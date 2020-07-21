Most every­one can agree that Face­book and oth­er social media giants should work to delist and deplat­form hate speech, but the essen­tial ques­tion as to what con­sti­tutes ​“hate” receives sur­pris­ing­ly lit­tle scruti­ny — and even less clar­i­ty. A new cam­paign called #StopHate­For­Prof­it was recent­ly launched by a coali­tion of pro­gres­sive groups to pres­sure large cor­po­ra­tions to boy­cott Face­book until the com­pa­ny takes con­crete steps to com­bat hate speech. #StopHateForProfit’s seem­ing­ly siz­able P.R. roll out has, in recent weeks, seen major cor­po­ra­tions from Coca-Cola to Pfiz­er to Ver­i­zon co-sign demands for Face­book to stop ​“pro­mot­ing hate, big­otry, racism, anti­semitism and violence.”

The ADL’s decades-long embrace of American police departments and anti-immigrant federal agencies is firmly at odds with the current moment.

Aside from pro­vid­ing some of the most odi­ous cor­po­ra­tions on earth with a low-effort rep­u­ta­tion-laun­der­ing P.R. win in the wake of the George Floyd protests, the cam­paign itself cer­tain­ly has its heart in the right place. Pro­gres­sive orga­ni­za­tions like Col­or of Change, the Nation­al Asso­ci­a­tion for the Advance­ment of Col­ored Peo­ple (NAACP), Free Press, Sleep­ing Giants and League of Unit­ed Latin Amer­i­can Cit­i­zens (LULAC) have co-spon­sored the effort and are using their social media to solic­it oth­er cor­po­ra­tions to join the effort. They are under­stand­ably eager for some­thing to be done. From anti-Black racism, anti-Semit­ic bile involv­ing George Soros tak­ing over the world, and anti-immi­grant hate, to Pres­i­dent Trump’s overt use of white nation­al­ist pro­pa­gan­da on social media, any­one who’s spent time on Face­book can tell you it’s a cesspool of dis­gust­ing, racist paranoia.

Which is what makes the inclu­sion of the Anti-Defama­tion League (ADL) in the coali­tion so troubling.

Despite its pub­lic por­tray­al of itself, the ADLisn’t a civ­il rights group in any mean­ing­ful sense, but rather, a veiled pro-Israel lob­by­ing orga­ni­za­tion that uses super­fi­cial lan­guage of inclu­sive­ness and anti-racism to defend Israel from crit­i­cism from the left. The ADL already assists large social media plat­forms in deter­min­ing what is and isn’t hate speech, and by team­ing up with the #StopHate­For­Prof­it effort, the group will like­ly have even more say in deter­min­ing what con­tent is wor­thy of pub­li­ca­tion. The prob­lem is that the ADL has made it clear on a num­ber of occa­sions that it con­sid­ers the entire basis of the peace­ful Boy­cott, Divest­ment, Sanc­tions (BDS) move­ment — embraced by vir­tu­al­ly all of Pales­tin­ian civ­il soci­ety — to be hate speech, specif­i­cal­ly any claim that denies Israel’s ​“exis­tence as a Jew­ish state” (e.g. its claim to eth­nona­tion­al suprema­cy over non-Jews liv­ing in Pales­tine). The ADL’s web­site clear­ly states, ​“Anti-Israel activ­i­ty cross­es the line to anti-Semi­tism” with any state­ment that ​“Israel is denied the right to exist as a Jew­ish state,” and that ​“the found­ing goals of the BDS move­ment and many of the strate­gies used by BDS cam­paigns are anti-Semitic.”

Put anoth­er way, if Pales­tini­ans don’t co-sign their own eth­nic cleans­ing by agree­ing with the rad­i­cal premise that the land of their birth, or where their fam­i­lies are from, is axiomat­i­cal­ly meant for Jews, they are, accord­ing to the ADL, engag­ing in racist speech. So too will non-Pales­tin­ian allies of Pales­tine be paint­ed as racists: Recent­ly, the ADL’s deputy nation­al direc­tor took to the New York Times to accuse Peter Beinart, who was once among the most promi­nent lib­er­al Zion­ist writ­ers in the Unit­ed States, of anti-Semi­tism for announc­ing that he now sup­ports one state based on equal rights.

The use of anti-hate-speech laws and reg­u­la­tions to snuff out calls for equal rights in Pales­tine is not the­o­ret­i­cal — it’s com­mon prac­tice already in France, which has used such laws to effec­tive­ly make the BDS move­ment ille­gal. While these are laws, not social media rules of con­duct, the prin­ci­ple is the same: Any speech that calls into ques­tion Israel’s right to exist as a eth­no-suprema­cist state is de fac­to anti-Semitic.

