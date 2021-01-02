2020 Was The Year the Mask Came Off

I have lis­tened to a lot of radio dur­ing this year of iso­la­tion, but late­ly it’s been unpleas­ant. For weeks the music sta­tions were clogged with Christ­mas songs and NPR with end­less hand wring­ing about how the hol­i­days will ​“look a lit­tle dif­fer­ent this year.” The DJs and hosts had only just got done with that when they launched into a col­lec­tive lamen­ta­tion about what an awful, lousy, mean year was 2020. They stood there curs­ing the year like drenched mani­acs yelling at the storm­ing sky — as if the year itself were pos­sessed by some mali­cious­ness and on this par­tic­u­lar pass around the sun it had inten­tion­al­ly steered our world through this patch of nasty weath­er. Damn you, 2020!

Today on the radio I heard a san­er voice. It belonged to the his­to­ri­an Andy Horowitz, who was dis­cussing his recent book about Hur­ri­cane Kat­ri­na, Kat­ri­na: A His­to­ry, 1915 – 2015. ​“It’s not the weath­er that caus­es the most pain,” Horowitz said. ​“It’s the choic­es we make as a soci­ety.” I would add only this: Or the choic­es we don’t make, the choic­es we aren’t allowed to make, the choic­es that are made for us.

The past year was the storm that blew the mask off the cru­el, rot­ten, unequal sys­tems that gov­ern our lives. Many saw behind the mask for the first time. Oth­ers — those for whom these sys­tems have nev­er worked — were not so shocked. As our lead­ers do their best to patch the façade back togeth­er, we would do well to remem­ber what we saw.

With this in mind, I looked back through the arti­cles we pub­lished this past year on Rur­al Amer­i­ca In These Times and round­ed up the ones that bear re-read­ing and remembering.