How to Win a Green New Deal Under Biden

Biden did not start off the 2020 pres­i­den­tial race with a stel­lar cli­mate plan. In fact, we stamped his plan with a red F in 2019 . (Trump, were he rat­ed, would have received a zero.) It is a tes­ta­ment to the pow­er of the youth move­ment that, since the end of the pri­ma­ry sea­son, Biden has released his cli­mate plan as a Green New Deal in all but name. He is now call­ing for 100% clean elec­tric­i­ty by 2035 — to cre­ate 10 mil­lion green jobs, mobi­lize the coun­try and raise us back from the Covid-19 reces­sion. Biden calls for ener­gy-effi­cient infra­struc­ture and vehi­cles, more solar and wind ener­gy, and devel­op­ment of new cli­mate tech­nolo­gies. His ambi­tion is one of the most pro­gres­sive cli­mate plans of any Demo­c­ra­t­ic nom­i­nee in par­ty history.

Under this more ide­al sce­nario the real work con­tin­ues, to demon­strate the pow­er of our move­ment. We clog city streets, we take over polit­i­cal offices, we raise our voic­es from coast to coast until Biden hears us. We do not stop — not until Trump vacates the office, Biden takes his oath and we raise our coun­try from the brink of collapse.

If we have a Pres­i­dent-elect Joe Biden on Novem­ber 3, then con­sid­er Novem­ber 4 Day Zero of the decade of the Green New Deal.

But Biden still has miles to go. His plan does not ban frack­ing. He is yet to sup­port pub­licly owned util­i­ties. The details of his vow on envi­ron­men­tal jus­tice are sparse.

When Pres­i­dent Franklin D. Roo­sevelt led this coun­try through famine and eco­nom­ic depres­sion with the New Deal, he did so because he had no choice. The Unit­ed States was des­per­ate­ly in need of trans­for­ma­tive change. Pro­gres­sives orga­nized their pow­er and laid the ground­work for a peri­od of reduced eco­nom­ic inequal­i­ty and 20th-cen­tu­ry Amer­i­can renew­al. Biden him­self has spo­ken on this par­al­lel between his posi­tion and FDR’s. It’s a promis­ing sign his admin­is­tra­tion is open to sim­i­lar­ly pro­gres­sive pol­i­cy: a 21st-cen­tu­ry Green New Deal.

For all of its unprece­dent­ed pol­i­cy achieve­ments, the New Deal had seri­ous fail­ures. Black, Lat­inx and Asian Amer­i­cans did not receive the same social ben­e­fits that white Amer­i­cans enjoyed. The Works Progress Admin­is­tra­tion encroached on indige­nous land. The new Fed­er­al Hous­ing Admin­is­tra­tion deep­ened city seg­re­ga­tion. But the core idea of it was revolutionary.

In a moment of nation­al cri­sis, the New Deal did not aim to return ​“back to nor­mal”; it rec­og­nized nor­mal was the cri­sis. The New Deal built the coun­try as a broad and pro­gres­sive social improve­ment project, with agen­cies cre­at­ed to serve and raise the stan­dard of Amer­i­can liv­ing. Many of these pro­grams still exist, like Social Secu­ri­ty and food stamps (now known as SNAP). The New Deal rede­fined the pur­pose of gov­ern­ment to build back better.

A Biden pres­i­den­cy gives us the oppor­tu­ni­ty to do the same, to kick off a new era out of the dev­as­ta­tion of Covid-19 and cli­mate change. We must push his nascent Green New Deal to grow into our trans­for­ma­tive and full vision for a liv­able future.

Our New Deal must be just; it must ensure already mar­gin­al­ized folks will not be exclud­ed or harmed. Biden’s plan pledges to do that, but it’s a just start on the long road to repair­ing his­tor­i­cal injus­tice. If we, as young peo­ple in the cli­mate move­ment, pushed Biden into an unex­pect­ed cham­pi­on of cli­mate pol­i­cy, then we can do anything.

Biden will not trans­form this coun­try on his own, but we have already proven we can push cen­trist politi­cians through good orga­niz­ing and a strong mes­sage. Biden must be pres­sured, but it is undoubt­ed­ly pos­si­ble. If we elect Green New Deal cham­pi­ons to every lev­el of gov­ern­ment, acti­vate more peo­ple into the move­ment and strength­en our orga­ni­za­tion­al coali­tion, we will become the indis­putable majority.

The pos­si­bil­i­ties of what we can achieve under Biden, as an orga­nized and effec­tive move­ment, are only lim­it­ed by the con­straint of our own imag­i­na­tions. The only thing that can stop the 2020s from becom­ing the decade of the Green New Deal is ourselves.

Go vote. Then let’s keep moving.

This arti­cle is a response to ​“The Cli­mate Move­men­t’s Dif­fi­cult Fight Ahead If Trump Wins” by Mat­tias Lehman.

