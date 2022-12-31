Skip to content
Solidarity Is Our Power: Our 10 Biggest Stories of 2022

Restorative practices, abortion rights, and a fearless labor movement: We look back at a year of resistance.

In These Times Editors

Madison Williams, 4, holds a Black Lives Matter sign while her mother takes a picture during a racial justice march for Amir Locke on February 5, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images

This has been a year of struggle. It’s also been a year of fierce resistance. From the right-wing attack on abortion rights to a violent machinery of state justice,” there is much to mourn and fight for. But there are also reasons to hope: fearless organizing against our police state, worker solidarity in the fight for reproductive justice, and a resurgent labor movement that will stop at nothing short of abundance for all workers.

Here are our biggest stories of 2022.

What's Next for the Defund Movement?
Radical Is Now Rational
How Amazon and Starbucks Workers Are Upending the Organizing Rules
In Small-Town Georgia, A Broken Taillight Can Lead to Spiraling Debt
The Fresh Hell of Depending on Your Employer for Abortion Access
Lockheed Martin Day
Inside Lockheed Martin’s Sweeping Recruitment on College Campuses
A Left Answer to Inflation
The New Judge Judy Is As Classist As Ever
The City That Kicked Cops Out of Schools and Tried Restorative Practices Instead
