Before Wokeness, There Was “Political Correctness”

Leftists and conservatives have often found common ground in their antipathy toward political correctness, from the ​“dirtbag Left” (and its critiques of ​“woke” capitalism) to the new Compact magazine (a social-democratic rag with a conservative co-founder).

Back in 1992, Barbara Epstein was making a leftist case against PC culture. A professor emerita at the University of California, Santa Cruz, and editorial board member of the Socialist Revolution and the Socialist Review, Epstein worried a fear of speaking out of line would weaken the movement for progressive change, arguing that ​“political correctness” stifles classroom conversations and establishes a moral status based on subordination — a superficial stand-in for radical politics.