20 Years of 9/11

Twenty years after the 9⁄ 11 attacks, the so-called War on Terror — initiated by George W. Bush and continued by successive administrations since — has turned the whole world into a potential battlefield, forging a path of ruin across many countries, most horrifically Iraq and Afghanistan. While the Biden administration has (rightfully) withdrawn from Afghanistan, the open-ended and nebulous War on Terror continues, from drone strikes in Somalia to bombings in Iraq and Syria. Meanwhile, there is a growing bipartisan push for the U.S. to take a more confrontational posture toward China, one that is already resulting in the increased militarization of the Indo-Pacific region. The staff of In These Times has spent the lead-up to this grim anniversary writing about why the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan should be defended, and why America’s perpetual war footing must be abandoned.

The True Cost of 20 Years of the War on Terror﻿

Catera Whitson (C) and Kyler Melancon (R) ride in the back of a high water truck as they volunteer to help evacuate people from homes after neighborhoods flooded in LaPlace, Louisiana on August 30, 2021. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

Imagine If We Had Spent the Last 20 Years Fighting Climate Change Instead of the War on Terror At the dawn of the new millennium, we directed our national resources in the exact wrong direction. But it’s not too late to turn things around. The War on Terror Gave Us Donald Trump In an interview, Reign of Terror author Spencer Ackerman explains how the brutal legacy of America’s post‑9/​11 wars has reshaped U.S. society, revealed the complicity of liberal elites and led to our era of authoritarian demagoguery.

Leaving Afghanistan

A U.S. Chinook military helicopter flies above the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP VIA GETTY IMAGES

The Lessons of 9/11

U.S. soldiers board an Army Chinook transport helicopter after it brought fresh soldiers and supplies to the Korengal Outpost on October 27, 2008 in the Korengal Valley, Afghanistan. PHOTO BY JOHN MOORE/GETTY IMAGES