They Are Burying Us Alive in Prison

There are many ways to come to prison. You could have been raised in a seg­re­gat­ed high-rise ghet­to, removed from main­stream soci­ety and cut off from par­tic­i­pa­tion in the legal econ­o­my. Or you could just have been born black. If you inhab­it a black body, you’re near­ly six times more like­ly than whites to be impris­oned, and if you reside in a brown body, you’re three times more like­ly to be impris­oned. Covid-19 came to Stat­eville, unde­tect­ed, in the bod­ies of the prison guards who have direct cus­tody of us.

The message was clear: Despite your best efforts, you cannot earn early release.

Pris­ons are long-term care facil­i­ties, but with­out the actu­al care. Just over four decades ago, Illi­nois fell in line behind a nation­al trend to aban­don the goal of reha­bil­i­ta­tion in favor of puni­tive sen­tenc­ing prac­tices. These prac­tices lay the foun­da­tion of today’s over­crowd­ed pris­ons that have not spared the elder­ly pris­on­er pop­u­la­tion bear­ing the brunt of Covid-19.

When parole was abol­ished in 1978, any incen­tive for good behav­ior and self-reha­bil­i­ta­tion was also elim­i­nat­ed. The mes­sage was clear: Despite your best efforts, you can­not earn ear­ly release. This mes­sage was rein­forced with harsh sen­tenc­ing laws designed to lock us in: Life with­out parole (LWOP), three strikes law, manda­to­ry min­i­mums, var­i­ous sen­tence enhance­ments, and a Truth-In-Sen­tenc­ing (TIS) law that by itself dou­bled the amount of time that peo­ple had to serve in prison.

There was no pub­lic out­cry over TIS. Instead, the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment induced the states to enact TIS leg­is­la­tion with the promise of jobs and funds to build new pris­ons. The fed­er­al gov­ern­ment promised to fund the ware­hous­ing of human beings who every­one knew would most cer­tain­ly be peo­ple of color.

Hawk­ish politi­cians lever­aged this as an oppor­tu­ni­ty. Even as crime rates were decreas­ing, they fanned the flames of fear and sold the pub­lic on TIS while simul­ta­ne­ous­ly cat­a­pult­ing them­selves into office with tough-on-crime pro­pa­gan­da. Of course, the fed­er­al gov­ern­ment lied and default­ed on their promise to pay for it all. Illi­nois tax­pay­ers were stuck with the bill and peo­ple of col­or were crammed into cells.

When Covid-19 broke out in Stat­eville Cor­rec­tion­al Cen­ter, where I am incar­cer­at­ed, prison admin­is­tra­tors and med­ical staff failed to ade­quate­ly respond and 20 of our friends and neigh­bors lost their life. Prison admin­is­tra­tors under­es­ti­mat­ed the dan­ger, failed to cre­ate space to iso­late indi­vid­u­als, failed to acquire and pro­vide per­son­al pro­tec­tive equip­ment and oth­er med­ical sup­plies, and failed to pro­vide us with basic hygiene and san­i­ta­tion prod­ucts. When our friends fell unre­spon­sive, we had to yell at the top of our lungs for help. Our neigh­bors were car­ried out on stretch­ers and just a few hours lat­er were returned back to their cells bare­ly able to walk under their own pow­er. Our friends were like fish out of water gasp­ing for air and some died the very next day. It took some­one dying for the Med­ical Exam­in­er to final­ly start send­ing peo­ple out to the emer­gency room.

By now, every­one has heard the sta­tis­tics recit­ed about the racial dis­par­i­ties of who we incar­cer­ate, but every­one is less acquaint­ed with the peo­ple actu­al­ly serv­ing extreme sen­tences and with the indi­vid­u­als who died in the cus­tody of the Illi­nois Depart­ment of Cor­rec­tions due to Covid-19 and its accom­plice: indif­fer­ence. That’s how dehu­man­iza­tion works: Deny­ing us the full por­tion of our human­i­ty allows those in pow­er to anes­thetize them­selves from the fact that a real per­son just died. They can bull­doze a mound of dirt over us and bury us alive in these mas­sive tombs. But we know that allow­ing some­one to die is sub­ject to the same moral appraisal as killing some­one. Indif­fer­ence shares a bed with intent, and they both soil the linens just the same.

To some degree we are all bro­ken like the glass on store­front win­dows and the best years of our lives have been loot­ed. Those who con­tin­u­ous­ly dehu­man­ize us could only iden­ti­fy the sharp edges of our brokenness.

Most law­mak­ers respon­si­ble for plun­der­ing the sup­ply of black and brown youth from our com­mu­ni­ties are no longer in office. And while many of our cur­rent leg­is­la­tors are will­ing to acknowl­edge the harms of mass incar­cer­a­tion, most are unwill­ing to expend the polit­i­cal cap­i­tal to return us to our com­mu­ni­ties and reunite us with our loved ones. Not only do they fear being smeared as soft-on-crime, but they also fear polit­i­cal reprisals from the prison guards’ union that prof­its from our imprisonment.

Pinned under the knee of this injus­tice, we feel the weight of indif­fer­ence bear­ing down on us. We col­lec­tive­ly suf­fer the trau­ma of asphyx­i­a­tion and we can’t breathe! There is no safe­ty from moral appraisal on the side­lines: You either help or you let us die!

I am co-founder of Parole Illi­nois, an inside-out­side prison project address­ing the effects of long-term incar­cer­a­tion. Our group is sup­port­ing a bill in the Illi­nois leg­is­la­ture, SB3233: Earned Dis­cre­tionary Release, which would address the needs of every cat­e­go­ry of incar­cer­at­ed peo­ple. Any EDR leg­is­la­tion must be retroac­tive to include the peo­ple who for decades have shoul­dered the bur­den of mass incar­cer­a­tion. I would like to give cred­it where cred­it is due and praise Gov­er­nor J.B. Pritzk­er for coura­geous­ly using his pow­er of Exec­u­tive Clemen­cy to grant sen­tence com­mu­ta­tions. There is still urgency to pass­ing leg­is­la­tion that gives a sec­ond chance to oth­ers in our over­crowd­ed prison sys­tem. Leg­is­la­tors can act now to save lives.

A ver­sion of the above state­ment was deliv­ered by Raúl Dora­do at ​“A People’s Tri­bunal: COVID-19 and the Cri­sis of Death by Incar­cer­a­tion,” a Zoom webi­nar that took place June 4, 2020. The event was orga­nized by a coali­tion of groups led by Parole Illinois.