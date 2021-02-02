Going Hungry in the Most Magical Place on Earth

ORLANDO, FLA. — The cars line up as early as 3 a.m. each Saturday. The line snakes down the driveway of a nondescript office park and winds out onto La Quinta Drive on the anonymous backside of the posh, sprawling Florida Mall. At 7 a.m., volunteers begin distributing hand-assembled bags of food through car windows as drivers slowly pull through. These volunteers are members and employees of UNITE HERE in Central Florida, the union representing workers at Disney’s Orlando theme park empire. But the people in the cars are everyone.

Every Saturday since May, this union has run its food bank for thousands of Orlando residents left desperate — first, by the pandemic’s devastation of the tourist industry, then by the failure of the state and federal government to provide assistance. Now, an important part of their social safety net is packed in bags full of beans and rice and flour and cookies, handed out with military precision by union members who are themselves suffering right along with their neighbors. There are diapers for families with babies and toys for families with kids. The entire operation is financed by the union with church and community donations and the sweat of dozens of volunteers.

The enormously successful food bank is the brainchild of a handful of Disney workers who found themselves furloughed and idled in spring 2020; they wanted to do something to help. One of them was Sharon Ryan, who worked for 25 years as a server at Disney’s Cinderella Castle before abruptly losing her job in April, along with tens of thousands of her colleagues. Since the $600 per week in unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act ran out in July 2020, Ryan has been living on $242 a week in Florida state benefits. She saw friends selling their cars just to make rent, leaving them with nothing for food (or anything else). Moved to action, she and some friends turned to the union: ​“We have to do something.”

“I can’t right now afford to give [anyone] a large check,” Ryan says. ​“But I have time on my hands. I can do whatever.”

At first, the group did all the food shopping themselves at Walmart, cleaning out shelves at multiple stores — enough food for 200 people. That only lasted the first week. As word spread, they saw 400 cars line up, then 600. Within two month there were a thousand, then more. Ryan has chatted with countless people as they come through — some fellow union members, others laid off from other parts of Orlando’s tourist economy. Ryan knew how they felt; she was not planning on any Christmas shopping this year. ​“It could be another year before I could find work, or another year before they call me back,” Ryan says.

Another volunteer is Nick Caturano, a union shop steward and a server at Disney’s Hollywood & Vine restaurant for the past 16 years. Like thousands of other Disney workers, he suffered for weeks trying to get the utterly broken Florida state unemployment system to start paying his benefits.

​“The panic was setting in, the longer it went on,” Caturano remembers. Frantic union members were calling him with questions; older workers needed his help filling out applications. All the while, he was scrambling to secure his own benefits. ​“The stress created by that — I got shingles,” he says.

