America Is Built to Feed Us Poison

Let’s speak pre­cise­ly about how Amer­i­ca is sick. The prob­lem is not that peo­ple rushed into the Unit­ed States Capi­tol build­ing. The peo­ple that did so thought that inside of that build­ing, the pres­i­den­tial elec­tion was being stolen. They thought that they were doing what the sit­u­a­tion called for. If the pres­i­den­cy of Amer­i­ca ever real­ly is bla­tant­ly stolen with cor­rupt elec­tion fraud, I hope that peo­ple rush into the Unit­ed States Capi­tol again. It is not that the storm­ing of the Unit­ed States Capi­tol sul­lied our hal­lowed democ­ra­cy. That build­ing has wit­nessed more than its fair share of atroc­i­ties before yes­ter­day, and all of them were com­mit­ted by the mem­bers of Con­gress con­duct­ing the offi­cial busi­ness of the Unit­ed States — wars, oli­garchy, impe­ri­al­ism and the like. The napalmed chil­dren of Viet­nam and the bombed chil­dren of Iraq and the home­less moth­ers who work for $7.25 per hour and sleep in their car because the fed­er­al min­i­mum wage has not been raised in a decade would not weep for the sanc­ti­ty of that build­ing, and nei­ther should we. Drap­ing the naked greed and hypocrisy of Con­gress in holy lan­guage to insu­late it from judg­ment is con­ve­nient for mem­bers of Con­gress, yes. But let’s make them earn it with their behavior. It is not that angry pro­test­ers fought the police; the police must be fought some­times, if you ever want to change any­thing about any­thing. And it is not that a shirt­less guy dressed as a viking took over the high­est chair in the Sen­ate; on a human lev­el divorced from pol­i­tics, that is kind of cool, and the news anchors sput­ter­ing about the out­rage of it sound uncan­ni­ly like the stuffy dean in a movie about col­lege fra­ter­ni­ty hijinks.



Inside a Congressional office, January 6, 2021 Photo: Bucky Turco

It is not the sim­ple fact that what hap­pened yes­ter­day hap­pened. It is the fact that it hap­pened for a com­plete­ly bull­shit rea­son. We saw a maraud­ing mob moti­vat­ed by some­thing that is not just polit­i­cal­ly dis­taste­ful, but empir­i­cal­ly false. They were there to pre­vent a stolen elec­tion that was not hap­pen­ing. They were there to rage over vot­er fraud that nev­er occurred. They were there to defend an idea of Amer­i­ca that nev­er exist­ed, and cer­tain­ly does not exist today. And what is the root cause of this sad, delu­sion­al explo­sion? It is the same thing that caused a nar­cis­sist like Don­ald Trump to run for pres­i­dent in the first place. It is the same thing that caused him to lie and lie and lie with­out com­punc­tion. It is the same thing that led the entire hier­ar­chy of the Repub­li­can Par­ty, com­posed of so many well-respect­ed busi­ness lead­ers and civic offi­cials, to fall in line behind such an obvi­ous­ly dan­ger­ous and dis­grace­ful mani­ac. It is the same thing that allowed him to gov­ern for four years with utter con­tempt for any­thing except his own glo­ry, and that tempt­ed a good part of his allies in Con­gress and the media to wink and smile and par­tic­i­pate in the stu­pid and trans­par­ent cha­rade of vot­er fraud, and that set up the entire rav­ing con­spir­a­cy-addled scene in Con­gress yes­ter­day of grasp­ing careerists hint­ing dark­ly at cabals that they knew full well do not exist. It is the same thing that has been the base, dri­ving prin­ci­ple of the Repub­li­can Par­ty for decades. It is, as a mat­ter of fact, the same thing that dri­ves many in the Demo­c­ra­t­ic Par­ty as well. It is the cause of the fail­ures of America’s great, self-con­grat­u­la­to­ry soci­ety, which is always des­tined to melt down if you give it enough time and space.



Inside the Capitol rotunda, January 6, 2021 Photo: Bucky Turco