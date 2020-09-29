Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death Felt Like the Loss of a Friend

I first heard the news while cook­ing din­ner: Ruth Bad­er Gins­burg is dead. I was wait­ing for some water to boil and checked my Insta­gram, scrolling past square after square of Noto­ri­ous RBG pho­tos (look­ing fierce as ever) before I real­ized what they were — not the usu­al memes of her bad­dassery, but trib­utes, remem­brances. As I digest­ed what had hap­pened, I found myself sink­ing to my kitchen floor in shock, water bub­bling over the lid, spilling onto my stovetop.

We still don’t know the depth of the hor­ri­fy­ing polit­i­cal fall­out com­ing. With the like­ly con­fir­ma­tion of Amy Coney Bar­rett, we may face a whol­ly con­ser­v­a­tive major­i­ty on the Supreme Court for decades. And that so many of the pro­tec­tions we enjoy today should seem to have rest­ed on the shoul­ders of one woman is deeply trou­bling and an utter fail­ure of our democracy.

But for so many I’ve spo­ken to — espe­cial­ly women — the loss feels deeply per­son­al, as though Ruth had been a close friend. Sady Doyle tried to make sense of this phe­nom­e­non through the lens of inter­net cul­ture in our Decem­ber 2015 issue, with her sto­ry, ​“How Jus­tice Ruth Bad­er Gins­burg Became the Supreme Meme Queen.” The inter­net ​“turned Gins­burg into an icon of dis­sent,” Doyle writes:

The memes about her feroc­i­ty stem from the rel­a­tive­ly few dis­sents she has issued: against the 2006 gut­ting of the Vot­ing Rights Act, against the Hob­by Lob­by deci­sion, against Cit­i­zens Unit­ed. While it’s fun to imag­ine Gins­burg mow­ing down her ene­mies with tar­get­ed insults, the fact is these dis­sents are pow­er­ful pre­cise­ly because Gins­burg is so coop­er­a­tive and reserved.



… This explains why Ruth Bad­er Gins­burg deserves your respect, but it doesn’t quite explain her Inter­net fan­dom. Gins­burg isn’t the first or the only female Supreme Court Jus­tice, nor the only lib­er­al jus­tice, and she is far from the only jus­tice ever to offer a mem­o­rable dis­sent. … How did a qui­et 82 -year-old opera fan become the face of fem­i­nist rage?



One answer … is that Ginsburg’s sto­ry is, in many ways, the sto­ry of women in the 20 th cen­tu­ry. From an upbring­ing in which her moth­er told her nev­er to get angry, to rais­ing chil­dren while attend­ing law school, to being out­right asked by a pro­fes­sor why she was tak­ing a spot away from a male stu­dent … to earn­ing a seat on the Supreme Court, every gain made by women in the 20 th cen­tu­ry has been played out in the gains made by Ruth Bad­er Gins­burg.



​ “ Peo­ple can see them­selves in her,” [Shana Knizh­nik, co-author of Noto­ri­ous RBG: The Life and Times of Ruth Bad­er Gins­burg,] tells me. ​“She has gone through strug­gles and she hasn’t always had things easy, and her work eth­ic and her stance on life is to always get back up.”



The Noto­ri­ous RBG is now per­ma­nent­ly asso­ci­at­ed with the act of dis­sent. For women and young peo­ple — both of whom tend to feel under­rep­re­sent­ed in the polit­i­cal process — it is inspir­ing to see a woman in the nation’s high­est court whose pow­er comes from say­ing ​“no.” … And we need those women, badly …



RBG’s lega­cy is now on us, to say ​“no” to injus­tice again and again and again, as long as it takes.