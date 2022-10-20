Sysco Strikers Reach a Deal

This week, two Teamster locals won new contracts with the behemoth food distributor Sysco, ending a nearly monthlong strike that drew national support. More than 200 workers for Sysco — America’s largest food distributor — went on strike in Syracuse, N.Y., on September 27. Days later, more than 300 drivers for Sysco Boston went on strike in Massachusetts. Workers in Arizona also reportedly struck in solidarity. On October 17, workers at a Syracuse distribution center ratified their new contract with Sysco — one that Sean Miller, a warehouse worker and shop steward with Teamsters Local 317, says involved ​“zero concessions to the company.” In one key victory, Sysco agreed to limit the grueling six-day workweeks and the 16-hour days some drivers spoke of, and dropped a plan that would prevent new employees from taking consecutive days off. Today, workers in Boston voted 215 to 2 to approve a contract that includes an immediate $5 raise and beats back healthcare concessions, but does not include a Teamsters pension plan that workers fought for. Base hourly pay will rise from $28 an hour to $33 an hour, and increase by another $6 over the contract term. Workers also retained their current healthcare plan over a more expensive plan Sysco had previously proposed as a ​“final offer.” In a press release, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters declared it a ​“phenomenal victory.” Workers In These Times spoke with said they supported the contract and are happy to get back to work but were ​“not popping corks;” they expressed disappointment about the pension and felt wage increases did not go far enough. The solidarity those on the picket line received, especially from other Teamsters locals around the country, was ​“instrumental” in maintaining the morale needed to stay out on strike, workers in both cities tell In These Times. Politicians, Teamsters from other companies and Sysco customers — despite the impacts on their business — expressed sympathy and solidarity with the striking drivers.



If you’ve ever eaten at a U.S. restaurant, you’ve probably eaten food delivered by Sysco. The company’s signature giant trucks deliver staples like spices, poultry and produce to restaurants, hospitals and schools. Since its inception in 1969 — as a Goldman Sachs-funded merger of nine companies—Sysco has absorbed more than 150 competitors. According to the American Economic Liberties Project, an anti-trust watchdog, Sysco now controls an estimated 30% of the broadline food distribution market. (Sysco estimates its market share is only 17%.) As Boston workers began their strike October 1, more than 250 members of Arizona Teamsters Local 104 — who went on monthlong strike this summer after their contract expired — reportedly refused to work in solidarity. Sysco Arizona quickly filed a lawsuit against the Teamsters, accusing the union of violating the ban on ​“secondary strikes” (which the pro-labor PRO Act would overturn if passed by the Senate). Sysco agreed to withdraw all lawsuits as part of the October 20 contract agreement. Sysco did not respond to In These Times’ request for comment for this story by deadline. The Boston-area workers dug their heels in after negotiations broke down October 5. The Teamsters rejected Sysco’s offer, which Trevor Ashley, a driver with Local 653, called ​“insulting.” Despite widely touted wage increases, Sysco originally wanted drivers to pay more of their paycheck for healthcare after five years, workers say, then outright refused to consider allowing Sysco workers to join the Teamsters’ pension plan. The strike raged on. On Monday October 17, police arrested more than a dozen workers outside the Sysco distribution plant in Plympton, Mass., and allegedly prevented the picket from blocking access to the site.



Workers say Sysco sent out union-busting information to those on strike and pressured them to scab. Striking drivers at Sysco Boston showed In These Times mass texts they said they’d received from the company. One message promised higher wages for returning to work. Another said that business was operating at full capacity, which drivers took to mean they’d been replaced by scabs. The real message, according to one driver who shared the texts on condition of anonymity, is that Sysco was ​“telling us that they don’t care about our strike — about our collective opinion.” Sysco brought in supervisors and drivers from other parts of the country. According to Ashley, these workers are all early in their employment and some say they were lied to by Sysco — told they were coming to help with a driver shortage rather than to break a strike. Ashley says the stress has caused some of the new drivers to go back home.