The Union Busters on Starbucks’ Board of Directors

Starbucks, the retail coffee mega-chain, operates nearly 9,000 corporate-owned stores in the United States, and none of them are currently unionized. But that could all change within a matter of weeks.

Starbucks workers at three stores in the Buffalo, New York area are currently voting on whether to unionize, with the NLRB expected to count the ballots on December 9, and three more stores have filed for elections. It might not end there — an organizing drive is also now underway at Starbucks’ stores in Mesa, Arizona.

The company, meanwhile, is doing everything possible to crush the campaign. It tried to delay the union vote, and is holding captive audience meetings where management forces staffers to listen to anti-union propaganda. Starbucks is also sending workers — deemed ​“partners”—letters asking them to vote ​“no” on the union.

Some of the company’s clumsier union avoidance tactics have gone viral. The odd spectacle of senior managers descending on Buffalo-area stores to sweep floors was shared widely on Twitter. And a bungled presentation in the city by billionaire and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz, who analogized the workers’ situation with a Nazi concentration camp, did the company no favors.

But to truly understand the ferocity of Starbucks’ anti-union push, it’s important to look beyond management and to examine the company’s governing body: its board of directors. Corporate boards hire and fire the executives who lead the company. They set executive pay and incentives while overseeing company policies and representing shareholders. And Starbucks’ board is crammed with anti-union executives who represent corporations and industry groups that have spent millions lobbying to rollback labor rights. Some oversee business operations that have been tied to alleged workers’ rights violations.

Kate Bronfenbrenner, a labor expert at Cornell University, told In These Times that boards set the tone for a company’s response to a unionization push.

“An overwhelming majority of corporations don’t just fight union drives, but they engage in aggressive, intensive illegal activity during the course of unionization,” she said. ​“And the board of directors isn’t just well aware of it, but they condone it. So it is important to understand who these people are that are condoning this activity.” She added that boards ​“measure the success of a corporation on its ability to stay union-free.”

An anti-union board

To start, take Mary Dillon, a board of directors member who runs the Starbucks committee that is responsible for setting executive pay at the company. Dillon is a hardened veteran of corporate America’s commanding heights. She is the former CEO and current Executive Chair of Ulta Beauty, the largest beauty retailer in the United States. She previously held top management or board roles at Target, US Cellular, McDonald’s and PepsiCo.

Fortune ranked Dillon among the ​“Most Powerful Women in Business” in 2020. Her power base is Chicago, where she chairs the Economic Club of Chicago, an elite business forum led by major corporations and law firms, and serves as a director of the Executives’ Club of Chicago, a business group composed of CEOs and other top Chicagoland executives.

Most importantly, perhaps, Dillon chairs the virulently anti-union Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), which describes itself as ​“the US trade association for leading retailers.” Its membership list is a rogues’ gallery of the most anti-union retailers, including Walmart, Dollar General, Home Depot, Target and Starbucks.

RILA spends millions lobbying against union and worker rights and has special hatred for the Protecting the Right to Organize (PRO) Act, currently being pushed by progressive Democrats in Congress, which would be the most ambitious pro-union legislation in decades.

Alongside its lobbying operations, RILA directly supplies retailers with resources they need to suppress worker organizing. For example, it issues an annual report with IRI Consultants, a leading anti-union firm, that contains ​“the latest data on union organizing and membership across the nation,” labor law updates, and advice on how to resist unions.

RILA also bankrolls anti-union front groups and consultants. It’s the largest donor to the Job Creators Network (JCN), an anti-union organization co-founded by Bernie Marcus, the billionaire ex-head of Home Depot and a big Trump backer. JCN bankrolls the Center for Union Facts, headed by notorious anti-union consultant Rick Berman. RILA is also a major donor to the anti-union National Retail Federation.

As RILA chair and a member of Starbucks’ board, Mary Dillon is surely one of the country’s most prolific union busters. In addition, Dillon is also a director of KKR, one of the world’s largest and most ruthless private equity firms, notorious for its leveraged buyouts that destroy thousands of jobs.