In 2017, the ADL accused the Move­ment for Black Lives (M4BL), a grass­roots Black Lives Mat­ter orga­ni­za­tion found­ed in 2014, of anti-Semi­tism, a form of hate speech, because M4BL’s plat­form read, in part, ​“The U.S. jus­ti­fies and advances the glob­al war on ter­ror via its alliance with Israel and is com­plic­it in the geno­cide tak­ing place against the Pales­tin­ian peo­ple.” It fol­lows that if the M4BL were to post this state­ment on social media, it’s like­ly the ADL would view it as hate speech and demand Face­book take it down. If the ADL views the foun­da­tion­al doc­u­ments of the M4BL as includ­ing hate speech, how can the ADL pos­si­bly assert itself as a moral author­i­ty in this moment? Has the ADL’s posi­tion changed since 2017, or does the ADL still to this day con­sid­er the M4BL’s plat­form anti-Semitic?

The ADL smear­ing Black activists who oppose Israel isn’t new. In the 1960s, the ADL harsh­ly crit­i­cized the Black-led Stu­dent Non­vi­o­lent Coor­di­nat­ing Com­mit­tee (SNCC) and the Black Pan­thers for their crit­i­cisms of Israel, equat­ing these ​“negro extrem­ists” with the KKK and Amer­i­can Nazi Par­ty. The ADL alsoworked with the Israeli gov­ern­ment in the 1960s, ​‘70s and ​‘80s to spy on Arab groups, as well as left­wing anti-South African apartheid activists. As Pulitzer Prize-win­ning author Glenn Frankel not­ed in For­eign Pol­i­cy mag­a­zine in 2010, ​“The Anti-Defama­tion League par­tic­i­pat­ed in a bla­tant pro­pa­gan­da cam­paign against Nel­son Man­dela and the ANC in the mid 1980s and employed an alleged ​‘fact-find­er’ named Roy Bul­lock to spy on the anti-apartheid cam­paign in the Unit­ed States — a ser­vice he was simul­ta­ne­ous­ly per­form­ing for the South African gov­ern­ment. The ADL defend­ed the white régime’s pur­port­ed con­sti­tu­tion­al reforms while denounc­ing the ANC as ​‘total­i­tar­i­an anti-humane, anti-demo­c­ra­t­ic, anti-Israel, and anti-American.’”

The ADL’s past tac­tics and cur­rent actions com­pel clar­i­fi­ca­tion: Do pro­gres­sive orga­ni­za­tions in the #StopHate­For­Prof­it coali­tion agree with the ADL’s def­i­n­i­tion of ​“hate speech” that includes BDS advo­ca­cy? Does the coali­tion have an agreed upon def­i­n­i­tion of what con­sti­tutes hate speech? These ques­tions are not aca­d­e­m­ic — they could (and like­ly already do) deter­mine whether or not Pales­tini­ans and their allies who call for boy­cotts on Israel will be dri­ven off social media plat­forms for ​“hate speech.” Is the ADL’s def­i­n­i­tion of ​“hate speech” that includes ​“dele­git­imiz­ing” Israel some­thing groups like Free Press want to endorse?

In These Times reached out to all the groups in the coali­tion, ask­ing if they agree with the ADL’s def­i­n­i­tion of hate speech, but none returned our inquiry except for the Mozil­la Foun­da­tion, which direct­ed us to their pub­lic state­ment which reads, ​“We’re proud to join #StopHate­For­Prof­it.” The ADL also did not respond when asked for clar­i­fi­ca­tion on their work­ing def­i­n­i­tion of hate speech with regard to the BDS movement.

Social jus­tice orga­niz­ers con­cerned about the ADL’s track record were, how­ev­er, will­ing to go on the record. ​“The ADL’s agen­da is to dele­git­imize Pales­tine sol­i­dar­i­ty,” Lara Kiswani, exec­u­tive direc­tor of the Arab Resource and Orga­niz­ing Cen­ter, tells In These Times. ​“Any­thing they’re doing, one should see from that lens.”

Sijal Nas­ral­la, cam­paign direc­tor for MPow­er Change, a Mus­lim-led racial jus­tice orga­ni­za­tion, agrees. ​“The ADL is not an ally, and the ADL is not what it seems,” says Nas­ral­la. ​“They’re not a pro­gres­sive leader in the move­ment we’re build­ing, espe­cial­ly in this cur­rent moment around an inter­na­tion­al rejec­tion of police vio­lence and mil­i­ta­riza­tion, which extends to the U.S. and oth­er coun­tries in the world, includ­ing Palestine.”

Aaron Jamal, who asked that only his first and mid­dle name be used, iden­ti­fies as a Black orga­niz­er and rev­o­lu­tion­ary, is part of the M4BL, and par­tic­i­pat­ed in the ​“World With­out Walls” del­e­ga­tion to Pales­tine last Novem­ber. He told In These Times, ​“What the Move­ment for Black Lives wants is a com­plete trans­for­ma­tion of soci­ety, [this] is in direct oppo­si­tion to pseu­do civ­il rights orgs like the ADL that claim to be for pro­gres­sive move­ment but actu­al­ly act in the oppo­site way.”

Com­pound­ing these issues is the awk­ward fact that, in a move­ment defined by oppo­si­tion to the police state, the ADL has a long track record of work­ing with police depart­ments, ICE and oth­er law enforce­ment orga­ni­za­tions, help­ing arrange and fund mis­sions to Israel for these enti­ties to learn about ​“counter-ter­ror” tac­tics from the Israel Defense Forces and oth­er Israeli police and mil­i­tary forces. These inter­na­tion­al exchanges are so harm­ful that the pro­gres­sive Jew­ish orga­ni­za­tion, Jew­ish Voice for Peace, has an entire cam­paign ded­i­cat­ed to stop­ping them, apt­ly titled, ​“Dead­ly Exchange.” Includ­ed with­in this cam­paign is an effort to pres­sure the ADL to stop host­ing ​“Nation­al Counter Ter­ror­ism Sem­i­nars” and ​“Advanced Train­ing Schools.” Jew­ish Voice for Peace writes in a sign-on let­ter to the ADL, made pub­lic well before the advent of the #StopHate­For­Prof­it coali­tion, ​“Dis­patch­ing U.S. law enforce­ment to trade tac­tics with Israeli police and mil­i­tary agents defends and deep­ens Israel’s sys­tems of mil­i­tary occu­pa­tion, and exac­er­bates the exist­ing cri­sis of police vio­lence in the U.S.”

To be clear, polit­i­cal coali­tions are about tem­po­rary alliances, not ide­o­log­i­cal puri­ty. But the ADL’s decades-long embrace of Amer­i­can police depart­ments and anti-immi­grant fed­er­al agen­cies is firm­ly at odds with the cur­rent moment, and with the state­ments of groups like Free Press that con­demn police crack­downs and crit­i­cize news sto­ries that ​“repeat police talk­ing points with no crit­i­cal analy­sis.” Do the pro­gres­sive groups in the #StopHate­For­Prof­it coali­tion think the ADL, which pro­motes ​“counter-ter­ror” train­ing sem­i­nars with mil­i­taries that have a his­to­ry of racist vio­lence, should help arbi­trate what is and isn’t hate speech?

In 2018, ADL CEO and nation­al direc­tor Jonathan Green­blatt accom­pa­nied Pres­i­dent Trump’s daugh­ter, Ivan­ka Trump, his son-in-law and advi­sor Jared Kush­n­er, and hate preach­ers John Hagee and Robert Jef­fress, as part of a large del­e­ga­tion of Amer­i­cans sup­port­ing Trump’s mov­ing of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Green­blatt took self­ies in front of the embassy seal and praised the move by Trump, one opposed by the vast major­i­ty of coun­tries on earth. In ADL’s defense, it did vague­ly con­demn the pres­ence of Jef­fries (though it was mum on Hagee, a Chris­t­ian Zion­ist with a his­to­ry of racism and anti-Semi­tism), but it’s not at all clear what sup­port­ing Trump’s embassy move has to do with ​“com­bat­ing hate.” Nor is it clear what ADL’s qual­i­fied defense of the far-right Israeli government’s annex­a­tion of large parts of the West Bank has to do with ​“com­bat­ing hate,” or what the ADL lob­by­ing to oppose Obama’s Iran Deal, or sup­port Trump’s max­i­mum-pres­sure sanc­tions on Iran, has to do with ​“civ­il rights.”

The answer, of course, is that the ADL is not an anti-hate speech orga­ni­za­tion or a civ­il rights orga­ni­za­tion. It is, rather, a pro-Israel lob­by­ing group specif­i­cal­ly tasked with pro­tect­ing Israel from left­wing crit­i­cism by co-opt­ing the lan­guage of anti-racism to smear crit­ics of Israel as bigots.

Obvi­ous­ly, there will nev­er be a per­fect def­i­n­i­tion of ​“hate speech,” and the absence of one does not mean we should do noth­ing. But the issue here isn’t a lack of per­fec­tion — it’s that the ADL’s cur­rent, well-doc­u­ment­ed def­i­n­i­tion is designed to smear Pales­tini­ans attempt­ing to push for equal rights as no dif­fer­ent from 4chan Nazis. This is a tox­ic alliance, and one all of those fight­ing for equal rights should reject. There are plen­ty of pro­gres­sive, Jew­ish-led orga­ni­za­tions — IfNot­Now, Jew­ish Voice for Peace — that don’t work to deplat­form peace­ful boy­cotts of Israel, to say noth­ing of the dozens of Pales­tin­ian and Black-led orga­ni­za­tions work­ing to build bridges between those sub­ject­ed to racism in Israel and in the Unit­ed States. Lib­er­al activists can and should part­ner with these groups to pres­sure Face­book, not lend pro­gres­sive cred­i­bil­i­ty to a pro-apartheid front group try­ing to co-opt­ing civ­il rights dis­course to fur­ther silence Pales­tin­ian voices.