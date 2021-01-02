Skip to content
menu
search
Viewpoint Rural America

2020 Was The Year the Mask Came Off

We learned some things this past year that we shouldn’t forget. Here’s a roundup of stories from Rural America In These Times that bear re-reading.

Joseph Bullington

Photo by Lindsey Nicholson via Getty Images

I have lis­tened to a lot of radio dur­ing this year of iso­la­tion, but late­ly it’s been unpleas­ant. For weeks the music sta­tions were clogged with Christ­mas songs and NPR with end­less hand wring­ing about how the hol­i­days will look a lit­tle dif­fer­ent this year.” The DJs and hosts had only just got done with that when they launched into a col­lec­tive lamen­ta­tion about what an awful, lousy, mean year was 2020. They stood there curs­ing the year like drenched mani­acs yelling at the storm­ing sky — as if the year itself were pos­sessed by some mali­cious­ness and on this par­tic­u­lar pass around the sun it had inten­tion­al­ly steered our world through this patch of nasty weath­er. Damn you, 2020!

Today on the radio I heard a san­er voice. It belonged to the his­to­ri­an Andy Horowitz, who was dis­cussing his recent book about Hur­ri­cane Kat­ri­na, Kat­ri­na: A His­to­ry, 1915 – 2015. It’s not the weath­er that caus­es the most pain,” Horowitz said. It’s the choic­es we make as a soci­ety.” I would add only this: Or the choic­es we don’t make, the choic­es we aren’t allowed to make, the choic­es that are made for us.

The past year was the storm that blew the mask off the cru­el, rot­ten, unequal sys­tems that gov­ern our lives. Many saw behind the mask for the first time. Oth­ers — those for whom these sys­tems have nev­er worked — were not so shocked. As our lead­ers do their best to patch the façade back togeth­er, we would do well to remem­ber what we saw. 

With this in mind, I looked back through the arti­cles we pub­lished this past year on Rur­al Amer­i­ca In These Times and round­ed up the ones that bear re-read­ing and remembering. 

This was the year we learned that many of the struc­tures we’ve been forced to depend on are flim­sy and unde­pend­able. We watched what hap­pened when the pan­dem­ic ran through our indus­tri­al food sys­tem — a sys­tem from which resilience has been trimmed as dead weight on indus­tri­al effi­cien­cy and prof­its. Virus out­breaks tore through meat­pack­ing plants, sick­en­ing work­ers by the thou­sands and derail­ing sup­ply chains. Farm­ers were forced to grind tens of thou­sands of hogs dai­ly into com­post, plow under crops, dump milk — all while, gro­cery shelves went bare and need over­whelmed food banks.

Photo by Thomas Lee, WWF-U.S.

On the brighter side, these fail­ures inspired renewed inter­est in escap­ing indus­tri­al food. Stephanie Woodard wrote that for the Rose­bud Sioux Tribe bring­ing back the buf­fa­lo was always impor­tant but the pan­dem­ic made it urgent.

This was the year we learned, against the best efforts of cor­po­rate adver­tis­ing con­sul­tants, that we are not, in fact, in this together.”

Sketch by Marc Nelson

There was talk at the begin­ning about the virus as equal­iz­er, because rich and poor alike are vul­ner­a­ble to infec­tion. In truth, the pains, and the prof­its, of the pan­dem­ic have been dis­trib­uted along rough­ly the same lines as every­thing else in our stark­ly unequal soci­ety. Black and Native com­mu­ni­ties have been hit par­tic­u­lar­ly hard. And as Stephanie Woodard wrote in May, when Sioux tribes in South Dako­ta closed their reser­va­tions to vis­i­tors to pro­tect them­selves from the virus, the gov­er­nor tried to stop them.

Pris­on­ers, appar­ent­ly deemed expend­able, were kept in lock up as the virus spread — includ­ing, as I wrote in August, water pro­tec­tors doing time for oppos­ing the Dako­ta Access Pipeline, which a judge ruled had been unlaw­ful­ly built.

