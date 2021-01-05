Skip to content
menu
search
Dispatch Labor

Workers Resist Pandemic-Era Disaster Capitalism in Ecuador

The Ecuador government took advantage of the pandemic to slash workers’ rights.

Kimberley Brown

An Indigenous Kichwa man holds roses in peaceful solidarity for labor rights during a demonstration in Quito, Ecuador, on October 22, 2020. PHOTO BY KIMBERLEY BROWN

QUITO, ECUADOR — Paula had been in quar­an­tine with her hus­band and two kids for 15 days by the end of March 2020 under Ecuador’s strict lock­down, which includ­ed a nation­wide 2 p.m. cur­few. Then, Paula’s boss called. Busi­ness was suf­fer­ing; he would have to let some peo­ple go and cut salaries. He asked Paula if she would agree to a 40% reduc­tion in her month­ly pay. 

Paula, who is using a pseu­do­nym for fear of reprisal from her employ­er, knew she would be fired if she said no, so she said yes. She is her family’s main bread­win­ner and, at age 58, she didn’t know how eas­i­ly she would find anoth­er job. By April 2020, Paula’s salary dropped to $320 a month, about $80 below the legal min­i­mum wage and well below Ecuador’s $721 aver­age month­ly cost of liv­ing for a fam­i­ly of four. Paula quick­ly fell behind on her $200 month­ly rent. 

What one thinks at this moment is, Do I go or do I accept?’ ” Paula says. But see­ing how the con­di­tions are, one has to accept because being out of work at this point is too hard.” 

Paula says her boss claimed the change would be tem­po­rary and she would only work six hours a day. Eight months and no dis­cus­sions about rein­stat­ing her salary lat­er, Paula has been work­ing eight or nine hours daily. 

As com­pa­nies strug­gle to nav­i­gate the eco­nom­ic fall­out of Covid-19, thou­sands of work­ers across Ecuador have been laid off with­out sev­er­ance or have had their con­tracts changed overnight. Labor groups say the sit­u­a­tion was made worse after Pres­i­dent Lenín Moreno’s gov­ern­ment used the pan­dem­ic to pass new laws that they claim vio­late the country’s con­sti­tu­tion­al labor pro­tec­tions. These changes include the Organ­ic Law of Human­i­tar­i­an Sup­port (LOAH) passed in June 2020, cre­at­ed on the pre­text of boost­ing the econ­o­my and pro­tect­ing jobs by lift­ing employ­ment restric­tions and offer­ing spe­cial lines of cred­it and inter­est rates to businesses. 

Despite (or because of) these laws, Ecuador’s unem­ploy­ment and under­em­ploy­ment rate was still 30% by Sep­tem­ber 2020. Though those num­bers do not include Ecuador’s thriv­ing infor­mal econ­o­my (such as street ven­dors), only 32% of peo­ple report hav­ing ade­quate employ­ment. Streets have become tense as work­ers, unions and stu­dents con­sis­tent­ly protest. The demon­stra­tions often end in con­flict with the police, who have been rein­forced and on guard since the 11-day anti-aus­ter­i­ty protests in 2019

Hernán Aceve­do, a labor lawyer with the Quito-based firm LexAr­tis, says the firm has seen a 200% increase in labor rights claims and law­suits dur­ing the pan­dem­ic. The cas­es have been backed up in the courts for months. As part of cost-cut­ting mea­sures, almost 500 judi­cial staff have been fired or forced into retire­ment since 2019

The gov­ern­ment had an oppor­tu­ni­ty to reg­u­late this in a bet­ter way,” Aceve­do says of mass lay­offs and ille­gal con­tract nego­ti­a­tions like Paula’s, but with the LOAH, they legal­ly legit­i­mat­ed these actions.” 

The LOAH allows employ­ers to rene­go­ti­ate con­tracts, includ­ing reduc­ing salaries up to 55% and work­ing hours up to 50%, with­out a medi­a­tor present and for an unspec­i­fied duration. 

The LOAH also allows employ­ers to use fixed-term con­tracts (up to one-year terms), which can be renewed once. Short-term con­tracts had been pro­hib­it­ed in Ecuador’s 2015 labor reforms as employ­ers fre­quent­ly overused them to deprive work­ers of job secu­ri­ty, the abil­i­ty to orga­nize and access to pen­sion funds (which require 25 years of unin­ter­rupt­ed employ­ment), says Richard Gómez, pres­i­dent of the Cen­tral Work­ers Fed­er­a­tion (CUT), one of Ecuador’s largest unions, which rep­re­sents elec­tri­cians, teach­ers, fire­fight­ers and others. 

Gómez says the LOAH is regres­sive” and goes against Ecuador’s 2008 Con­sti­tu­tion, which requires the state to respect the dig­ni­ty of work­ing peo­ple, ensure decent wages and pro­hib­it job instability. 

CUT is one of sev­er­al orga­ni­za­tions chal­leng­ing the LOAH in Ecuador’s con­sti­tu­tion­al court. On Octo­ber 29, 2020, the court began a pub­lic hear­ing for 20 such law­suits from var­i­ous unions and indi­vid­u­als. No rul­ing had been made as of press time. 

The banana work­ers’ union, ASTAC, also filed a court motion. The group’s lawyer, Sylvia Bonil­la, fears the LOAH will not be temporary. 

It per­ma­nent­ly changes the legal rela­tion­ship between work­ers and employ­ers,” Bonil­la says, adding that the longer the LOAH remains in place, the hard­er it will be to reverse. 

Mean­while, Car­la Navar­rete, under­sec­re­tary of labor, told In These Times via email that the LOAH was dis­cussed and approved by the Nation­al Assem­bly, in accor­dance with the pro­vi­sions of the legal sys­tem.” Labor Min­is­ter Andres Isch has declared the LOAH a suc­cess, tweet­ing Octo­ber 19, 2020, that it has saved more than 73,000 jobs since its issuance, and cre­at­ed 185,000 new for­mal contracts.” 

Paula says liv­ing on a reduced salary with­out an end date has been stress­ful.” But, she adds, I try every day to find my own strength and get ahead because there is no oth­er way.”

Kim­ber­ley Brown is a Cana­di­an writer, mul­ti­me­dia jour­nal­ist and anthro­pol­o­gist cur­rent­ly based in Quito, Ecuador, cov­er­ing region­al pol­i­tics, soci­ety and envi­ron­ment, with a focus on human rights.

Have thoughts or reactions to this or any other piece that you'd like to share? Send us a note with the Letter to the Editor form.
More articles by Kimberley Brown
Dispatch
Indigenous Organizers Halted Plans for Oil Drilling in the Amazon
Sustained demonstrations in Ecuador got the government to back down—at least for now.
Dispatch
When the “Cure” for Homosexuality Is Torture
Ecuador led the way on LGBTQ rights, but abusive “gay cure” clinics persist.
Dispatch
When the Government Orders You to Burn Your Crops
Colombian farmers are a casualty of the war on coca.
Similar articles
DispatchLabor
With Gigs Canceled and No Relief, Musicians Form a Nationwide Union
This is what solidarity sounds like.
Liz Pelly
DispatchLabor
Restaurant Workers Are Building Solidarity Amid the Pandemic
When workers at a pizza joint refused to train the people replacing them, they were fired. Now they're unionizing.
Alice Herman
Labor
Workers Should Run the World: A Bus Operator's Perspective
A conversation with Erek Slater, a bus operator for the Chicago Transit Authority.
Maximillian Alvarez
Subscribe and Save 66%

Less than $1.67 an issue

Subscribe Now