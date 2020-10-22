Skip to content
Shahid Buttar Wants to Take Back San Francisco For the Left

The underdog candidate running against Nancy Pelosi says the House Speaker is rich, entitled and out of touch.

Hamilton Nolan

Santiago Mejia/ The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

As a pan­dem­ic-wracked nation hopes des­per­ate­ly for Con­gres­sion­al Democ­rats, led by Nan­cy Pelosi, to nego­ti­ate a new relief pack­age, it can be easy to for­get that the House Speak­er is in the midst of a reelec­tion race as well. Her oppo­nent is Shahid But­tar, a Mus­lim immi­grant, attor­ney, and activist who says that Pelosi is not a true pro­gres­sive, and that his own left­ist pol­i­tics — embrac­ing Medicare For All, the Green New Deal and defund­ing the police — are more suit­ed to the San Fran­cis­co district. 

(Buttar’s cam­paign has been hob­bled by accu­sa­tions of mis­treat­ment and sex­ism by mem­bers of his for­mer staff, which he vehe­ment­ly denies. A detailed dive into those issues can be found here.)

We spoke to But­tar about the elec­tion, pan­dem­ic relief and the future of the Left in the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Party. 

Some pro­gres­sives, like Ro Khan­na, have called for Nan­cy Pelosi to take the stim­u­lus bill that’s on the table now, giv­en the urgency of the times. What are your thoughts on how she’s han­dled the nego­ti­a­tions on this relief package? 

Shahid But­tar: I con­nect it to the pre­ced­ing fail­ure. It’s hard to extri­cate from the last nine months of the House basi­cal­ly, under Pelosi’s lead­er­ship, fail­ing to meet the needs of the Amer­i­can peo­ple. It’s been nine months that this can’s been get­ting kicked down the road. There’s an evic­tion wave sweep­ing the coun­try. Peo­ple, even the lucky ones who aren’t dying alone gasp­ing for breath, are hit with mas­sive med­ical bills around the pan­dem­ic. Fam­i­lies are in cri­sis. Peo­ple don’t know how to feed them­selves. This is not the time to be delay­ing the relief that peo­ple so des­per­ate­ly need. 

So what do you think her best move is, strategically? 

But­tar: I cer­tain­ly think that urgency requires tak­ing what’s avail­able, then fight­ing for more. To be clear, she’s done exact­ly that before. This spring [with the CARES Act], she took what was avail­able at the time. It was pen­nies. She did this before, accept­ing the fast deal that frankly includ­ed very lit­tle relief for the Amer­i­can peo­ple. As it was report­ed a few days ago, the lat­est offer from the admin­is­tra­tion was $1.8 tril­lion. That’s three times the amount of stim­u­lus after the 2008 finan­cial cri­sis… $1.8 tril­lion is noth­ing to sneeze at. And that’s what the Speak­er has been doing while peo­ple are chal­lenged and their backs are to the wall. I think one of the big issues is that the Speak­er, as a wealthy per­son, is effec­tive­ly insu­lat­ed from the pres­sures that every­one else con­fronts. Yes, she’s the head of the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty, but she also has class issues and class per­spec­tives that seem to blind her to the real­i­ty that so many of the rest of us have to confront. 

I’m sure you saw Wolf Blitzer’s inter­view with Pelosi last week on CNN, when she seemed to dis­miss his urg­ing to take the mon­ey on the table. Do you think she doesn’t grasp the grav­i­ty of what’s happening? 

But­tar: I think the thing that we saw in that inter­view was sim­ply enti­tle­ment. And I would say that it was pos­i­tive­ly Trumpian. And I’ll get sharp­er with that: The last time Nan­cy Pelosi debat­ed any­one, Ronald Rea­gan was the pres­i­dent. The inter­net had not been invent­ed yet. For some­one who refus­es to defend her ideas in pub­lic to then grow indig­nant on the rare occa­sion that some­one asks her a chal­leng­ing ques­tion just reveals the deep-seat­ed enti­tle­ment, and frankly dis­re­spect for democ­ra­cy, that char­ac­ter­izes the Speaker’s tenure. 

