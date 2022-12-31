Solidarity Is Our Power: Our 10 Biggest Stories of 2022

This has been a year of struggle. It’s also been a year of fierce resistance. From the right-wing attack on abortion rights to a violent machinery of state ​“justice,” there is much to mourn and fight for. But there are also reasons to hope: fearless organizing against our police state, worker solidarity in the fight for reproductive justice, and a resurgent labor movement that will stop at nothing short of abundance for all workers.

Here are our biggest stories of 2022.