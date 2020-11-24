Skip to content
Deadline Midnight: Donate and your gift will be doubled
menu
search
Dispatch Climate

The Climate Movement’s Reckoning with Black Lives Matter

For far too long, the climate movement has ignored the needs of the people most impacted by the climate crisis. That’s changing.

Camille Williams

Earth Strike NYC joins UPROSE’s campaign for community-led climate justice during September 2019’s climate week. Erik McGregor/Lightrocket via Getty Images

BROOK­LYN, N.Y. — Envi­ron­men­tal jus­tice has nev­er been sep­a­rate from racial jus­tice, accord­ing to Eliz­a­beth Yeampierre, co-chair of the nation­al Cli­mate Jus­tice Alliance and exec­u­tive direc­tor of the inter­gen­er­a­tional, woman-of-col­or-led cli­mate orga­ni­za­tion, UPROSE. Had she not been sick with Covid-19, she would have been in the streets with the thou­sands protest­ing the killing of George Floyd. 

'The fact that we’re at that table,' Yeampierre says, 'and that we’re sharing literally a life’s work of communities all over the country ... that’s really powerful.'

We’ve been fight­ing for the right to breathe [clean air],” Yeampierre says. So the fact that cops are lit­er­al­ly [tak­ing our breath away] is not surprising.”

As recent­ly as 2019, groups at the inter­sec­tion of polic­ing and cli­mate change — like UPROSE — were in the minor­i­ty among envi­ron­men­tal activists. But fol­low­ing mass demon­stra­tions against racial injus­tice — and a pan­dem­ic that has dis­pro­por­tion­ate­ly affect­ed Black and Lati­no com­mu­ni­ties — the cli­mate move­ment is broad­en­ing its polit­i­cal hori­zons and final­ly reck­on­ing with the real­i­ty that some of its most promi­nent orga­ni­za­tions have dis­re­gard­ed the vul­ner­a­ble groups for whom they claim to speak.

Since UPROSE launched the Sun­set Park Cli­mate Jus­tice Cen­ter in 2012 to pro­mote com­mu­ni­ty resilience and cli­mate adap­ta­tion, Yeampierre says white-led cli­mate groups have hin­dered the jus­tice-cen­tered solu­tions UPROSE has worked toward. So when a wave of white-led envi­ron­men­tal groups like the Sier­ra Club, Nat­ur­al Resources Defense Coun­cil, and 350​.org pro­claimed sol­i­dar­i­ty with Black Lives Mat­ter, Yeampierre was circumspect. 

To be per­fect­ly hon­est, it felt a bit oppor­tunis­tic,” she says. “[These same orga­ni­za­tions have ignored] the myr­i­ad chal­lenges faced by front­line com­mu­ni­ties. [And] they know what those chal­lenges are because we’ve told them.”

As cli­mate change accel­er­ates, Yeampierre fears low-income neigh­bor­hoods like Sun­set Park will be hit first and worst,” with gen­tri­fi­ca­tion and dis­in­vest­ment in pub­lic infra­struc­ture, threat­en­ing their abil­i­ty to mit­i­gate the effects of cli­mate change — a fate the borough’s whiter, more afflu­ent res­i­dents will like­ly avoid. 

Pri­or to this sum­mer, 350Brooklyn, an inde­pen­dent chap­ter of the inter­na­tion­al 350​.org net­work to end the use of fos­sil fuels, had worked on projects that aid com­mu­ni­ties of col­or, includ­ing advo­ca­cy for the clo­sure of Rik­ers Island (New York City’s largest prison), rezon­ing efforts along­side the Gowanus Neigh­bor­hood Coali­tion for Jus­tice, and stand­ing against the con­struc­tion of the Williams Pipeline (which would car­ry frack­ing gas from Penn­syl­va­nia to the low­er New York Har­bor). But as an orga­ni­za­tion formed by and pre­dom­i­nant­ly com­posed of white peo­ple, 350Brooklyn’s staff admits to blind spots when it comes to address­ing struc­tur­al racism. 

