The Time the WTO Yawned at the Revolution

The World Trade Organization has been on the defensive during the Covid-19 pandemic, with many groups and countries calling for waivers on international patent rights for vaccines so they might possibly be cheaply manufactured and urgently distributed around the world. Do developing countries stand a fighting chance?

Outside the hall, tear gas and rubber bullets are being used on protesters. In the meeting, faint snoring can now be heard. ... The meeting continues with the poorer countries more or less against the proposals.

One case study comes from John Vidal, covering the Battle of Seattle in 1999 — specifically, the collapse of the talks at the WTO that year. What is less remembered about the historic conference is how poor countries banded together to reject demands from rich countries to expand free-market capitalism even more.

In January 2000, John Vidal wrote: