘man­u­fac­tur­er-autho­rized’ repairs and dri­ves small repair shops out of business.”

In 2016, the Insti­tute of Scrap Recy­cling Indus­tries adopt­ed a ​“Right to Reuse” posi­tion in sup­port of recy­clers’ abil­i­ty to reuse prod­ucts. The posi­tion stat­ed, ​“Reuse pro­vides an excel­lent envi­ron­men­tal and eco­nom­ic ben­e­fit. Despite these ben­e­fits, prod­uct man­u­fac­tur­ers lim­it the abil­i­ty of recy­clers to legit­i­mate­ly reuse prod­ucts; for exam­ple, by lim­it­ing parts and parts infor­ma­tion, man­u­als and uti­liz­ing dig­i­tal locks that impede a product’s reuse.”

When some­thing is tossed instead of repaired, it ends up in the land­fill ear­li­er than it might have oth­er­wise. The Unit­ed Nations esti­mates that 50 mil­lion tons of elec­tron­ic waste are gen­er­at­ed each year. This issue is ampli­fied as many elec­tron­ics have got­ten more com­put­er­ized, mak­ing it increas­ing­ly dif­fi­cult for con­sumers to main­tain prod­ucts rather than buy new.

Repair com­mu­ni­ties are pro­vid­ing edu­ca­tion and repair assis­tance for con­sumers who may not see options beyond dis­pos­al. Com­mu­ni­ty pro­vides a sense of empow­er­ment that push­es con­sumers to reject planned obso­les­cence and move towards sus­tain­abil­i­ty, afford­abil­i­ty and self-sufficiency.