The hor­ri­fy­ing deaths of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery and Bre­on­na Tay­lor just brought home how much needs to be done,” says Mimi Blue­stone, 350Brooklyn co-founder. We [real­ized] we need­ed to do more than make a state­ment; we need­ed to begin an inter­nal inquiry into what more should we be doing.” 

Tama­ra Toles O’Laughlin, North Amer­i­ca region­al direc­tor of 350​.org, says the orga­ni­za­tion redi­rect­ed its resources toward engag­ing its (main­ly white, U.S.) mem­ber­ship with the Black Lives Mat­ter move­ment after George Floyd’s death. The group raised more than $100,000 in three days for bail funds, pub­lished a pledge to stand for Black lives and dis­sem­i­nat­ed a resource guide to dis­man­tle white supremacy.” 

O’Laughlin cred­its 350.org’s swift response to the peo­ple of col­or in its key lead­er­ship posi­tions, the absence of which may have held its local chap­ters (and oth­er cli­mate groups) back. 

I think it’s tak­en gen­er­a­tions of Black peo­ple com­ing into that space,” O’Laughlin says. Indige­nous peo­ple push­ing for sov­er­eign­ty, and ask­ing to be brought to the place where deci­sions are made — not just [to be] win­dow dressing.” 

The group is vir­tu­al­ly all-white and may have (unin­ten­tion­al­ly) deterred peo­ple of col­or from join­ing. Although Geor­gi Page, one of the facil­i­ta­tors of 350Brooklyn’s racial equi­ty inquiry, acknowl­edges she was one of few Black peo­ple on staff when she joined the organization’s steer­ing com­mit­tee in 2019, she says her voice has been heard. 

Not long after the George Floyd protests, 350Brooklyn set­tled on the cen­tral ques­tion of its inter­nal inquiry: How might we be more inclu­sive and pri­or­i­tize the needs of Brooklyn’s POC com­mu­ni­ties?” Design­ing a work­shop for mem­bers address­ing this ques­tion, and ask­ing local jus­tice orga­ni­za­tions about what 350Brooklyn can do to sup­port them, are both part of the group’s effort to become more jus­tice-ori­ent­ed. None of these issues can be dealt with unless we are unit­ed and are work­ing across issues and across com­mu­ni­ties,” Blue­stone says. 

Yeampierre believes that, after years of plead­ing, these move­ments are align­ing at last. For exam­ple, mul­ti­ple mem­bers of the Cli­mate Jus­tice Alliance are now col­lab­o­rat­ing with the Move­ment for Black Lives. And in July, the Move­ment for Black Lives cre­at­ed its mod­el Breathe Act, which calls for police depart­ment funds to be redi­rect­ed to com­bat envi­ron­men­tal racism, among oth­er measures. 

The fact that we’re at that table,” Yeampierre says, and that we’re shar­ing lit­er­al­ly a life’s work of com­mu­ni­ties all over the coun­try … that’s real­ly powerful.”

Camille Williams was an edi­to­r­i­al intern at In These Times and is a jour­nal­ism stu­dent at North­west­ern University.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
Similar articles
Dispatch
Missouri Has Only One Remaining Abortion Provider. Planned Parenthood is Fighting To Change That.
After the courts overturned a restrictive abortion law in Texas, pro-choice activists are hoping to defeat similar legislation in Missouri and elsewhere.
Victoria Albert
Dispatch
The City of Detroit Withheld Water From 40,000 People–So Activists Tapped the Mayor’s Mansion
The action was a bid to draw attention to what the UN has called a violation of human rights
Lauren Gaynor
Dispatch
The Black-Brown Alliance That’s Turning Kansas Blue
Why is Pat Roberts running for his life in the Kochs' home state? Ask community organizers.
Sam Ross-Brown
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now