You’ve spo­ken about Pelosi embody­ing the brand of resis­tance,” but not the sub­stance. What do you mean by that, and what do you see as your most sub­stan­tive pol­i­cy differences? 

But­tar: The Speaker’s rhetoric rarely match­es her record. In terms of defin­ing sub­stan­tive dif­fer­ences, she’s com­mit­ted to for-prof­it preda­to­ry health care that places the prof­its of cor­po­rate health insur­ance com­pa­nies before the needs of patients, and before pub­lic health. She’s com­mit­ted to the fos­sil fuel indus­try, and derides the Green New Deal as a dream”… I was clam­or­ing for impeach­ment [of Trump] from the day I entered the race. It took her a year to show up, and when she did final­ly show up for impeach­ing the pres­i­dent, she did it like a box­er throw­ing a fight. Because she lim­it­ed the process to a sin­gle charge that was the weak­est one avail­able. And the result of that process was entire­ly pre­dictable. [A piece I wrote] made the point that we have to impeach the pres­i­dent specif­i­cal­ly for cor­rup­tion. That’s the way to bring him down — emol­u­ments clause violations. 

As we think about Jus­tice Ginsburg’s lega­cy, and Pelosi’s — she might claim to sup­port Gins­burg, but this year, while Gins­burg was still on the bench, Pelosi endorsed two dif­fer­ent Demo­c­ra­t­ic incum­bents who oppose repro­duc­tive rights: Dan Lip­in­s­ki in Illi­nois, who lost his pri­ma­ry to Marie New­man, and Hen­ry Cuel­lar in Texas, who won his pri­ma­ry against Jes­si­ca Cis­neros. So in two dif­fer­ent races, Pelosi pro­tect­ed anti-choice incum­bents against chal­lenges from women who sup­port repro­duc­tive rights. That is direct­ly con­trary to Jus­tice Ginsburg’s legacy. 

[Sen­a­tor Dianne] Fein­stein also comes from San Fran­cis­co. She’s the chair of the Sen­ate Judi­cia­ry Com­mit­tee. She’s tak­en a lot of very appro­pri­ate heat for fail­ing entire­ly in the recent con­fir­ma­tion hear­ings. It is strik­ing to me that between one Sen­a­tor paving the road for Bar­rett, and the Speak­er of the House that failed to block the nom­i­na­tion, both from the same city that is a proud­ly pro­gres­sive city, and nei­ther of them have been held to account for it. 

It seems to be hard to dis­lodge Pelosi by attack­ing from the left. Is San Francisco’s pro­gres­sive rep­u­ta­tion in elec­toral pol­i­tics some­what overblown? 

But­tar: Our fed­er­al voic­es are decid­ed­ly, at least in the cas­es of Sen. Dianne Fein­stein and Pelosi, con­ser­v­a­tive, at least rel­a­tive to the city. Anoth­er way to put this is that the self-described pro­gres­sive estab­lish­ment in San Fran­cis­co places its fideli­ty to pow­er before its own principles.

Biden is obvi­ous­ly not a left­ist can­di­date, but the left is more or less forced to sup­port him. What do you think a Biden admin­is­tra­tion would look like in terms of the pri­or­i­ties of the left? 

But­tar: I’m assured that who­ev­er wins the pres­i­den­cy in this elec­tion will be decid­ed­ly more con­ser­v­a­tive than the coun­try. I see Biden’s lega­cy on every­thing from judi­cial nom­i­na­tions to polic­ing as deeply prob­lem­at­ic, and I frankly don’t have a great deal of hope for pro­gres­sive motion through his admin­is­tra­tion. That’s one rea­son it’s so cru­cial to send to Con­gress voic­es from the left who will hold his feet to the fire, and hold him account­able… I’ve often said that the most impor­tant thing is post-elec­tion engage­ment. And I’d love to see, frankly, a gen­er­al strike hap­pen in this coun­try, whether it’s Trump or Biden in the White House. We need to have a long-over­due asser­tion of work­er pow­er. And the polit­i­cal par­ties have failed to even mean­ing­ful­ly rep­re­sent those issues, let alone pass poli­cies that address them. 

What was your analy­sis of Bernie Sanders’ loss in the primaries? 

But­tar: One that emerges for me was the ral­ly­ing of mil­lions of peo­ple around the coun­try, who didn’t have a voice in pol­i­tics before, around his can­di­da­cy. I dare say that Bernie Sanders revi­tal­ized democ­ra­cy in Amer­i­ca. I shed tears the day that he sus­pend­ed his cam­paign, not only because he inspired me to run… but also by see­ing his cam­paign reflect a move­ment alle­giance before a tra­di­tion­al polit­i­cal one. I saw a cabal of cen­trists effec­tive­ly coa­lesce in what would frankly be an antitrust vio­la­tion if it hap­pened among com­pa­nies. There was col­lu­sion among every one of the cen­trist can­di­dates who dropped out to endorse Biden. I’ve often said that one of the things I want to do in Con­gress is to extend antitrust laws into polit­i­cal markets. 

The last dynam­ic I observed here was the unfor­tu­nate role of what I’d describe as cam­paign staff in the deci­sion for him to sus­pend his cam­paign. I thought Bernie’s deci­sion to sus­pend his cam­paign was unfor­tu­nate­ly prob­a­bly the worst deci­sion he made of the entire cam­paign… Ulti­mate­ly I think it was com­pelled by staff who had their own interests. 

How have the dis­putes you’ve had with your own staff, which led to the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Social­ists of Amer­i­ca with­draw­ing its endorse­ment, affect­ed your campaign? 

But­tar: I’ve basi­cal­ly been the tar­get of a polit­i­cal­ly moti­vat­ed and racial­ized smear cam­paign in which the city’s entire pro­gres­sive estab­lish­ment par­tic­i­pat­ed… for press out­lets to run those sto­ries in the first place is uneth­i­cal, biased, inac­cu­rate and racist. 

What do you think a sec­ond Trump term would mean for America?

But­tar: An unend­ing parade of hor­rors. I mean it. I can see a very like­ly pos­si­bil­i­ty of ham­mer-fist­ed author­i­tar­i­an­ism. Round­ing up polit­i­cal ene­mies. They’re already round­ing up migrants, and detain­ing them en masse, sub­ject­ing them to forced ster­il­iza­tion. Human rights abus­es are nor­mal­ized. They’re in plain sight. 

Covid infec­tions are already cat­a­stroph­ic. I can see it grow­ing worse if Trump is reelect­ed, if only because he seems so hell-bent on doing every­thing he can to spread the con­ta­gion and dri­ve peo­ple into their graves. I can see a Trump admin­is­tra­tion par­tic­u­lar­ly accel­er­at­ing a glob­al cli­mate cat­a­stro­phe. To be frank, this is anoth­er area where I don’t think Biden is going to help as much. The cli­mate chaos is already killing Cal­i­for­ni­ans, and it’s almost as if nobody in Wash­ing­ton cares. Par­tic­u­lar­ly our city’s voic­es in Wash­ing­ton. Fein­stein and Pelosi both come from San Fran­cis­co. The skies here were blood-red at high noon a month ago, on Sep­tem­ber 9, because of the par­tic­u­late mat­ter in the atmos­phere from the wild­fires. And yet we can’t find some­one in Wash­ing­ton to back the Green New Deal. 

You’ve been involved in all facets of left pol­i­tics, from non­prof­its to law to activism. What has your for­ay into elec­toral pol­i­tics taught you about win­ning pow­er for the left? 

But­tar: One would be to look at receipts — when you’re vot­ing, look for peo­ple who’ve done the work before run­ning. Two, I would encour­age our move­ment to stay focused on issues and not per­son­al­i­ties… Maybe anoth­er way I’d put that is that the move­ment has seemed to grow dis­tract­ed by iden­ti­ty issues that under­mine our abil­i­ty to project pow­er on behalf of class­es and pop­u­la­tions that are abused by weaponized mil­i­tary indus­tri­al cap­i­tal, and the sor­did self pro­mot­ing inter­ests of peo­ple who per­ceive pol­i­tics as oppor­tu­ni­ty or career, as dis­tinct from a lib­er­a­to­ry exer­cise to stand in sol­i­dar­i­ty with time­less prin­ci­ples and mar­gin­al­ized people.

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

