Billionaires Want to Be the Gatekeepers of the Solar System

Space is our birthright. ​“Amer­i­cans should have the right to engage in com­mer­cial explo­ration, recov­ery and use of resources in out­er space,” Pres­i­dent Don­ald Trump wrote April 6, 2020, issu­ing the ​“Exec­u­tive Order on Encour­ag­ing Inter­na­tion­al Sup­port for the Recov­ery and Use of Space Resources.” In the stroke of a pen, Trump plant­ed the U.S. flag on ​“the Moon, Mars and oth­er celes­tial bodies.” As Trump declared these space lands and resources open for busi­ness, you could hear the cheers — most­ly from ​“moon­shot” cor­po­ra­tions that have clam­ored to sweep away the patchy, unreg­u­lar­ized Cold War-era space law in favor of new, unreg­u­lat­ed cor­po­rate plun­der of the solar system. While the insti­tu­tion of pri­vate land own­er­ship is now wide­ly tak­en for grant­ed, it was — like many so-called nat­ur­al things — invented. Before the mud­died, gru­el­ing tran­si­tion from feu­dal­ism to cap­i­tal­ism, peas­ants in Britain and much of West­ern Europe depend­ed on their right to farm, for­age and har­vest on com­mon, com­mu­ni­ty lands. The land was con­trolled by local lords, but it belonged (in a loose, de fac­to sense) to the com­mu­ni­ties liv­ing on it and depen­dent upon it. Even­tu­al­ly, com­mon lands were ​“enclosed” and became the pri­vate prop­er­ty of aristocrats. This exclu­sive right to land use (to own and prof­it from land) was the con­trivance that estab­lished the new eco­nom­ic order. No longer held in com­mon, the planet’s resources were parceled off to strict­ly pri­vate hands. No longer could peas­ants scrape by, sub­sist­ing on the com­mons. Instead, they depend­ed on the grace and favor of a wage. Life in feu­dal times was no bucol­ic idyll, but enclo­sure was syn­ony­mous with dis­as­ter, des­ti­tu­tion and death for many peo­ple. This mod­el was mir­rored in the cap­ture, theft and enclo­sure of colony lands, the peo­ple (and resources) of which fueled the ear­ly cap­i­tal­ist tran­si­tion and lat­er the indus­tri­al rev­o­lu­tion. Cap­i­tal­ism must grow to per­sist, and as it grows it must trans­form ripe, unreg­u­lar­ized com­mons into pri­vate fief­doms — at home and afar. So it seems only ​“nat­ur­al” to carve up the moon into stretch­es of valu­able real estate, just like Man­hat­tan and the met­al mines in the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Repub­lic of Con­go. After all, Earth’s resources dwin­dle by the day, and bound­less resources beyond the stratos­phere could be a back­stop for plan­e­tary scarci­ty. Nev­er mind that our cri­sis of resources is, in part, the result of this sys­tem of pri­vate own­er­ship that rewards ruth­less, short-term prof­i­teer­ing at the expense of the long-term sur­vival of the nat­ur­al commons. This future access to a new nat­ur­al com­mons is now a stress test on gov­ern­men­tal pri­or­i­ties. As Trump pro­claimed, ​“Out­er space is a legal­ly and phys­i­cal­ly unique domain of human activ­i­ty, and the Unit­ed States does not view it as a glob­al commons.” Trump’s exec­u­tive order to ​“encour­age inter­na­tion­al sup­port for the pub­lic and pri­vate recov­ery and use of resources in out­er space” her­alds yet anoth­er pub­lic-pri­vate boon­dog­gle, where nom­i­nal­ly pub­lic insti­tu­tions thrash out fresh bound­aries of cor­po­rate activ­i­ty. As an exam­ple, look no fur­ther than SpaceX’s Crew Drag­on cap­sule, which suc­cess­ful­ly trans­port­ed NASA astro­nauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hur­ley to the Inter­na­tion­al Space Sta­tion on May 31, 2020. The NASA-SpaceX crossover brand­ing leaves no room for mis­in­ter­pre­ta­tion: The next small steps for mankind will be giant leaps for cor­po­rate America.



The Crew Dragon capsule from Elon Musk’s SpaceX, illustrated here, has successfully ferried NASA astronauts to the International Space Station. SpaceX

To Big Business…

Elon Musk, who found­ed SpaceX in 2002, talks misty-eyed about a rel­a­tive­ly near future when human­i­ty will have risen out of the mud, set­ting its sights on col­o­niz­ing Mars — with SpaceX trans­porta­tion rock­et­ing there. In 2020, Musk began launch­ing a cav­al­cade of thou­sands of satel­lites into low-Earth orbit to form the Star­link satel­lite sys­tem. As of Novem­ber 2020, near­ly 900 satel­lites had been launched (42,000 are planned in total). This net­work will poten­tial­ly seed an extra­plan­e­tary monop­oly for key eco­nom­ic infra­struc­ture, such as domes­tic inter­net access. Fel­low bil­lion­aire escapist Jeff Bezos, Ama­zon CEO, has been romanced by the wealth among the stars as well, found­ing his own aero­space com­pa­ny, Blue Ori­gin, back in 2000. ​“We are going to build a road to space,” Bezos said in 2019. ​“And then, amaz­ing things will happen.” Bezos has invit­ed us all to cos­play his day­dreams with the Ama­zon-fund­ed, inter­plan­e­tary sci-fi thriller The Expanse, in which a roll call of stock anti-heroes (the rogue police­man, the war-belea­guered pilot, etc.) tum­ble through a far future when only wise plu­to­crat­ic inno­va­tors can plumb inter­stel­lar rich­es and deliv­er the solar sys­tem from inter­stel­lar war. Microsoft, too, has its fin­gers in the inter­galac­tic pie, launch­ing Azure Orbital in Sep­tem­ber 2020 to enable satel­lite oper­a­tors on its cloud com­put­ing plat­form, along with a SpaceX part­ner­ship the fol­low­ing month. Accord­ing to Forbes, 2019 was a record year for pri­vate space invest­ments, with ​“ven­ture cap­i­tal­ists [invest­ing] $5.8 bil­lion in 178 com­mer­cial space star­tups worldwide.” As Earth’s bil­lion­aires bur­nish the pow­er of new stratos­pher­ic tech, Trump launched Space Force, the first new branch of the U.S. mil­i­tary in more than sev­en decades. ​“Space is the world’s newest war-fight­ing domain,” Trump said. ​“Amid grave threats to our nation­al secu­ri­ty, Amer­i­can supe­ri­or­i­ty in space is absolute­ly vital.” Space explo­ration has long been tied to mil­i­tary ambi­tion. From its Cold War found­ing, NASA’s task was to advance the prac­ti­cal inter­ests of the Amer­i­can state as it squared off against the Sovi­et behe­moth. The new field of bat­tle includ­ed space-guid­ed mis­siles and satel­lite tech­nol­o­gy. Astro­nauts are still gen­er­al­ly select­ed from the ranks of the mil­i­tary. Grum­man (now bet­ter known as half of Northrop Grum­man) made parts for both the NASA space­craft that leapt into the great unknown and the mil­i­tary machines that waged war in Vietnam. As the shad­ow of nuclear war retreats in the bright light of a dig­i­tal dawn, the mis­sion of Space Force is to pro­tect the eco­nom­ic and mil­i­tary infra­struc­ture (com­mu­ni­ca­tions and sur­veil­lance tech­nol­o­gy) seem­ing­ly threat­ened by rival glob­al pow­ers (name­ly, Rus­sia and Chi­na) gear­ing up their own mil­i­tary space operations. The 1967 Out­er Space Treaty, signed by the Unit­ed States, the Unit­ed King­dom and the Sovi­et Union, attempt­ed to guard against the mil­i­ta­riza­tion and the pri­va­ti­za­tion of our shared stratos­phere. The treaty lim­it­ed gov­ern­men­tal (and non-gov­ern­men­tal) bod­ies from send­ing nuclear weapons into space and pro­hib­it­ed the annex­a­tion of the moon and tempt­ing­ly min­er­al-rich aster­oids. As the treaty out­lined, any coun­try could use and explore out­er space but there could be no ​“appro­pri­a­tion” of astral ter­ri­to­ry. It was, at heart, a dis­ar­ma­ment treaty — one whose ropey legal­i­ties were enforced by the now-defunct Cold War brinkman­ship between its main two signatories. The treaty nev­er fore­saw the dizzy­ing rise of pri­vate enter­prise clam­or­ing for a slice of the sky. Nor did it fore­see the slow shelv­ing of pub­licly fund­ed U.S. space explo­ration (espe­cial­ly the manned vari­ety) that would allow ven­ture cap­i­tal­ists to stake their claim in a new space scramble. With all new tech­nol­o­gy, reg­u­la­tion lags behind it, forced to play catch-up. Sean Casey, for exam­ple — for­mer­ly of NASA and now at Sil­i­con Val­ley Space Cen­ter — has cham­pi­oned a ​“reg­u­la­to­ry frame­work that allows for the growth of the indus­try.” Con­gress has oblig­ed, and the purview for pri­vate com­mer­cial space ven­tures has been wedged wide open. The 1967 treaty had been inter­pret­ed by the Unit­ed States in a man­ner akin to mar­itime law; just as no coun­try owns inter­na­tion­al waters (mak­ing for open fish­ing), no coun­try could own space (but loads of moon dust and mod­est astral boun­ties could be hauled back to Earth). The SPACE Act of 2015, how­ev­er, elab­o­rat­ed on Pres­i­dent Barack Obama’s expand­ed use of pub­lic-pri­vate part­ner­ships for space explo­ration, mak­ing near-Earth aster­oids avail­able to com­mer­cial ven­tures. This law paved the way for the 2017 Amer­i­can Space Com­merce Free Enter­prise Act, designed to ​“ensure that the Unit­ed States remains the world leader in com­mer­cial space activities.” Many of the first aster­oid-min­ing com­pa­nies have col­lapsed; Plan­e­tary Resources and DSI, for exam­ple, failed to raise enough mon­ey to build the need­ed spec­u­la­tive infra­struc­ture. But the prize is too big to lose. The race is now to secure own­er­ship frame­works in antic­i­pa­tion of min­ing tech­nol­o­gy even­tu­al­ly catch­ing up to ambi­tion. The SPACE Act slashed that red tape, and things are look­ing up. In Novem­ber 2020, for exam­ple, founder of Trans Astro­nau­ti­ca, Joel Ser­cel, said ​“five years ago was, we think, the wrong time” for aster­oid min­ing, but there is rea­son ​“to go to aster­oids in the near term.”

Jeff Bezos, better known as the richest man on Earth, showcases the lunar lander from his private spaceflight and aerospace manufacturing company, Blue Origin. Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images

…And Beyond!

The hal­cy­on age of space explo­ration, when all Amer­i­can men took giant steps for mankind, looms dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly large in the col­lec­tive U.S. imag­i­na­tion. In real­i­ty, the era was aston­ish­ing­ly brief. After Pres­i­dent Richard Nixon end­ed the Apol­lo mis­sions, every sub­se­quent pres­i­dent promised to renew that mus­cu­lar spir­it of ide­al­ism and con­quest. So far, no one has. In 2018, Trump instruct­ed NASA to defund the Inter­na­tion­al Space Sta­tion by 2025. NASA is increas­ing­ly reliant on pri­vate com­pa­nies to deliv­er on its con­tracts. In fact, the Trump administration’s FY2020 bud­get includ­ed $363 mil­lion to ​“sup­port com­mer­cial devel­op­ment of a large lunar lan­der that can ini­tial­ly car­ry car­go and lat­er astro­nauts to the sur­face of the Moon.” And NASA’s Artemis pro­gram aims to put peo­ple on the moon by the mid­dle of the decade as a com­mer­cial enter­prise. It has also tapped three com­pa­nies — Astro­bot­ic, Intu­itive Machines and Orbit Beyond — for a $253.5 mil­lion project to devel­op robot­ic lan­ders part­ly for ​“com­mer­cial enterprises.” Mean­while, SpaceX has been busi­ly launch­ing peo­ple off the plan­et. With its gov­ern­ment con­tracts, it has grown from a $52 bil­lion val­u­a­tion in July 2020 to more than $100 bil­lion three months later. NASA still car­ries out extra­or­di­nary amounts of research— research that has pro­vid­ed the basis for the ​“genius” leaps for­ward of the Sil­i­con Val­ley aris­toc­ra­cy. Econ­o­mist Mar­i­ana Maz­zu­ca­to notes that pri­vate inno­va­tion is often root­ed in pub­licly fund­ed research, to say noth­ing of the mam­moth tax­pay­er-fund­ed task of build­ing ini­tial infra­struc­ture. Indeed, the aero­nau­tic indus­try was large­ly depen­dent on gov­ern­ment haulage and couri­er con­tracts until dwin­dling costs made com­mer­cial­ly afford­able flights pos­si­ble, which criss­cross our skies today. When it comes to space explo­ration, neolib­er­al­ism has refor­mu­lat­ed the capac­i­ty of pub­lic bod­ies (and their spend­ing, orga­ni­za­tion­al and dis­ci­pli­nary frame­works) into a huge ten­der­ing sys­tem for the ben­e­fit of for-prof­it con­tract­ing corporations. Recent years have seen an explo­sion of space­far­ing ven­ture firms and pri­vate space­flight star­tups. Space­flight offers ​“rideshares” for satel­lites want­i­ng to hitch lifts on big­ger ven­tures. Plan­et offers dig­i­tal satel­lite imagery, and Spire Glob­al deals in satel­lite-dri­ven data ana­lyt­ics ​“so that busi­ness­es and gov­ern­ments can make smart deci­sions.” Axiom Space and bil­lion­aire Richard Branson’s Vir­gin Galac­tic are two of many com­pa­nies attempt­ing to pio­neer — aka cap­ture the mar­ket — in lux­u­ry space trav­el. Ori­on Span promis­es an ​“authen­tic astro­naut expe­ri­ence” in its Auro­ra Class Space Sta­tion, a lux­u­ry space hotel com­plete with high-speed inter­net and zero-grav­i­ty ping pong, for which it charges $9.5 mil­lion a trip. At the most hare­brained extreme, the so-called Space Nation of Asgar­dia offers a warped utopi­an exper­i­ment in off-world liv­ing — part cult, part coun­try club, part time cap­sule, part polit­i­cal refuge — and anoth­er exer­cise in satel­lite devel­op­ment and data management. Three of the most tan­ta­liz­ing oppor­tu­ni­ties — and per­haps the most com­pet­i­tive mar­kets — are those for com­mu­ni­ca­tions infra­struc­ture, aster­oid min­ing and mis­sions to the moon. Any­one who owns or runs a monop­oly on satel­lite com­mu­ni­ca­tions infra­struc­ture can charge rent. SpaceX for­mer­ly act­ed as a trans­port ser­vice for oth­er enter­pris­es’ satel­lites; today, its Star­link promis­es a whole new infra­struc­ture of its own. Min­ing ini­tia­tives like the U.K.’s Aster­oid Min­ing are prospect­ing the esti­mat­ed $700 quin­til­lion of rare earth min­er­als in the aster­oid belt. Those mate­ri­als are key to the man­u­fac­ture of dig­i­tal tech­nol­o­gy and robot­ics — rare on Earth, but abun­dant in our sky. “The moon is hot again,” said Jack Burns, direc­tor of NASA’s Net­work for Explo­ration and Space Sci­ence, in an inter­view with the New York­er. The moon’s low-grav­i­ty con­di­tions, its prox­im­i­ty to Earth and its nat­ur­al resources make it a prime hub for fur­ther space explo­ration, refu­el­ing and com­mer­cial operations. Bezos has expressed an inter­est in using low-grav­i­ty con­di­tions for heavy indus­tries, such as min­ing and man­u­fac­tur­ing. Made in Space, a Cal­i­for­nia start­up, already has pro­duced fiber optic cables in space. Moon Express is one of a num­ber of com­pa­nies plan­ning to send com­mer­cial mis­sions to the moon to mine for things like water (pre­cious in space) and plat­inum (pre­cious on Earth). In 2017, the head of China’s lunar explo­ration pro­gram com­pared the moon to the Diaoyu/​Senkaku Islands — a col­lec­tion of unin­hab­it­ed rocks in the East Chi­na Sea with enough strate­gic impor­tance to cause decades of con­flict among Asian nations. Many sus­pect oil is under the sea near the islands. The Artemis Accords, signed in Octo­ber 2020 by the Unit­ed States and sev­en oth­er coun­tries, tries to lay out norms and sug­ges­tions for avoid­ing con­flict over space resources. Any anx­i­ety about such an agree­ment has not dulled the ambi­tions of the ven­ture-cor­po­rate forces that under­wrote it.



A NASA engineer in Florida adjusts a moon-mining test robot, space-mining being a goal of public and private companies. NASA / Kim Shiflett

Just One More Frontier

The eye-water­ing upfront costs of these explorato­ry, high-risk, high-reward endeav­ors can be absorbed by Sil­i­con Val­ley ven­ture cap­i­tal­ists and the per­son­al for­tunes of its aris­toc­ra­cy. A con­cen­tra­tion of cap­i­tal stands ready to risk big mon­ey to secure a stake in future mar­kets (which will dou­ble down on its pow­er in exist­ing ones). The point is to ensure a slice of the ter­ri­to­ry every­one else will be clam­or­ing for. This form of ​“cre­ative destruc­tion”—an idea devel­oped by econ­o­mist Joseph Schum­peter, under­stood in neolib­er­al­ism to describe the boom-bust cycle of inno­va­tion — is often pack­aged in the mythol­o­gy of moon­shot genius that dri­ves human progress. But Schumpeter’s the­o­ry has a less dis­cussed under­bel­ly: Such cre­ative destruc­tion is usu­al­ly twinned with mar­ket cap­ture. As com­peti­tors are tossed onto the scrap heap of his­to­ry by their own sud­den irrel­e­vance, oli­garchies and monop­o­lies flourish. The rich­es of the aster­oid belt make earth­ly min­ing look pos­i­tive­ly parochial. The prob­lem is that a sud­den, vast sup­ply of (for­mer­ly) pre­cious met­als would make mar­ket prices plummet.

The Aurora Space Station from commercial space company Orion Span, illustrated here, promises wealthy travelers a luxury space hotel experience. Via Orion Span