The Last Thing Libya Needs Is an Intensification of a U.S. Proxy War

Antag­o­nism between the Unit­ed States and Rus­sia is deep­en­ing over Libya’s nat­ur­al resources. Libya has long had two com­pet­ing seats of gov­ern­ment: the Tripoli-based Gov­ern­ment of Nation­al Accord (GNA), which is led by Prime Min­is­ter Fayez al-Sar­raj and rec­og­nized by the UN Secu­ri­ty Coun­cil, and the east­ern-based House of Rep­re­sen­ta­tives, an ally of the Libyan Nation­al Army (LNA). The LNA is led by com­man­der Khal­i­fa Haf­tar, a U.S. cit­i­zen and one-time C.I.A asset who owns prop­er­ties in Vir­ginia. Russ­ian con­trac­tors have tak­en con­trol of two of Libya’s largest oil facil­i­ties, giv­ing the con­trac­tors sway over cru­cial export flows to Europe, as well as over assets part­ly owned by major West­ern oil com­pa­nies. Haf­tar, who Rus­sia sup­ports, is block­ing much of Libya’s oil pro­duc­tion. In July, the U.S. Trea­sury Depart­ment levied new sanc­tions against Rus­sia, cit­ing in part Russ­ian involve­ment in Libya, while the State Depart­ment says the Unit­ed States is incensed by Russia’s sup­port for Haftar’s obstruc­tion of the oil industry.

The last thing that Libya needs is inten­si­fi­ca­tion of the proxy war in the coun­try. Amer­i­cans should agi­tate to pre­vent their gov­ern­ment from using Libya as a bat­tle­ground against Rus­sia. After all, the Unit­ed States and its allies are answer­able for the litany of hor­rors through which Libyans have lived for most of the last decade because these unfold­ed under the con­di­tions left by NATO’s over­throw of Gaddafi’s government.

When NATO first attacked Libya in 2011, the alliance did so cit­ing a high­ly dubi­ous​“human­i­tar­i­an” ratio­nale. Dur­ing that oper­a­tion, NATO car­ried out sev­er­al seri­ous crimes. These include its air­craft fir­ing two mis­siles at jeeps belong­ing to pro-Gaddafi forces and, rough­ly five min­utes lat­er when a crowd of civil­ians rushed to the vehi­cles, fir­ing a third mis­sile that killed approx­i­mate­ly 47 civil­ians. Fur­ther­more, the anti-Gaddafi fight­ers, on whose side NATO inter­vened, eth­ni­cal­ly cleansed 48,000 peo­ple from Taw­ergha, a town most­ly made up of Black Libyans. NATO can’t claim igno­rance about the fact that the Libyan fac­tions it was sup­port­ing had the big­ot­ed incli­na­tions that led to such mea­sures, as well as to many killings tar­get­ing Black peo­ple — and lat­er to slav­ery and to the appalling treat­ment of African migrants. After all, when NATO decid­ed to inter­vene, it was pub­lic knowl­edge that many of the anti-Gaddafi fight­ers were engag­ing in racist violence.

Nine years of violence

For the near­ly 10 years since NATO bombed Libya and facil­i­tat­ed the over­throw of Muam­mar Gaddafi, the coun­try has been beset by all man­ner of vio­lence and brutality.

An ISIS fran­chise emerged in Libya in 2014. It behead­ed 21 Egypt­ian Cop­tic Chris­tians and, after Egypt respond­ed with dead­ly air raids, the orga­ni­za­tion car­ried out a series of bomb­ings that killed 40. Sub­se­quent­ly, Libya-based ISIS released a video appar­ent­ly show­ing the group mur­der­ing 30 Ethiopi­an Chris­tians, one of a long list of crimes the group car­ried out, includ­ing a pair of bomb­ings that report­ed­ly killed more than 56 Libyans. In addi­tion, the group has cru­ci­fied peo­ple for vio­lat­ing reli­gious codes of dress and conduct.

A coali­tion includ­ing the Unit­ed States, France, the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, Egypt and three Libyan fac­tions killed between 242 and 395 civil­ians in over 2,000 airstrikes and drone strikes between 2012 and 2018. The coali­tion acknowl­edges none of these casu­al­ties and most of the attacks have been con­duct­ed in secret. This cam­paign was osten­si­bly aimed at unseat­ing ISIS and oth­er mil­i­tants. The coali­tion, it seems, is of the view that it’s bet­ter that it kill Libyans than leave them to be killed by some­one else.

In 2017, video cap­tured migrants being auc­tioned off in open-air slave mar­kets. Under poli­cies endorsed by the Euro­pean Union, refugees and migrants attempt­ing to reach Europe from African coun­tries have been forcibly sent to Libya and held in deten­tion cen­ters. In these facil­i­ties, chil­dren and new­borns are kept with­out ade­quate nour­ish­ment, health­care ranges from insuf­fi­cient to non-exis­tent, and con­di­tions are over­crowd­ed and unsan­i­tary. The detainees, Amnesty Inter­na­tion­al reports, are sub­ject to rape and tor­ture. A migrant deten­tion cen­ter in Libya was bombed last July, killing at least 44 peo­ple and leav­ing more than 130 severe­ly injured. A UN report found that the airstrikes were car­ried out by a for­eign state, which the report sug­gests may have been ​“under the com­mand of the LNA” or ​“oper­at­ed under the com­mand of that for­eign State in sup­port of the LNA.” The GNA, mean­while, has sub­ject­ed Libyans to wide­spread tor­ture. Amnesty Inter­na­tion­al says that the GNA car­ried out an artillery attack on a dense­ly pop­u­lat­ed civil­ian neigh­bour­hood, ​“killing at least five civil­ians and injur­ing more than a dozen,” and that there is evi­dence that the GNA and the LNA have com­mit­ted war crimes. In June, mass graves were dis­cov­ered in in Tarhouna, which is rough­ly 100 kilo­me­tres south­east of Tripoli, and the UN is call­ing for an investigation.

A proxy war



The blood­let­ting in Libya is — and has been since NATO decid­ed to inter­vene in 2011 — most accu­rate­ly under­stood as an inter­na­tion­al proxy war dri­ven by a thirst for resources. Libya has Africa’s largest oil reserves, min­er­al deposits, and more than a thou­sand miles of coast­line on the Mediter­ranean, all of which, as the Los Ange­les Times put it, are​“at the heart of the inter­na­tion­al con­flict” in the country.

Horace Camp­bell, a pro­fes­sor of African Amer­i­can Stud­ies and Polit­i­cal Sci­ence at Syra­cuse Uni­ver­si­ty, points out that between 2007 and 2008, Gaddafi’s gov­ern­ment com­pelled West­ern oil com­pa­nies such as the Amer­i­can firm Occi­den­tal to ​“sign new deals with [Libya’s] Nation­al Oil Com­pa­ny, on sig­nif­i­cant­ly less favor­able terms than they had pre­vi­ous­ly enjoyed.” In the final stages of NATO’s war, the U.S. ambas­sador in Tripoli, Gene A. Cretz, was, accord­ing to the New York Times​“already try­ing to help Amer­i­can com­pa­nies exploit busi­ness oppor­tu­ni­ties,” hav­ing tak­en part in a State Depart­ment con­fer­ence call with about 150 Amer­i­can firms hop­ing to do busi­ness in Libya. Cretz was quot­ed in the same arti­cle as say­ing that ​“If we can get Amer­i­can com­pa­nies here on a fair­ly big scale, which we will try to do every­thing we can to do that, then this will redound to improve the sit­u­a­tion in the Unit­ed States with respect to our own jobs.” As NATO was in the process of bring­ing a new pro­vi­sion­al Libyan gov­ern­ment to pow­er, that pro­vi­sion­al gov­ern­ment said it is ​“eager to wel­come West­ern busi­ness­es.” Mustafa Abdel-Jalil, chair­man of Libya’s Nation­al Tran­si­tion­al Coun­cil (NTC), the main polit­i­cal body of the anti-Gaddafi fight­ers, said the new Libyan gov­ern­ment ​“would even give its West­ern back­ers some ​‘pri­or­i­ty’ in access to Libyan busi­ness.” A month lat­er, British Defense Sec­re­tary Philip Ham­mond said that British com­pa­nies should ​“pack their suit­cas­es” for Libya as it is ​“a rel­a­tive­ly wealthy coun­try with oil reserves, and I expect there will be oppor­tu­ni­ties for British and oth­er com­pa­nies to get involved in the reconstruction.”

The U.S. Africa Com­mand (AFRICOM), which is respon­si­ble for U.S. mil­i­tary oper­a­tions in Africa, has out­posts across the con­ti­nent and is also part of the sto­ry of the Libyan tragedy. Among AFRICOM’s aims, Amer­i­can Vice Admi­ral Robert Moeller said three years before Gaddafi’s ouster, is to ensure ​“the free flow of resources from Africa to the glob­al mar­ket.” Eight months pri­or to the bomb­ing of Libya, Moeller wrote that one of AFRICOM’s pur­pos­es is to ​“pro­mote Amer­i­can inter­ests.” Cables from the U.S. embassy in Tripoli demon­strate Amer­i­can frus­tra­tion with African gov­ern­ments reluc­tant to have AFRICOM instal­la­tions on their soil.

Once Gaddafi’s gov­ern­ment had been removed, AFRICOM announced — before a Libyan elec­tion took place — that a new mil­i­tary rela­tion­ship had been estab­lished between AFRICOM and a gov­ern­ment appoint­ed by the NTC. There are present­ly two AFRICOM bases in Libya, even as Amer­i­can troops left the coun­try in 2019 in what the Unit­ed States views as a tem­po­rary mea­sure until there’s a cease­fire in the war.

