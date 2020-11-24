The Climate Movement’s Reckoning with Black Lives Matter

BROOK­LYN, N.Y. — Envi­ron­men­tal jus­tice has nev­er been sep­a­rate from racial jus­tice, accord­ing to Eliz­a­beth Yeampierre, co-chair of the nation­al Cli­mate Jus­tice Alliance and exec­u­tive direc­tor of the inter­gen­er­a­tional, woman-of-col­or-led cli­mate orga­ni­za­tion, UPROSE. Had she not been sick with Covid-19, she would have been in the streets with the thou­sands protest­ing the killing of George Floyd.

“We’ve been fight­ing for the right to breathe [clean air],” Yeampierre says. ​“So the fact that cops are lit­er­al­ly [tak­ing our breath away] is not surprising.”

As recent­ly as 2019, groups at the inter­sec­tion of polic­ing and cli­mate change — like UPROSE — were in the minor­i­ty among envi­ron­men­tal activists. But fol­low­ing mass demon­stra­tions against racial injus­tice — and a pan­dem­ic that has dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly affect­ed Black and Lati­no com­mu­ni­ties — the cli­mate move­ment is broad­en­ing its polit­i­cal hori­zons and final­ly reck­on­ing with the real­i­ty that some of its most promi­nent orga­ni­za­tions have dis­re­gard­ed the vul­ner­a­ble groups for whom they claim to speak.

Since UPROSE launched the Sun­set Park Cli­mate Jus­tice Cen­ter in 2012 to pro­mote com­mu­ni­ty resilience and cli­mate adap­ta­tion, Yeampierre says white-led cli­mate groups have hin­dered the jus­tice-cen­tered solu­tions UPROSE has worked toward. So when a wave of white-led envi­ron­men­tal groups like the Sier­ra Club, Nat­ur­al Resources Defense Coun­cil, and 350​.org pro­claimed sol­i­dar­i­ty with Black Lives Mat­ter, Yeampierre was circumspect.

“To be per­fect­ly hon­est, it felt a bit oppor­tunis­tic,” she says. “[These same orga­ni­za­tions have ignored] the myr­i­ad chal­lenges faced by front­line com­mu­ni­ties. [And] they know what those chal­lenges are because we’ve told them.”

As cli­mate change accel­er­ates, Yeampierre fears low-income neigh­bor­hoods like Sun­set Park will be hit ​“first and worst,” with gen­tri­fi­ca­tion and dis­in­vest­ment in pub­lic infra­struc­ture, threat­en­ing their abil­i­ty to mit­i­gate the effects of cli­mate change — a fate the borough’s whiter, more afflu­ent res­i­dents will like­ly avoid.

Pri­or to this sum­mer, 350Brooklyn, an inde­pen­dent chap­ter of the inter­na­tion­al 350​.org net­work to end the use of fos­sil fuels, had worked on projects that aid com­mu­ni­ties of col­or, includ­ing advo­ca­cy for the clo­sure of Rik­ers Island (New York City’s largest prison), rezon­ing efforts along­side the Gowanus Neigh­bor­hood Coali­tion for Jus­tice, and stand­ing against the con­struc­tion of the Williams Pipeline (which would car­ry frack­ing gas from Penn­syl­va­nia to the low­er New York Har­bor). But as an orga­ni­za­tion formed by and pre­dom­i­nant­ly com­posed of white peo­ple, 350Brooklyn’s staff admits to blind spots when it comes to address­ing struc­tur­al racism.

“The hor­ri­fy­ing deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and Bre­on­na Tay­lor just brought home how much needs to be done,” says Mimi Blue­stone, 350Brooklyn co-founder. ​“We [real­ized] we need­ed to do more than make a state­ment; we need­ed to begin an inter­nal inquiry into what more should we be doing.”

Tama­ra Toles O’Laughlin, North Amer­i­ca region­al direc­tor of 350​.org, says the orga­ni­za­tion redi­rect­ed its resources toward engag­ing its (main­ly white, U.S.) mem­ber­ship with the Black Lives Mat­ter move­ment after George Floyd’s death. The group raised more than $100,000 in three days for bail funds, pub­lished a pledge to stand for Black lives and dis­sem­i­nat­ed a resource guide to ​“dis­man­tle white supremacy.”

O’Laughlin cred­its 350.org’s swift response to the peo­ple of col­or in its key lead­er­ship posi­tions, the absence of which may have held its local chap­ters (and oth­er cli­mate groups) back.

“I think it’s tak­en gen­er­a­tions of Black peo­ple com­ing into that space,” O’Laughlin says. ​“Indige­nous peo­ple push­ing for sov­er­eign­ty, and ask­ing to be brought to the place where deci­sions are made — not just [to be] win­dow dressing.”

The group is vir­tu­al­ly all-white and may have (unin­ten­tion­al­ly) deterred peo­ple of col­or from join­ing. Although Geor­gi Page, one of the facil­i­ta­tors of 350Brooklyn’s racial equi­ty inquiry, acknowl­edges she was one of few Black peo­ple on staff when she joined the organization’s steer­ing com­mit­tee in 2019, she says her voice has been heard.

Not long after the George Floyd protests, 350Brooklyn set­tled on the cen­tral ques­tion of its inter­nal inquiry: ​“How might we be more inclu­sive and pri­or­i­tize the needs of Brooklyn’s POC com­mu­ni­ties?” Design­ing a work­shop for mem­bers address­ing this ques­tion, and ask­ing local jus­tice orga­ni­za­tions about what 350Brooklyn can do to sup­port them, are both part of the group’s effort to become more jus­tice-ori­ent­ed. ​“None of these issues can be dealt with unless we are unit­ed and are work­ing across issues and across com­mu­ni­ties,” Blue­stone says.

Yeampierre believes that, after years of plead­ing, these move­ments are align­ing at last. For exam­ple, mul­ti­ple mem­bers of the Cli­mate Jus­tice Alliance are now col­lab­o­rat­ing with the Move­ment for Black Lives. And in July, the Move­ment for Black Lives cre­at­ed its mod­el Breathe Act, which calls for police depart­ment funds to be redi­rect­ed to com­bat envi­ron­men­tal racism, among oth­er measures.

“The fact that we’re at that table,” Yeampierre says, ​“and that we’re shar­ing lit­er­al­ly a life’s work of com­mu­ni­ties all over the coun­try … that’s real­ly powerful.”