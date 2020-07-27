Despite nation­wide short­ages of per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment (PPE) and work­ing con­di­tions that have often been life-threat­en­ing, there have not been major strikes of hos­pi­tal work­ers in Amer­i­ca since the coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic struck. Until now.

More than 700 employ­ees of San­ta Rosa Memo­r­i­al Hos­pi­tal, a region­al trau­ma cen­ter in California’s Sono­ma Coun­ty, held a five-day strike that con­clud­ed on Fri­day. Fore­most among the moti­vat­ing issues were cuts in health care and paid sick leave that the hos­pi­tal, owned by Prov­i­dence St. Joseph Health, was push­ing on employ­ees dur­ing a con­tentious con­tract bar­gain­ing cam­paign. The employ­ees are mem­bers of the Nation­al Union of Health­care Work­ers (NUHW).

“The biggest rea­son is because we’ve been out of con­tract for over a year, and the hos­pi­tal is try­ing to force us into a pret­ty bad con­tract,” said Steven Bat­son, an anes­the­sia tech and 10-year vet­er­an of the hos­pi­tal, speak­ing from the pick­et line last week, where he was joined by hun­dreds of his cowork­ers. The com­pa­ny wants to sig­nif­i­cant­ly increase health care pre­mi­ums, Bat­son said, and to take paid time off away from senior work­ers and shift it to new­er work­ers as a recruit­ment tool. Bat­son, a shop stew­ard, said the con­tentious bar­gain­ing over this con­tract is ​“absolute­ly” the worst he has expe­ri­enced in his ten years.

Chuck Desepte, an X‑ray tech­ni­cian who has been at San­ta Rosa for 13 years, agreed. ​“It’s the take­aways that I’m not accept­ing,” he said. ​“They can afford this. We don’t want to go back­wards. We’ve been here for this com­mu­ni­ty over and over again.”

In May, the New York Timesreport­ed that Prov­i­dence Health, which received a bailout of more than $500 mil­lion from the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment in the CARES Act, has a $12 bil­lion cash pile and siz­able invest­ments in hedge funds and ven­ture cap­i­tal. ​“Last year, Providence’s port­fo­lio of invest­ments gen­er­at­ed about $1.3 bil­lion in prof­its, far exceed­ing the prof­its from its hos­pi­tal oper­a­tions,” the Times wrote.

Though the strike was not direct­ly caused by the fall­out of the coro­n­avirus, the pan­dem­ic is play­ing an unavoid­able role. Bat­son said that although the union held a strike autho­riza­tion vote in Feb­ru­ary that passed over­whelm­ing­ly, it held off on tak­ing action once the pan­dem­ic hit. He said that the hos­pi­tal was slow to require uni­ver­sal mask­ing, and that to this day, house­keep­ing staff and out­pa­tient lab tech­ni­cians who do coro­n­avirus test­ing are not giv­en ade­quate PPE, like N95 masks. ​“The hos­pi­tal has def­i­nite­ly used this pan­dem­ic as a weapon against us,” he said, includ­ing by try­ing to por­tray the work­ers as irre­spon­si­ble for going on strike.

In a state­ment on the first day of the strike, the hos­pi­tal wrote that ​“we are deeply dis­ap­point­ed that NUHW has decid­ed to hold a five-day strike giv­en that the num­ber of COVID-19 cas­es is on the rise in Sono­ma Coun­ty and the poten­tial for a sig­nif­i­cant increase in hos­pi­tal­iza­tions remains.” The com­pa­ny also has­tened to paint employ­ees as self­ish­ly exploit­ing cur­rent events. ​“The union has made clear in com­mu­ni­ca­tions to our care­givers that this is not a strike about per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment (PPE) or work­place safe­ty. Instead, this is an ordi­nary dis­pute over the terms of our labor con­tract,” the hos­pi­tal wrote. ​“It is unfor­tu­nate and unfound­ed that the union is using COVID-19 as a plat­form for its nego­ti­at­ing tac­tics. We nev­er deny a care­giv­er PPE.”

The com­pa­ny itself is play­ing hard­ball. It tried to dis­suade the strike with pre­emp­tive eco­nom­ic threats, post­ing omi­nous fliers warn­ing that, ​“If NUHW sub­mits a strike notice, our cur­rent wage offer of an annu­al 3% increase will be low­ered to 2%, to account for the sig­nif­i­cant expense of a dis­rup­tive strike, and the cur­rent offer will be pulled off the table.” (Time will tell whether that threat stands as nego­ti­a­tions con­tin­ue.) As soon as the strike was called, the com­pa­ny stopped deduct­ing union dues from work­ers’ pay­checks, a move that serves to annoy and has­sle the union, mak­ing it much more time-inten­sive to col­lect dues. Con­tract­ed replace­ment work­ers from an out­side agency were brought in for the five-day dura­tion of the strike.

Though every labor action is unique, the fact that NUHW was will­ing to go through with the strike in the face of the inevitable attacks about respon­si­bil­i­ty dur­ing the pan­dem­ic could sig­nal that the frag­ile labor peace that has most­ly reigned in the health­care sec­tor — an indus­try afflict­ed with more than its share of dis­sat­is­fied and endan­gered union work­ers — may be buck­ling. Unions that have been cau­tious about going on strike over con­tract issues dur­ing this cri­sis will soon­er or lat­er be forced to decide whether they will allow employ­ers (who may have mul­ti-bil­lion-dol­lar invest­ment port­fo­lios) to make them swal­low con­ces­sions they would not have oth­er­wise accept­ed. The employ­ees at San­ta Rosa, who worked through major wild­fires in their area in 2017 and 2019 before fac­ing the Covid out­break this year, will soon find out if their bold action pays off.

It was not an easy deci­sion. ​“We’re health care work­ers,” said Desepte. ​“We want to take care of people.”