Skip to content
menu
search
Labor

Wisconsin's Labor Movement Was Forged in Fire

Scholars Harvey J. Kaye and Jon Shelton talk about the strikes and uprisings that paved the way.

Maximillian Alvarez

Some 6,000 teachers from the National Education Association conference being held here, rallied in Chicago's Grant Park 6/30 in support of striking teachers elsewhere. The teachers cheered teachers from Hortonville, Wisconsin, and Timberlane, New Hampshire, who had hiked to Chicago after being fired for striking. Getty

We continue our series on the struggles of teachers and public sector unions in the state of Wisconsin today. As part of a special collaboration between The Real News Network and In These Times magazine for The Wisconsin Idea,” Max, Cameron Granadino (TRNN), and Hannah Faris (In These Times) traveled to Wisconsin in the summer of 2021. From Madison to Appleton, they spoke to a range of educators, organizers, scholars, and activists who are fighting to rebuild worker power after the devastating passage of Act 10 in 2011 under Republican Governor Scott Walker, and nearly 50 years after cops, townspeople, and a union-busting school board broke the infamous Hortonville teachers’ strike in 1974. In this interview, recorded in the town of Hortonville, Max sits down with scholars Harvey J. Kaye and Jon Shelton to discuss the historical significance of Act 10, the Wisconsin Uprising, and the Hortonville strike that set the stage for them decades earlier, and to examine how these crucial events fit into the larger historical trajectory of the labor movement and progressive politics in Wisconsin. 

Harvey J. Kaye is Professor Emeritus of Democracy & Justice Studies and the Director of the Center for History and Social Change at the University of Wisconsin, Green Bay; he is also the author of many books, including Thomas Paine and the Promise of America and Take Hold of Our History: Make America Radical Again. Jon Shelton is Associate Professor and Chair of Democracy and Justice studies at UW Green Bay, and he is the author of Teacher Strike! Public Education and the Making of a New American Political Order.

Additional links/​info below…

Permanent links below…

Featured Music (all songs sourced from the Free Music Archive: freemu​si​carchive​.org)

  • Jules Taylor, Working People Theme Song”

Maximillian Alvarez is a writer and editor based in Baltimore and the host of Working People, a podcast by, for, and about the working class today.” His work has been featured in venues like In These Times, The Nation, The Baffler, Current Affairs, and The New Republic.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Maximillian Alvarez
Labor
The Wisconsin Teachers Still Trying to Rebuild Unions After Scott Walker Gutted Them
A conversation with K-12 teachers in Hortonville and union organizers with the American Federation of Teachers.
Labor
Unions Stand With Exploited Immigrant Demolition Workers in NYC
A conversation with Chaz Rynkiewicz, vice president of Laborers Local 79.
Labor
The Political Transformation That Happens When Workers Speak for Themselves
On the importance of deep conversations—and listening.
Similar articles
Labor
Despite Major Legislative Advances, Colombian Domestic Workers Still Suffer
Anna-Cat Brigida
Labor
Jimmy John’s Workers Hope Management ‘Freaks Out’ Over Union Drive
Kari Lydersen
Labor
A Brief History of Labor Unsolidarity: AFL-CIO and Change to Win
Stephen Franklin
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now