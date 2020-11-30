How the Battle in Seattle Changed Everything

This sto­ry was first pub­lished in the Jan­u­ary 10, 2000 issue of In These Times.

The protest in Seattle went beyond a critique of the WTO and corporate power to express deep civic unrest with the country's elite and a demand for greater democracy.

SEAT­TLE — The ​“Bat­tle in Seat­tle,” pit­ting more than 35,000 pro­test­ers of stag­ger­ing­ly diverse back­grounds against the World Trade Orga­ni­za­tion, end­ed in a strik­ing vic­to­ry for a pop­u­lar move­ment that emerged with a stronger, more focused voice and a broad, sym­pa­thet­ic world audience.

The vic­to­ry went beyond block­ing the open­ing meet­ing of trade min­is­ters from 135 coun­tries and dis­rupt­ing oth­er WTO func­tions. The protests inten­si­fied the already deep-seat­ed inter­nal con­flicts among dif­fer­ent blocs of coun­tries, lead­ing to a dra­mat­ic fail­ure by the WTO to launch a new round of trade talks. The protests also strength­ened the bonds of many coali­tion part­ners and gave a dra­mat­ic boost to a move­ment that has been steadi­ly grow­ing and gain­ing clout.

After Seat­tle it will be dif­fi­cult for any politi­cian to talk about glob­al eco­nom­ics with­out address­ing links to labor rights, human rights, food sup­plies and the pro­tec­tion of both con­sumers and the envi­ron­ment. After Seat­tle it also will be crit­i­cal that the pro­test­ers main­tain their broad coali­tion, link up more with move­ments in devel­op­ing coun­tries, and define with greater clar­i­ty what they are for as well as what they are against.

It was easy for out­siders to be per­plexed by the vari­ety of issues raised by pro­test­ers. There were peo­ple cos­tumed as sea tur­tles, dol­phins and ears of genet­i­cal­ly mod­i­fied corn march­ing along­side Steel­work­ers, Team­sters and long­shore work­ers. There were reli­gious activists demand­ing can­cel­la­tion of poor coun­tries’ debt and defend­ers of human rights in Bur­ma and Chi­na. There were cam­pus cru­saders against sweat­shops and child labor, eco-defend­ers of old forests and small farm­ers from around the world. There were calls for ​“veg­an pow­er” and flags invok­ing the Amer­i­can Rev­o­lu­tion — ​“Don’t trade on me.” While some marched or sat down in the streets with arms locked, oth­ers danced or act­ed out street the­ater dra­mas. At times, the streams of protest con­verged: A for­est ranger in uni­form car­ried a sign pro­claim­ing, ​“Unfair Trade Destroys Amer­i­can Jobs.”

It was a trib­ute to the WTO that it man­aged to bring them all togeth­er, giv­ing them coher­ence and a com­mon ene­my. But the protest was not tar­get­ed sim­ply at the WTO. With great reg­u­lar­i­ty, what­ev­er their own pri­ma­ry issue, pro­test­ers made it clear that their ulti­mate tar­gets were cor­po­rate pow­er and the tyran­ny of the mar­ket, which threat­en democ­ra­cy, com­mu­ni­ty, nature and human­i­ty. They were not against trade, but they want­ed the glob­al mar­ket to be gov­erned by val­ues beyond prof­it max­i­miza­tion. ​“The sys­tem turns every­thing into a com­mod­i­ty, a rain for­est in Brazil, a library in Philadel­phia, a hos­pi­tal in Alber­ta,” AFSCME pres­i­dent Ger­ry McEn­tee told the big labor ral­ly. ​“We have to name that sys­tem: It is cor­po­rate capitalism.”

Com­ing togeth­er from fights to pro­tect forests, save jobs, block bad trade deals, defend human and work­er rights, keep food safe, end sweat­shops and pre­serve a pub­lic sphere, the new move­ment has become a more point­ed inter­na­tion­al pop­u­lar fight against cor­po­rate glob­al­iza­tion and unreg­u­lat­ed mar­kets dom­i­nat­ed sole­ly by the needs of root­less transna­tion­al cap­i­tal. At the turn of the last cen­tu­ry, there was anoth­er move­ment of pop­ulists, pro­gres­sives and social­ists against lais­sez-faire cap­i­tal­ism and rob­ber barons. ​“No one thought they had a chance,” Min­neso­ta Sen. Paul Well­stone remind­ed a labor audi­ence in Seat­tle. ​“Their point was to civ­i­lize the nation­al econ­o­my. We are here — a broad coali­tion — to civ­i­lize the glob­al economy.”

Dis­con­tent with the WTO and the new glob­al econ­o­my also filled the hall­ways of del­e­gates’ hotels and the con­fer­ence cen­ter. Many devel­op­ing coun­tries say they have gained lit­tle from the first five years of the WTO, and there were deep divi­sions over how far to push total com­mod­i­fi­ca­tion in agri­cul­ture, ser­vices and oth­er areas. In the end, accord­ing to Mark Ritchie of the Insti­tute for Agri­cul­ture and Trade Pol­i­cy, the talks col­lapsed because of many small­er coun­tries’ frus­tra­tions with the closed, unde­mo­c­ra­t­ic inter­nal pro­ce­dures — echo­ing the protests in the streets, which may have rein­forced their courage to dis­sent. This year, many devel­op­ing coun­tries threat­ened to reject any pro­pos­al because of this lack of ​“trans­paren­cy,” and both U.S. Trade Rep­re­sen­ta­tive Char­lene Barshef­sky and WTO direc­tor gen­er­al Michael Moore admit­ted that the pro­ce­dures had failed and need to be reformed.

While labor lead­ers and rank-and-file work­ers from devel­op­ing coun­tries joined the big labor rights ral­lies, with calls for inter­na­tion­al enforce­ment of labor rights and even a glob­al min­i­mum wage, their gov­ern­men­tal rep­re­sen­ta­tives at the WTO were strong­ly resist­ing even the weak Amer­i­can and Euro­pean pro­pos­als for a dis­cus­sion and research group on the rela­tion­ship between labor rights and trade.

Although Pres­i­dent Clin­ton’s sug­ges­tion in a Seat­tle news­pa­per inter­view that ulti­mate­ly labor rights should be enforce­able with trade sanc­tions pro­vid­ed an excuse for del­e­gates from devel­op­ing coun­tries like Egypt and Pak­istan to attack any dis­cus­sion of labor rights, there had been only mod­est progress in hasti­ly assem­bled nego­ti­a­tions. The AFL-CIO was dis­ap­point­ed but would not have want­ed a work­ing par­ty that was pro­hib­it­ed from talk­ing about enforce­ment. The Clin­ton admin­is­tra­tion’s rhetor­i­cal enthu­si­asm about labor rights is mere­ly an attempt to pre­serve the legit­i­ma­cy of the tar­nished WTO and ​“free trade.” But the less progress the WTO makes on labor rights, the more doubts union lead­ers have about reform­ing the insti­tu­tion. If the WTO can’t deliv­er, Steel­work­ers Pres­i­dent George Beck­er told the big labor ral­ly, ​“We should start a move­ment to get the hell out of the WTO.”

Vic­tor Thor­pe, the out­go­ing pres­i­dent of the Inter­na­tion­al Chem­i­cal, Ener­gy and Mine Work­ers was even more skep­ti­cal. ​“It’s not enough to get a seat at the table,” he argued. ​“My biggest fear is that orga­nized labor would get a seat at the table, bleat­ing our protest and shut­ting these peo­ple [occu­py­ing the streets] out. It would mar­gin­al­ize us. It’s not enough to say, ​‘Let the process roll on with a cod­i­cil on labor and the envi­ron­ment.’ We need a WTO that actu­al­ly reg­u­lates multi­na­tion­al corporations.”

Some trade min­is­ters blamed the meet­ing’s fail­ure on Clin­ton, who repeat­ed­ly has pushed glob­al trade deals that offer no pro­tec­tion for labor rights and the envi­ron­ment, suc­cumb­ing to pop­u­lar pres­sure with an eye toward next fal­l’s elec­tion. That atti­tude reflects the typ­i­cal con­tempt for pop­u­lar views at the WTO and among gov­ern­men­tal trade offi­cials. The protests drew atten­tion to nor­mal­ly obscure, secre­tive delib­er­a­tions. They were potent not only because of the size and mil­i­tan­cy of the crowds, but because offi­cials know that there is over­whelm­ing pub­lic sup­port for the pro­test­ers’ fun­da­men­tal posi­tions. Just before the talks opened, the Uni­ver­si­ty of Mary­land Pro­gram on Inter­na­tion­al Pol­i­cy Atti­tudes released a sur­vey that showed Amer­i­cans strong­ly believe that grow­ing inter­na­tion­al trade main­ly has helped busi­ness and hurt work­ers. When pre­sent­ed with argu­ments on both sides, 78 per­cent agreed that the WTO should include pro­tec­tion for work­ers and the envi­ron­ment. Near­ly three-fourths felt a moral oblig­a­tion toward for­eign work­ers and would be will­ing to spend 25 per­cent more for a prod­uct to guar­an­tee it was­n’t made in a sweat­shop. The chal­lenge for the move­ment against cor­po­rate glob­al­iza­tion now is less to per­suade the pub­lic than it is to turn this mas­sive pub­lic sup­port into polit­i­cal­ly effec­tive action.

The protest in Seat­tle went beyond a cri­tique of the WTO and cor­po­rate pow­er to express deep civic unrest with the coun­try’s elite and a demand for greater democ­ra­cy. Sad­ly, amidst the tens of thou­sands of pro­test­ers, a few dozen black-clad, masked ​“anar­chists” cow­ard­ly took advan­tage of the shield offered by the dis­ci­plined pro­test­ers to smash win­dows and spray graf­fi­ti, despite efforts by the non­vi­o­lent major­i­ty to restrain them. But despite the coun­ter­pro­duc­tive antics of the win­dow break­ers, the protests in Seat­tle seemed to have pop­u­lar sup­port. Tem­porar­i­ly shut out of her down­town apart­ment build­ing dur­ing the block­ade, Jody Lavarel­lo, a well-dressed, mid­dle-aged nurse, was non­plused. ​“I think it’s great,” she said. ​“I real­ly sup­port what they’re striv­ing for. I just hope they keep it peaceful.”

On open­ing day, the action start­ed with the groups trained in civ­il dis­obe­di­ence gath­er­ing in a park near the Pike Place Mar­ket before march­ing into down­town behind a ban­ner car­ried by Steel­work­ers attack­ing financier Charles Hur­witz for bust­ing unions and destroy­ing old growth forests. Some pro­test­ers, like for­est advo­cate Karen Coul­ter, were sea­soned activists. ​“The WTO is the lat­est esca­la­tion in the whole sys­tem of glob­al cor­po­rate rule,” she said as the cold morn­ing rain fell. ​“We need to stop that esca­la­tion and then tack­le all the oth­er insti­tu­tions of cor­po­rate rule, such as the Inter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund and the World Bank.”

Oth­ers were rel­a­tive polit­i­cal novices, like Wayne Flower, 33, who works for a Web site and runs his own clean­ing busi­ness. ​“This is what Amer­i­ca is all about,” he said as he pre­pared to sit down in the street. ​“Every­thing we hold dear, like the eight-hour work day, child labor laws, insur­ance, sick pay, mater­ni­ty leave — peo­ple had to stand up for that. Since the ​’80s, Amer­i­cans have been bred to be com­pla­cent, and that’s why [our lead­ers] get away with all this stuff. It’s time to wake up and wake every­one else up.”

With­in an hour, the pro­test­ers man­aged to lock down most of the approach­es to the Para­mount The­ater, where the open­ing ses­sion was sched­uled. Although police began using tear gas and pep­per spray, prod­ding peo­ple with night­sticks and draw­ing in armored cars and hors­es to dis­perse the crowds, the block­aders remained dis­ci­plined, chant­i­ng, ​“no vio­lence, peace­ful protest.” Lat­er in the day, and through­out the fol­low­ing days, police became more abu­sive, even attack­ing Seat­tle res­i­dents in their own neighborhoods.

There were union mem­bers among the ear­ly morn­ing sit-in crowd, but the labor move­ment had opt­ed for a big sta­di­um ral­ly and march down­town. Ulti­mate­ly, the labor march and assem­bly, with Machin­ists and pub­lic work­ers, Steel­work­ers and com­put­er temps, gave the oth­er protests cred­i­bil­i­ty, just as they in turn gave the labor ral­ly a sharp­er edge. The rhetoric at the big labor protest was far more anti-cor­po­rate and inter­na­tion­al­ist than it would have been a few years back. It was a ral­ly not just for Amer­i­can union mem­bers whose jobs are threat­ened by glob­al cap­i­tal mobil­i­ty, speak­ers insist­ed, but for work­ers every­where and for sol­i­dar­i­ty across bor­ders and social movements.

Yet as union strate­gists look to the future after Seat­tle, ​“the most urgent work is build­ing a stronger labor — Third World pro­gres­sive alliance,” says Thea Lee, an AFL-CIO inter­na­tion­al econ­o­mist. ​“We’ve done a lot of work mak­ing con­nec­tion with labor unions in devel­op­ing coun­tries, but it’s clear we need to con­tin­ue that work and move beyond it and build trust with devel­op­ing coun­try gov­ern­ments and com­mu­ni­ty lead­ers and envi­ron­men­tal and reli­gious lead­ers before we can make progress.”

Part­ly that means more labor sup­port for devel­op­ing coun­try cri­tiques of WTO intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty pro­tec­tions, espe­cial­ly involv­ing essen­tial med­i­cines, and more debt relief, espe­cial­ly when tied to core labor rights and pro­gres­sive social poli­cies. For exam­ple, Lee says, unions may sup­port eas­i­er access to U.S. mar­kets for devel­op­ing coun­tries that take steps, with tech­ni­cal and finan­cial assis­tance from the Unit­ed States, to improve labor rights. It would be the oppo­site of NAF­TA, which gave Mex­i­co — with its neolib­er­al eco­nom­ic poli­cies and a bad labor record — increased mar­ket access.

Labor strate­gists are start­ing to rec­og­nize that they must sup­port alter­na­tives to the dom­i­nant devel­op­ment strat­e­gy: sup­press labor, attract for­eign cap­i­tal, export heav­i­ly. ​“We need to put meaty polit­i­cal flesh on the argu­ment that respect for core labor rights and a robust democ­ra­cy are good devel­op­ment poli­cies,” argues AFL-CIO pub­lic pol­i­cy direc­tor David Smith.

Aca­d­e­m­ic stud­ies do show that on aver­age low­er lev­els of income inequal­i­ty are linked to faster eco­nom­ic growth. Har­vard econ­o­mist Dani Rodrik has shown that work­ers earn more in demo­c­ra­t­ic regimes at any par­tic­u­lar lev­el of eco­nom­ic devel­op­ment. Also, if the Unit­ed States is to be cred­i­ble as an advo­cate for inter­na­tion­al labor rights, there’s a des­per­ate need for a mas­sive cam­paign for labor rights at home, includ­ing rat­i­fi­ca­tion of more Inter­na­tion­al Labor Orga­ni­za­tion standards.

Build­ing on the momen­tum from Seat­tle, crit­ics of cor­po­rate glob­al­iza­tion are gear­ing up for a major fight next year on Chi­na’s acces­sion to the WTO. But it is unclear how to pres­sure Chi­na in any mean­ing­ful way, now that Clin­ton has giv­en Chi­na the green light. Clin­ton’s trade deal with Chi­na, the most crit­i­cal of the bilat­er­al deals paving the way for mem­ber­ship, does not need con­gres­sion­al approval. ​“Chi­na will be in the WTO,” Lee says. ​“The only ques­tion is how the Unit­ed States engages with Chi­na once it’s in the WTO and whether it’s grant­ed a tem­po­rary or per­ma­nent nor­mal trad­ing relationship.”

The chal­lenge for all of the groups in Seat­tle, espe­cial­ly unions and envi­ron­men­tal­ists, is how to build on their suc­cess. ​“There is such a thing as more of the same,” sug­gests Ralph Nad­er. ​“There was a real cut­ting edge to this demon­stra­tion.” Unlike par­tic­i­pants in many big demon­stra­tions, the Seat­tle pro­test­ers — includ­ing the big labor con­tin­gent and the stu­dents — are like­ly to talk with peo­ple and take action back home. Nad­er also sug­gests that WTO crit­ics push ini­tia­tives that pro­voke chal­lenges under the WTO rules, height­en­ing the sense of out­rage over the lim­its they impose.

The Seat­tle demon­stra­tions have already boost­ed turnout at protests around the coun­try on relat­ed issues from sweat­shops to genet­i­cal­ly mod­i­fied foods, and the ongo­ing cam­paigns on glob­al­iza­tion issues are like­ly to be the major vehi­cles for this new ener­gy. The AFL-CIO and indi­vid­ual unions, as well as groups like Pub­lic Cit­i­zen and Glob­al Exchange, also plan to inten­si­fy pres­sure on polit­i­cal can­di­dates about WTO, trade and glob­al eco­nom­ic issues.

The dom­i­nant argu­ment is that ​“there is no alter­na­tive” to the Amer­i­can mod­el of cow­boy cap­i­tal­ism and wide-open mar­kets. But if that’s true, key ques­tions need to be asked: What is it about the way the world works that restricts the abil­i­ty of com­mu­ni­ties or nations to cre­ate alter­na­tives? What needs to be changed to give peo­ple more choic­es? Obvi­ous­ly, chang­ing the WTO is only one part of that solu­tion, and among crit­ics there is an often fruit­less debate about whether it can be reformed or whether new insti­tu­tions must start from scratch. What’s need­ed instead is a debate about how to push simul­ta­ne­ous­ly for what is achiev­able in the near term and what is need­ed in the long run, tak­ing vic­to­ries where they can be won with­out aban­don­ing the more ambi­tious goals. The clear­er the move­ment that coa­lesced in Seat­tle can become about those com­mon, long-range goals, the bet­ter chance it will have to go beyond stop­ping the WTO and pro­vid­ing the much need­ed alter­na­tive to cor­po­rate globalization.