Photo courtesy of the NoDAPL Political Prisoners Support Network

The virus con­tin­ues to burn through rur­al com­mu­ni­ties already rav­aged by decades of pro-cor­po­rate farm poli­cies and over­whelm rur­al health care sys­tems weak­ened by years of dis­in­vest­ment.

This was the year we learned that, try as we might to smoth­er it under con­crete and behind phone screens, we are part of the nat­ur­al world and share its fate. The coro­n­avirus pan­dem­ic was a blunt, dif­fi­cult reminder of this fact. Van­dana Shi­va explained it this way:

Vandana Shiva Cesar Rangel / AFP via Getty Images
New dis­eases arise because a glob­al­ized, indus­tri­al­ized, inef­fi­cient agri­cul­ture invades habi­tats, destroys ecosys­tems, and manip­u­lates ani­mals, plants, and oth­er organ­isms with no respect for their integri­ty or their health,” Shi­va writes. The health emer­gency of the coro­n­avirus is insep­a­ra­ble from the health emer­gency of extinc­tion, the health emer­gency of bio­di­ver­si­ty loss, and the health emer­gency of the cli­mate cri­sis…. All of these emer­gen­cies are root­ed in an eco­nom­ic mod­el based on the illu­sion of lim­it­less growth and lim­it­less greed, which vio­late plan­e­tary bound­aries, and destroy the integri­ty of ecosys­tems and indi­vid­ual species.”

Unfor­tu­nate­ly, these lessons won’t lose their rel­e­vance in the years ahead. We face a future of cli­mate change, mass migra­tions and eco­log­i­cal col­lapse — a future for which, we’ve learned, our lead­ers and sys­tems are woe­ful­ly unprepared. 

This past year wasn’t all ugli­ness and defeat. I’m think­ing of the mutu­al aid groups that sprung up in the ear­ly days of the pan­dem­ic, of the Indige­nous farm­ers who dis­trib­uted food in Min­neapo­lis amid the protests that fol­lowed the police killing of George Floyd, of how that upris­ing spread across the coun­try through cities and small towns alike. I’m think­ing, in short, of the moments when peo­ple took care of each oth­er while the pow­er struc­ture stag­gered. More storms are com­ing and we need to pre­pare. If this year taught us any­thing, it’s that we’ll have to do it ourselves.

Join our newsletter
Fearless journalism, emailed straight to you.
Joseph Bulling­ton grew up in the Smith Riv­er water­shed near White Sul­phur Springs, Mon­tana. He lives now in Liv­ingston, where he works as an inde­pen­dent jour­nal­ist, part-time ranch hand and the edi­tor of Rur­al Amer­i­ca In These Times.
Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Joseph Bullington
ViewpointRural America
No Parks for the Poor
In the face of budget cuts, some land management agencies are ramping up user fees — and betraying the egalitarian promise of public lands.
Rural America
‘People Are Still Putting Their Bodies on the Line to Stop this Pipeline’
A court found that the Dakota Access Pipeline was built unlawfully. These water protectors are still in prison for trying to stop it.
Feature
The Pandemic Is Exposing the Rotten Core of Our Industrial Food System
While industrial farms have been thrown into chaos, local agriculture has proved to be a more resilient model.
Similar articles
ViewpointRural America
Healthy Food Comes from Healthy Land, Not from Laboratories
Manufactured meat substitutes do nothing to restore the ecosystems and rural communities ravaged by industrial agriculture.
Will Harris
ViewpointRural America
On Environment, Biden Needs to Do a Lot More than Roll Back the Rollbacks
President Trump gutted almost 100 environmental protections. Here’s a list of the ones Biden should undo first and why he must not stop there.
Jonathan Thompson
ViewpointRural America
How Decades of Corporate-Friendly Farm Policies Wrecked Rural America—And Paved the Way for Trump
A Wisconsin dairy farmer explains what Democrats need to do to rebuild rural communities and regain the ground they’ve lost.
Jim Goodman
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now