Labor

How the Battle in Seattle Changed Everything

In 1999, a coalition of union leaders, environmental activists and anti-capitalists took on the World Trade Organization and ushered in the 21st century for the U.S. Left.

David Moberg

In November of 1999, thousands of demonstrators gathered to protest the World Trade Organization summit in Seattle. Kim Stallknecht / Stringer via Getty Images

This sto­ry was first pub­lished in the Jan­u­ary 10, 2000 issue of In These Times.

The protest in Seattle went beyond a critique of the WTO and corporate power to express deep civic unrest with the country's elite and a demand for greater democracy.

SEAT­TLE — The Bat­tle in Seat­tle,” pit­ting more than 35,000 pro­test­ers of stag­ger­ing­ly diverse back­grounds against the World Trade Orga­ni­za­tion, end­ed in a strik­ing vic­to­ry for a pop­u­lar move­ment that emerged with a stronger, more focused voice and a broad, sym­pa­thet­ic world audience.

The vic­to­ry went beyond block­ing the open­ing meet­ing of trade min­is­ters from 135 coun­tries and dis­rupt­ing oth­er WTO func­tions. The protests inten­si­fied the already deep-seat­ed inter­nal con­flicts among dif­fer­ent blocs of coun­tries, lead­ing to a dra­mat­ic fail­ure by the WTO to launch a new round of trade talks. The protests also strength­ened the bonds of many coali­tion part­ners and gave a dra­mat­ic boost to a move­ment that has been steadi­ly grow­ing and gain­ing clout.

After Seat­tle it will be dif­fi­cult for any politi­cian to talk about glob­al eco­nom­ics with­out address­ing links to labor rights, human rights, food sup­plies and the pro­tec­tion of both con­sumers and the envi­ron­ment. After Seat­tle it also will be crit­i­cal that the pro­test­ers main­tain their broad coali­tion, link up more with move­ments in devel­op­ing coun­tries, and define with greater clar­i­ty what they are for as well as what they are against.

It was easy for out­siders to be per­plexed by the vari­ety of issues raised by pro­test­ers. There were peo­ple cos­tumed as sea tur­tles, dol­phins and ears of genet­i­cal­ly mod­i­fied corn march­ing along­side Steel­work­ers, Team­sters and long­shore work­ers. There were reli­gious activists demand­ing can­cel­la­tion of poor coun­tries’ debt and defend­ers of human rights in Bur­ma and Chi­na. There were cam­pus cru­saders against sweat­shops and child labor, eco-defend­ers of old forests and small farm­ers from around the world. There were calls for veg­an pow­er” and flags invok­ing the Amer­i­can Rev­o­lu­tion — Don’t trade on me.” While some marched or sat down in the streets with arms locked, oth­ers danced or act­ed out street the­ater dra­mas. At times, the streams of protest con­verged: A for­est ranger in uni­form car­ried a sign pro­claim­ing, Unfair Trade Destroys Amer­i­can Jobs.”

It was a trib­ute to the WTO that it man­aged to bring them all togeth­er, giv­ing them coher­ence and a com­mon ene­my. But the protest was not tar­get­ed sim­ply at the WTO. With great reg­u­lar­i­ty, what­ev­er their own pri­ma­ry issue, pro­test­ers made it clear that their ulti­mate tar­gets were cor­po­rate pow­er and the tyran­ny of the mar­ket, which threat­en democ­ra­cy, com­mu­ni­ty, nature and human­i­ty. They were not against trade, but they want­ed the glob­al mar­ket to be gov­erned by val­ues beyond prof­it max­i­miza­tion. The sys­tem turns every­thing into a com­mod­i­ty, a rain for­est in Brazil, a library in Philadel­phia, a hos­pi­tal in Alber­ta,” AFSCME pres­i­dent Ger­ry McEn­tee told the big labor ral­ly. We have to name that sys­tem: It is cor­po­rate capitalism.”

Com­ing togeth­er from fights to pro­tect forests, save jobs, block bad trade deals, defend human and work­er rights, keep food safe, end sweat­shops and pre­serve a pub­lic sphere, the new move­ment has become a more point­ed inter­na­tion­al pop­u­lar fight against cor­po­rate glob­al­iza­tion and unreg­u­lat­ed mar­kets dom­i­nat­ed sole­ly by the needs of root­less transna­tion­al cap­i­tal. At the turn of the last cen­tu­ry, there was anoth­er move­ment of pop­ulists, pro­gres­sives and social­ists against lais­sez-faire cap­i­tal­ism and rob­ber barons. No one thought they had a chance,” Min­neso­ta Sen. Paul Well­stone remind­ed a labor audi­ence in Seat­tle. Their point was to civ­i­lize the nation­al econ­o­my. We are here — a broad coali­tion — to civ­i­lize the glob­al economy.”

Dis­con­tent with the WTO and the new glob­al econ­o­my also filled the hall­ways of del­e­gates’ hotels and the con­fer­ence cen­ter. Many devel­op­ing coun­tries say they have gained lit­tle from the first five years of the WTO, and there were deep divi­sions over how far to push total com­mod­i­fi­ca­tion in agri­cul­ture, ser­vices and oth­er areas. In the end, accord­ing to Mark Ritchie of the Insti­tute for Agri­cul­ture and Trade Pol­i­cy, the talks col­lapsed because of many small­er coun­tries’ frus­tra­tions with the closed, unde­mo­c­ra­t­ic inter­nal pro­ce­dures — echo­ing the protests in the streets, which may have rein­forced their courage to dis­sent. This year, many devel­op­ing coun­tries threat­ened to reject any pro­pos­al because of this lack of trans­paren­cy,” and both U.S. Trade Rep­re­sen­ta­tive Char­lene Barshef­sky and WTO direc­tor gen­er­al Michael Moore admit­ted that the pro­ce­dures had failed and need to be reformed.

While labor lead­ers and rank-and-file work­ers from devel­op­ing coun­tries joined the big labor rights ral­lies, with calls for inter­na­tion­al enforce­ment of labor rights and even a glob­al min­i­mum wage, their gov­ern­men­tal rep­re­sen­ta­tives at the WTO were strong­ly resist­ing even the weak Amer­i­can and Euro­pean pro­pos­als for a dis­cus­sion and research group on the rela­tion­ship between labor rights and trade.

Although Pres­i­dent Clin­ton’s sug­ges­tion in a Seat­tle news­pa­per inter­view that ulti­mate­ly labor rights should be enforce­able with trade sanc­tions pro­vid­ed an excuse for del­e­gates from devel­op­ing coun­tries like Egypt and Pak­istan to attack any dis­cus­sion of labor rights, there had been only mod­est progress in hasti­ly assem­bled nego­ti­a­tions. The AFL-CIO was dis­ap­point­ed but would not have want­ed a work­ing par­ty that was pro­hib­it­ed from talk­ing about enforce­ment. The Clin­ton admin­is­tra­tion’s rhetor­i­cal enthu­si­asm about labor rights is mere­ly an attempt to pre­serve the legit­i­ma­cy of the tar­nished WTO and free trade.” But the less progress the WTO makes on labor rights, the more doubts union lead­ers have about reform­ing the insti­tu­tion. If the WTO can’t deliv­er, Steel­work­ers Pres­i­dent George Beck­er told the big labor ral­ly, We should start a move­ment to get the hell out of the WTO.”

Vic­tor Thor­pe, the out­go­ing pres­i­dent of the Inter­na­tion­al Chem­i­cal, Ener­gy and Mine Work­ers was even more skep­ti­cal. It’s not enough to get a seat at the table,” he argued. My biggest fear is that orga­nized labor would get a seat at the table, bleat­ing our protest and shut­ting these peo­ple [occu­py­ing the streets] out. It would mar­gin­al­ize us. It’s not enough to say, Let the process roll on with a cod­i­cil on labor and the envi­ron­ment.’ We need a WTO that actu­al­ly reg­u­lates multi­na­tion­al corporations.”

Some trade min­is­ters blamed the meet­ing’s fail­ure on Clin­ton, who repeat­ed­ly has pushed glob­al trade deals that offer no pro­tec­tion for labor rights and the envi­ron­ment, suc­cumb­ing to pop­u­lar pres­sure with an eye toward next fal­l’s elec­tion. That atti­tude reflects the typ­i­cal con­tempt for pop­u­lar views at the WTO and among gov­ern­men­tal trade offi­cials. The protests drew atten­tion to nor­mal­ly obscure, secre­tive delib­er­a­tions. They were potent not only because of the size and mil­i­tan­cy of the crowds, but because offi­cials know that there is over­whelm­ing pub­lic sup­port for the pro­test­ers’ fun­da­men­tal posi­tions. Just before the talks opened, the Uni­ver­si­ty of Mary­land Pro­gram on Inter­na­tion­al Pol­i­cy Atti­tudes released a sur­vey that showed Amer­i­cans strong­ly believe that grow­ing inter­na­tion­al trade main­ly has helped busi­ness and hurt work­ers. When pre­sent­ed with argu­ments on both sides, 78 per­cent agreed that the WTO should include pro­tec­tion for work­ers and the envi­ron­ment. Near­ly three-fourths felt a moral oblig­a­tion toward for­eign work­ers and would be will­ing to spend 25 per­cent more for a prod­uct to guar­an­tee it was­n’t made in a sweat­shop. The chal­lenge for the move­ment against cor­po­rate glob­al­iza­tion now is less to per­suade the pub­lic than it is to turn this mas­sive pub­lic sup­port into polit­i­cal­ly effec­tive action.

The protest in Seat­tle went beyond a cri­tique of the WTO and cor­po­rate pow­er to express deep civic unrest with the coun­try’s elite and a demand for greater democ­ra­cy. Sad­ly, amidst the tens of thou­sands of pro­test­ers, a few dozen black-clad, masked anar­chists” cow­ard­ly took advan­tage of the shield offered by the dis­ci­plined pro­test­ers to smash win­dows and spray graf­fi­ti, despite efforts by the non­vi­o­lent major­i­ty to restrain them. But despite the coun­ter­pro­duc­tive antics of the win­dow break­ers, the protests in Seat­tle seemed to have pop­u­lar sup­port. Tem­porar­i­ly shut out of her down­town apart­ment build­ing dur­ing the block­ade, Jody Lavarel­lo, a well-dressed, mid­dle-aged nurse, was non­plused. I think it’s great,” she said. I real­ly sup­port what they’re striv­ing for. I just hope they keep it peaceful.”

On open­ing day, the action start­ed with the groups trained in civ­il dis­obe­di­ence gath­er­ing in a park near the Pike Place Mar­ket before march­ing into down­town behind a ban­ner car­ried by Steel­work­ers attack­ing financier Charles Hur­witz for bust­ing unions and destroy­ing old growth forests. Some pro­test­ers, like for­est advo­cate Karen Coul­ter, were sea­soned activists. The WTO is the lat­est esca­la­tion in the whole sys­tem of glob­al cor­po­rate rule,” she said as the cold morn­ing rain fell. We need to stop that esca­la­tion and then tack­le all the oth­er insti­tu­tions of cor­po­rate rule, such as the Inter­na­tion­al Mon­e­tary Fund and the World Bank.”

Oth­ers were rel­a­tive polit­i­cal novices, like Wayne Flower, 33, who works for a Web site and runs his own clean­ing busi­ness. This is what Amer­i­ca is all about,” he said as he pre­pared to sit down in the street. Every­thing we hold dear, like the eight-hour work day, child labor laws, insur­ance, sick pay, mater­ni­ty leave — peo­ple had to stand up for that. Since the 80s, Amer­i­cans have been bred to be com­pla­cent, and that’s why [our lead­ers] get away with all this stuff. It’s time to wake up and wake every­one else up.”

With­in an hour, the pro­test­ers man­aged to lock down most of the approach­es to the Para­mount The­ater, where the open­ing ses­sion was sched­uled. Although police began using tear gas and pep­per spray, prod­ding peo­ple with night­sticks and draw­ing in armored cars and hors­es to dis­perse the crowds, the block­aders remained dis­ci­plined, chant­i­ng, no vio­lence, peace­ful protest.” Lat­er in the day, and through­out the fol­low­ing days, police became more abu­sive, even attack­ing Seat­tle res­i­dents in their own neighborhoods.

There were union mem­bers among the ear­ly morn­ing sit-in crowd, but the labor move­ment had opt­ed for a big sta­di­um ral­ly and march down­town. Ulti­mate­ly, the labor march and assem­bly, with Machin­ists and pub­lic work­ers, Steel­work­ers and com­put­er temps, gave the oth­er protests cred­i­bil­i­ty, just as they in turn gave the labor ral­ly a sharp­er edge. The rhetoric at the big labor protest was far more anti-cor­po­rate and inter­na­tion­al­ist than it would have been a few years back. It was a ral­ly not just for Amer­i­can union mem­bers whose jobs are threat­ened by glob­al cap­i­tal mobil­i­ty, speak­ers insist­ed, but for work­ers every­where and for sol­i­dar­i­ty across bor­ders and social movements.

Yet as union strate­gists look to the future after Seat­tle, the most urgent work is build­ing a stronger labor — Third World pro­gres­sive alliance,” says Thea Lee, an AFL-CIO inter­na­tion­al econ­o­mist. We’ve done a lot of work mak­ing con­nec­tion with labor unions in devel­op­ing coun­tries, but it’s clear we need to con­tin­ue that work and move beyond it and build trust with devel­op­ing coun­try gov­ern­ments and com­mu­ni­ty lead­ers and envi­ron­men­tal and reli­gious lead­ers before we can make progress.”

Part­ly that means more labor sup­port for devel­op­ing coun­try cri­tiques of WTO intel­lec­tu­al prop­er­ty pro­tec­tions, espe­cial­ly involv­ing essen­tial med­i­cines, and more debt relief, espe­cial­ly when tied to core labor rights and pro­gres­sive social poli­cies. For exam­ple, Lee says, unions may sup­port eas­i­er access to U.S. mar­kets for devel­op­ing coun­tries that take steps, with tech­ni­cal and finan­cial assis­tance from the Unit­ed States, to improve labor rights. It would be the oppo­site of NAF­TA, which gave Mex­i­co — with its neolib­er­al eco­nom­ic poli­cies and a bad labor record — increased mar­ket access.

Labor strate­gists are start­ing to rec­og­nize that they must sup­port alter­na­tives to the dom­i­nant devel­op­ment strat­e­gy: sup­press labor, attract for­eign cap­i­tal, export heav­i­ly. We need to put meaty polit­i­cal flesh on the argu­ment that respect for core labor rights and a robust democ­ra­cy are good devel­op­ment poli­cies,” argues AFL-CIO pub­lic pol­i­cy direc­tor David Smith.

Aca­d­e­m­ic stud­ies do show that on aver­age low­er lev­els of income inequal­i­ty are linked to faster eco­nom­ic growth. Har­vard econ­o­mist Dani Rodrik has shown that work­ers earn more in demo­c­ra­t­ic regimes at any par­tic­u­lar lev­el of eco­nom­ic devel­op­ment. Also, if the Unit­ed States is to be cred­i­ble as an advo­cate for inter­na­tion­al labor rights, there’s a des­per­ate need for a mas­sive cam­paign for labor rights at home, includ­ing rat­i­fi­ca­tion of more Inter­na­tion­al Labor Orga­ni­za­tion standards.

Build­ing on the momen­tum from Seat­tle, crit­ics of cor­po­rate glob­al­iza­tion are gear­ing up for a major fight next year on Chi­na’s acces­sion to the WTO. But it is unclear how to pres­sure Chi­na in any mean­ing­ful way, now that Clin­ton has giv­en Chi­na the green light. Clin­ton’s trade deal with Chi­na, the most crit­i­cal of the bilat­er­al deals paving the way for mem­ber­ship, does not need con­gres­sion­al approval. Chi­na will be in the WTO,” Lee says. The only ques­tion is how the Unit­ed States engages with Chi­na once it’s in the WTO and whether it’s grant­ed a tem­po­rary or per­ma­nent nor­mal trad­ing relationship.”

The chal­lenge for all of the groups in Seat­tle, espe­cial­ly unions and envi­ron­men­tal­ists, is how to build on their suc­cess. There is such a thing as more of the same,” sug­gests Ralph Nad­er. There was a real cut­ting edge to this demon­stra­tion.” Unlike par­tic­i­pants in many big demon­stra­tions, the Seat­tle pro­test­ers — includ­ing the big labor con­tin­gent and the stu­dents — are like­ly to talk with peo­ple and take action back home. Nad­er also sug­gests that WTO crit­ics push ini­tia­tives that pro­voke chal­lenges under the WTO rules, height­en­ing the sense of out­rage over the lim­its they impose.

The Seat­tle demon­stra­tions have already boost­ed turnout at protests around the coun­try on relat­ed issues from sweat­shops to genet­i­cal­ly mod­i­fied foods, and the ongo­ing cam­paigns on glob­al­iza­tion issues are like­ly to be the major vehi­cles for this new ener­gy. The AFL-CIO and indi­vid­ual unions, as well as groups like Pub­lic Cit­i­zen and Glob­al Exchange, also plan to inten­si­fy pres­sure on polit­i­cal can­di­dates about WTO, trade and glob­al eco­nom­ic issues.

The dom­i­nant argu­ment is that there is no alter­na­tive” to the Amer­i­can mod­el of cow­boy cap­i­tal­ism and wide-open mar­kets. But if that’s true, key ques­tions need to be asked: What is it about the way the world works that restricts the abil­i­ty of com­mu­ni­ties or nations to cre­ate alter­na­tives? What needs to be changed to give peo­ple more choic­es? Obvi­ous­ly, chang­ing the WTO is only one part of that solu­tion, and among crit­ics there is an often fruit­less debate about whether it can be reformed or whether new insti­tu­tions must start from scratch. What’s need­ed instead is a debate about how to push simul­ta­ne­ous­ly for what is achiev­able in the near term and what is need­ed in the long run, tak­ing vic­to­ries where they can be won with­out aban­don­ing the more ambi­tious goals. The clear­er the move­ment that coa­lesced in Seat­tle can become about those com­mon, long-range goals, the bet­ter chance it will have to go beyond stop­ping the WTO and pro­vid­ing the much need­ed alter­na­tive to cor­po­rate globalization.

David Moberg, a senior edi­tor of In These Times, has been on the staff of the mag­a­zine since it began pub­lish­ing in 1976. Before join­ing In These Times, he com­plet­ed his work for a Ph.D. in anthro­pol­o­gy at the Uni­ver­si­ty of Chica­go and worked for Newsweek. He has received fel­low­ships from the John D. and Cather­ine T. MacArthur Foun­da­tion and the Nation Insti­tute for research on the new glob­al economy.

