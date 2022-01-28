Vaccine Apartheid: Straight from the Measles Playbook

In 1991, amidst new measles outbreaks, leading medical associations recommended all children receive a second measles-mumps-rubella shot. As In These Times intern Zoe Zolbrod reported, the price of the vaccine rose 300 percent in a decade, straining clinics. Merck, the vaccine’s sole manufacturer, saw its stock shoot up with a 427 percent return.

Merck makes too much money from measles, according to critics. 'As a nation, we cannot allow corporations to make huge profits from vaccines,' said Joseph Liu of the Children’s Defense Fund.

Now, Pfizer and Moderna expect their Covid-19 vaccines to tally more than $20 billion in revenue for 2021, even as the patents they hold have limited vaccine production in poor countries. And healthcare workers across the globe have condemned Big Pharma’s patents as human rights violations — a prioritization of profit over public health.

In 1991, Zoe Zolbrod wrote: