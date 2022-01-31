Skip to content
menu
search
Departments

Is Decentralizing the Internet the Answer?

Bitcoin, crypto, blockchain... what does it mean, and is anything coming from Big Tech really “revolutionary?”

In These Times Editors

ILLUSTRATIONS BY TERRY LABAN

de•cen• tral•ized in•ter•net

noun

1. a way to democratize we access and break Big Tech monopolies

Is the internet really centralized” right now?

Not in the sense that any single entity owns” the internet, but a handful of corporations do exercise enormous control over the bulk of the internet’s physical infrastructure and the data and commerce that takes place online. Decentralized internet” is an umbrella term, but the basic idea is to circumvent mass surveillance and prevent giant companies (like Facebook, Google and Twitter) from having any single internet kill switch, largely by running the internet on peer-to-peer networks.

Does this all have something to do with Bitcoin?

Some cryptocurrency enthusiasts envision a decentralized internet built around crypto and blockchain infrastructure, which they’re calling web3.” (Web 1.0 generally refers to the development of the World Wide Web in the 1990s, while web 2.0 refers to the internet’s shift toward mobile and social platforms over the past couple of decades.) Web3 is a vision of the internet free from the control of corporate gatekeepers and government regulators.

Like much else in Silicon Valley, it’s hard to pin down exactly what web3 really” is or how it would work, because it’s more of a grand vision than a specific proposal or technology. Of course, that isn’t stopping venture capitalists from pouring billions of dollars into the idea.

Do we really want an unregulate-able internet, though?

Probably not. A lot of cryptocurrency activity, for example, looks a lot like an evasion of financial regulation (which is to say, money laundering). And while decentralization might help break corporate control over our lives and protect us against government censorship, it’s not necessarily a panacea. We know that white supremacists, for example, have been relying on peer-to-peer messaging networks to continue organizing out of public view. 

Should the Left support a decentralized internet?

We should want a more democratic internet, at least. According to the Pew Research Center, 93% of American adults use the internet, so the question of who mediates those interactions is important. We need net neutrality and regulation (or nationalization!) of major tech companies and service providers, and opensource platforms to provide alternatives in the meantime. But these are political challenges more than technological ones — and, as usual, it’s best not to rush into buying whatever Silicon Valley is selling.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by In These Times Editors
Departments
Vaccine Apartheid: Straight from the Measles Playbook
Thirty years after the 1990s measles outbreak, it's still profits over people in Covid-19 America.
Departments
What If We Made Democracy... More Democratic?
When politicians seem increasingly out of touch with the average person, perhaps the average person should make decisions instead.
Labor
This Year in Working: The 10 Most-Read Labor Stories
Now's a good a time to look back and ask: What just happened?
Similar articles
Departments
A New Era of Digital Dissidence in Cuba
A decade later, Cuban dissidents have taken to the Internet, finding a new voice and audience.
Orlando Luis Pardo Lazo
Departments
The "Landback" Movement Would Return Stolen Land to Indigenous Stewardship
Part of the larger decolonization movement, landback is critical in dismantling white supremacy and mitigating climate disaster.
In These Times Editors
Departments
Devastation and Uprising: 2020 in 10 Numbers
The pandemic has disproportionately impacted communities of color and amplified wealth inequality. But Americans have also demonstrated their incredible resilience.
In These Times Editors
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now