Corporate Stooges in Blue Collar Clothing

In 1977, acclaimed journalist John Judis recounted a Seattle congressional race that might sound familiar. Republican John E. Cunningham won by appealing to right-wing populism — the new conservatism being pioneered by the likes of Pat Buchanan — while distancing himself from the GOP’s close identification with big corporations.

Meanwhile, infighting among Seattle Democrats did the rest. Judis concluded the race might be telling of future divisions within the Republican Party, predicting a schism between right-wing populists and staunch free-marketers. A fissure certainly now seems apparent, but so far, we haven’t seen it crack.

IN 1977 JOHN JUDIS WROTE: