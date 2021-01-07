Skip to content
menu
search
Viewpoint

America Is Built to Feed Us Poison

Delusional mobs storming the Capitol are just a byproduct of the American way.

Hamilton Nolan

At the U.S. Capitol, January 6, 2021. Photo: Bucky Turco

Let’s speak pre­cise­ly about how Amer­i­ca is sick. The prob­lem is not that peo­ple rushed into the Unit­ed States Capi­tol build­ing. The peo­ple that did so thought that inside of that build­ing, the pres­i­den­tial elec­tion was being stolen. They thought that they were doing what the sit­u­a­tion called for. If the pres­i­den­cy of Amer­i­ca ever real­ly is bla­tant­ly stolen with cor­rupt elec­tion fraud, I hope that peo­ple rush into the Unit­ed States Capi­tol again. 

It is not that the storm­ing of the Unit­ed States Capi­tol sul­lied our hal­lowed democ­ra­cy. That build­ing has wit­nessed more than its fair share of atroc­i­ties before yes­ter­day, and all of them were com­mit­ted by the mem­bers of Con­gress con­duct­ing the offi­cial busi­ness of the Unit­ed States — wars, oli­garchy, impe­ri­al­ism and the like. The napalmed chil­dren of Viet­nam and the bombed chil­dren of Iraq and the home­less moth­ers who work for $7.25 per hour and sleep in their car because the fed­er­al min­i­mum wage has not been raised in a decade would not weep for the sanc­ti­ty of that build­ing, and nei­ther should we. Drap­ing the naked greed and hypocrisy of Con­gress in holy lan­guage to insu­late it from judg­ment is con­ve­nient for mem­bers of Con­gress, yes. But let’s make them earn it with their behavior. 

It is not that angry pro­test­ers fought the police; the police must be fought some­times, if you ever want to change any­thing about any­thing. And it is not that a shirt­less guy dressed as a viking took over the high­est chair in the Sen­ate; on a human lev­el divorced from pol­i­tics, that is kind of cool, and the news anchors sput­ter­ing about the out­rage of it sound uncan­ni­ly like the stuffy dean in a movie about col­lege fra­ter­ni­ty hijinks. 

Inside a Congressional office, January 6, 2021 Photo: Bucky Turco

It is not the sim­ple fact that what hap­pened yes­ter­day hap­pened. It is the fact that it hap­pened for a com­plete­ly bull­shit rea­son. We saw a maraud­ing mob moti­vat­ed by some­thing that is not just polit­i­cal­ly dis­taste­ful, but empir­i­cal­ly false. They were there to pre­vent a stolen elec­tion that was not hap­pen­ing. They were there to rage over vot­er fraud that nev­er occurred. They were there to defend an idea of Amer­i­ca that nev­er exist­ed, and cer­tain­ly does not exist today. 

And what is the root cause of this sad, delu­sion­al explo­sion? It is the same thing that caused a nar­cis­sist like Don­ald Trump to run for pres­i­dent in the first place. It is the same thing that caused him to lie and lie and lie with­out com­punc­tion. It is the same thing that led the entire hier­ar­chy of the Repub­li­can Par­ty, com­posed of so many well-respect­ed busi­ness lead­ers and civic offi­cials, to fall in line behind such an obvi­ous­ly dan­ger­ous and dis­grace­ful mani­ac. It is the same thing that allowed him to gov­ern for four years with utter con­tempt for any­thing except his own glo­ry, and that tempt­ed a good part of his allies in Con­gress and the media to wink and smile and par­tic­i­pate in the stu­pid and trans­par­ent cha­rade of vot­er fraud, and that set up the entire rav­ing con­spir­a­cy-addled scene in Con­gress yes­ter­day of grasp­ing careerists hint­ing dark­ly at cabals that they knew full well do not exist. It is the same thing that has been the base, dri­ving prin­ci­ple of the Repub­li­can Par­ty for decades. It is, as a mat­ter of fact, the same thing that dri­ves many in the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty as well. It is the cause of the fail­ures of America’s great, self-con­grat­u­la­to­ry soci­ety, which is always des­tined to melt down if you give it enough time and space. 

Inside the Capitol rotunda, January 6, 2021 Photo: Bucky Turco

It is the belief that the pur­pose of life is to gain the max­i­mum amount of ben­e­fit for your­self. I say this not to advance some Hall­mark Card alter­na­tive, but to point out that this is the orga­niz­ing prin­ci­ple of our soci­ety, and the atroc­i­ties we per­pe­trate and expe­ri­ence are ulti­mate­ly trace­able back to this. Don­ald Trump may clear­ly be a half-insane racist lunatic, but his life embod­ies this orga­niz­ing prin­ci­ple, and for that rea­son he has had great suc­cess. Ted Cruz may look like he is always drink­ing a cup of urine, but he acts in accor­dance with this prin­ci­ple, and now he is a pow­er­ful man. Our most respect­ed heroes, to whom we grant the great­est def­er­ence and pres­tige, are peo­ple who hoard cof­fers of wealth that they could nev­er spend in ten life­times, and peo­ple who arrange things so that they can do so. To set out to do noth­ing but help your­self is the Amer­i­can dream, and we love those who achieve it so much that we elect them pres­i­dent even if we, per­son­al­ly, are sick, poor and ignored. Cap­i­tal­ism is the the­o­ry that every­one act­ing for their own naked good will pro­duce social ben­e­fit in the aggre­gate. Amer­i­ca in 2021 is a counterexample. 

This ori­en­ta­tion, sunk deep into our col­lec­tive bones, nat­u­ral­ly pro­duces a legal, polit­i­cal, and social struc­ture to sup­port itself. That struc­ture looks like what we have now. It makes it per­mis­si­ble to lie about cli­mate change in order to make mon­ey, to lie about gov­ern­ment health care in order to make mon­ey, to lie about scary hordes of immi­grants in order to make mon­ey, to lie about pro­gres­sive tax­a­tion in order to make mon­ey, to lie about pub­lic edu­ca­tion in order to make mon­ey, to lie about any­thing to make mon­ey, or to build a career as a func­tionary who smooths the way for all of these lies. It is what deter­mined that slav­ery is good, because it makes mon­ey, and then built an entire racial mythol­o­gy to jus­ti­fy that posi­tion that was so pow­er­ful it still afflicts us to this day. It is what has deter­mined that moral bank­rupt­cy is okay as long as it wears a nice suit. And what does that crowd of brain-fried patri­ots” storm­ing the Capi­tol have to do with any of this? They are the detri­tus of this sys­tem, the weird mutant fish swim­ming in a lake pol­lut­ed with indus­tri­al runoff so that the fac­to­ry own­er can live on a nice hill far away. Our tox­ic sys­tem has tox­ic byprod­ucts, which poi­son many peo­ple. But nev­er the winners. 

There are oth­er ways to orga­nize soci­ety, you know. We have nev­er tried them. Maybe we will one day. Or maybe we’ll just keep on pass­ing out from that poi­son peri­od­i­cal­ly, until the time comes when we can’t recover.

Hamil­ton Nolan is a labor reporter for In These Times. He has spent the past decade writ­ing about labor and pol­i­tics for Gawk­er, Splin­ter, The Guardian, and else­where. You can reach him at Hamilton@​InTheseTimes.​com.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Hamilton Nolan
Labor
The Labor Movement Hasn't Won Anything Yet
It looks like Democrats will win control of the Senate. But total political victory gets you nothing except permission to start the real work
Labor
Google Workers Say the Endless Wait to Unionize Big Tech Is Over
"You have a union when you say you have a union."
Labor
The Year That Labor Hung On By Its Fingertips
Disasters, missed opportunities, and a few bright spots in 2020.
Similar articles
Viewpoint
The Next Gay Moment?
Hans Johnson
Viewpoint
Justice for Some
Restrictions on federal grants starve the poor of much-needed legal representation.
Megan Tady
Viewpoint
God—And Progressives—Save This Honorable Court!
The Supreme Court's recent decisions further underscore the dire need to beat back the right's threats to basic fairness.
Hans Johnson
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now