U.S. allies fight­ing on all sides

The more AFRICOM bases there are, the greater the capac­i­ty the U.S. gov­ern­ment and busi­ness inter­ests have to try to assert its will over Africa’s vast resource wealth amid U.S.-Chinese com­pe­ti­tion for access to these: Not only is the con­ti­nent rich with oil, it is also a source of valu­able min­er­als, such as columbi­um, chromi­um, and cobalt, which are strate­gi­cal­ly impor­tant to the U.S. mil­i­tary because it needs these for weapons manufacturing.

Thus, the U.S. empire ben­e­fits from hav­ing as much pur­chase as it can with as many gov­ern­ments in Africa as pos­si­ble. That could explain why the U.S. is work­ing with allied gov­ern­ments that are involved in both sides of the conflict.

The GNA’s most enthu­si­as­tic spon­sor is Turkey, which sent mil­i­tary forces and mer­ce­nar­ies from the Free Syr­i­an Army to bol­ster the GNA, lead­ing to the lat­ter mak­ing major gains. Turkey is a U.S. part­ner in NATO with, in the words of a U.S. gov­ern­ment spokesper­son, ​“a large­ly U.S. equipped and sup­plied mil­i­tary.” Turkey has resource exca­va­tion projects in the Mediter­ranean, and last year it signed an agree­ment with the GNA that would block Greek and Cypri­ot ener­gy drilling in the East­ern Mediter­ranean. Qatar is anoth­er pur­chas­er of U.S. weapons that arms and finances the GNA. Fol­low­ing the Sau­di-led boy­cott of Qatar, the lat­ter has grown clos­er to Turkey, as both back the Mus­lim Broth­er­hood — who the Saud­is see as an ene­my. Libya rep­re­sents an oppor­tu­ni­ty for Qatar to frus­trate Sau­di designs.

In Feb­ru­ary of this year, Sau­di Ara­bia — long a cen­tral node in the U.S. empire—increased its fund­ing of forces asso­ci­at­ed with the LNA in an effort to counter Riyadh’s adver­saries in Ankara. Egypt, which received $1.3 bil­lion in U.S. mil­i­tary aid last year, has sup­port­ed Haf­tar because the Egypt­ian gov­ern­ment is a bit­ter oppo­nent of the Broth­er­hood, and because Egypt has made plans to joint­ly con­trol recent­ly dis­cov­ered gas fields in the east­ern Mediter­ranean with Israel, Greece and Cyprus to the exclu­sion of Turkey. Israel, anoth­er cru­cial U.S. proxy, pro­vides the LNA with arms, intel­li­gence and train­ing in view of the pos­si­bil­i­ty that Turkey — with whom Israel has a some­times rocky rela­tion­ship — could use a pro-Ankara GNA to dis­rupt Israeli-Cypri­ot plans to build gas pipelines to Greece and Italy. Absurd­ly, some of the drones that Turkey has sent to the GNA were made by Israel and sold to Turkey’s ally, Azerbaijan.

Though Rus­sia present­ly sup­ports the LNA, it has, at times, worked with all sides in the war. Rus­sia has sent mer­ce­nar­ies to bol­ster the LNA and is push­ing to build a mil­i­tary base on Libya’s Mediter­ranean coast: Amer­i­can and British diplo­mats are encour­ag­ing the GNA to pre­vent that. West­ern-Russ­ian antipa­thy notwith­stand­ing, U.S.-made Javelin mis­siles were uncov­ered in an area under LNA con­trol. The Unit­ed States said it had sold these to France, and France — an ally of the LNA — said it lost track of them. Haftar’s fight­ers have used U.S.-made Caiman mine-resis­tant vehi­cles pro­vid­ed by the UAE, a coun­try seek­ing to expand its eco­nom­ic inter­ests in Africa. An Emi­rati base in east­ern Libya was home to Chi­nese-made drones, to com­bat planes oper­at­ed by a com­pa­ny asso­ci­at­ed with Erik Prince, founder of the Amer­i­can mer­ce­nary firm Black­wa­ter, and to French spe­cial forces. The U.S also blocked a UN Secu­ri­ty Coun­cil state­ment con­demn­ing Haf­tar fol­low­ing the July 2019 attack on the migrant center.

Whichev­er side wins the war, there­fore, the Unites States will like­ly have influ­ence over them, either direct­ly or through one of its region­al deputies.

Stephanie Williams, Deputy Spe­cial Rep­re­sen­ta­tive for Polit­i­cal Affairs in Libya, UN Mis­sion in Libya, attrib­uted the ter­ror Libya is going through to the out­side pow­ers who are fuel­ing it, stat­ing: ​“From what we are wit­ness­ing in terms of the mas­sive influx of weapon­ry, equip­ment and mer­ce­nar­ies to the two sides, the only con­clu­sion that we can draw is that this war will inten­si­fy, broad­en and deep­en — with dev­as­tat­ing con­se­quences for the Libyan people.”

These dynam­ics will get even worse if U.S.-Russian enmi­ty in Libya is allowed to spiral.