Lisa Fin­ley-DeV­ille start­ed drink­ing bot­tled water around the same time her friend’s hors­es began to get sick and die. A half decade ago on the Fort Berthold Reser­va­tion in west­ern North Dako­ta, Dev­ille drove up to see her friend in the New Town area. The hors­es looked dehy­drat­ed and brit­tle, just skin and bones. They’re eat­ing, but it’s like they’re not eat­ing, her friend told her.

It was down the hill, at the pond the hors­es drank from, where the answer lurked. She believes waste­water from near­by oil and gas pro­duc­tion leaked there, where the hors­es drank it up, poi­soned. ​“I’m always wor­ried,” Fin­ley-Dev­ille says. ​“This is why we don’t drink the water.” Fin­ley-DeV­ille is a mem­ber of the Man­dan, Hidat­sa, and Arikara Nation, known as the Three Affil­i­at­ed Tribes in Fort Berthold. Just a half mile from her house, in the town of Man­da­ree, oil and gas are pro­duced by hydraulic frac­tur­ing (frack­ing), an increas­ing­ly pop­u­lar approach to fos­sil fuel extrac­tion that involves inject­ing pres­sur­ized water, sand, and chem­i­cals into the Earth to release the gas or oil within. Legal loop­holes that exempt frack­ing from ele­ments of the Safe Drink­ing Water Act and EPA haz­ardous waste laws are endan­ger­ing sur­round­ing com­mu­ni­ties, and putting drink­ing water at risk of con­t­a­m­i­na­tion. Now, nation­al, state, and local grass­roots efforts, some led by Fin­ley-DeV­ille, are call­ing for change. The Prob­lem The Fort Berthold Reser­va­tion, along with the Stand­ing Rock Sioux Reser­va­tion to the south, blis­ter with oil under­neath. The two areas sit with­in the pro­lif­ic Willis­ton Basin, a large rock unit stretched across North Dako­ta, South Dako­ta, Mon­tana, and regions of Cana­da. From the first dis­cov­ery of a nat­ur­al gas well in the state in 1892 to today, west­ern North Dako­ta has been home to the fos­sil fuel indus­try for more than a cen­tu­ry. As of 2020, the state is the sec­ond largest crude oil pro­duc­er in the Unit­ed States (after Texas) and accounts for 2% of the nation’s nat­ur­al gas reserves.

Lisa Finley-DeVille, a member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation, is working to protect drinking water by changing how waste from hydraulic fracturing (fracking) is regulated. Photo courtesy of the Dakota Resource Council

Thanks large­ly to frack­ing tech­nol­o­gy, oil pro­duc­tion in North Dako­ta increased four­fold since 2010, with the state pro­duc­ing an unprece­dent­ed 45 mil­lion bar­rels in 2019. Although a col­lapse in oil demand in 2020 curbed the boom, frack­ing has left its mark. Waste­water — a com­bi­na­tion of ​“flow­back,” a por­tion of the water used to frac­ture the rock to release fos­sil fuels that flows back to the sur­face, and nat­u­ral­ly occur­ring ​“pro­duced” water that the frack­ing process forces to the sur­face — is still ever present. Accord­ing to a report pub­lished by the non­prof­it envi­ron­men­tal orga­ni­za­tion Earth­works, frack­ing pro­duced 19 bil­lion gal­lons of waste­water in North Dako­ta in 2018 alone. The risk to drink­ing water comes in two major ways. First, water used in the hydraulic drilling process can leak into aquifers and oth­er ground­wa­ter sup­plies. Sec­ond, the waste­water that frack­ing pro­duces can con­t­a­m­i­nate sup­plies when waste leaks from land­fills that accept oil remains, when waste spill from trucks or pipelines mov­ing it, when equip­ment fails, or when it leaks from unlined dis­pos­al pits.

"The industry that is pumping toxic chemicals, carcinogenic chemicals, underground doesn’t even have to tell us what those are."

Both flow­back and pro­duced water may con­tain heavy met­als such as bar­i­um and lead, hydro­car­bons, nat­u­ral­ly occur­ring radioac­tive mate­r­i­al (NORM), and incred­i­bly high lev­els of salin­i­ty. Flow­back and pro­duced waste­water can also include chem­i­cal addi­tive for­mu­las, with volatile organ­ic com­pounds (VOCs) like ben­zene, eth­yl­ene gly­col, methanol, and toluene. Between 2005 and 2013, the EPA iden­ti­fied 1,084 dif­fer­ent chem­i­cals report­ed in frack­ing formulas. In North Dako­ta, waste­water is nor­mal­ly dis­posed of in stor­age pits or under­ground dis­pos­al wells, tak­en to treat­ing plants that process the waste, or in some cas­es spread on roads as a de-icer. But some­times, whether in trans­porta­tion or equip­ment mal­func­tion, the waste­water can spill into the envi­ron­ment, con­t­a­m­i­nat­ing the land and water around and beneath it. A pipeline rup­ture in 2014 spilled a mil­lion gal­lons of waste­water on the Fort Berthold Reser­va­tion and con­t­a­m­i­nat­ed Bear Den Bay in Lake Sakakawea, a quar­ter mile from where the town of Man­da­ree draws its drink­ing water. Bill Suess, the pro­gram man­ag­er for spill inves­ti­ga­tion at the North Dako­ta Depart­ment of Envi­ron­men­tal Qual­i­ty, says his team checked the intake sys­tem and didn’t find any ele­vat­ed lev­els of con­t­a­m­i­nants, like­ly due to the amount of fresh­wa­ter in the lake. Avn­er Ven­gosh, a pro­fes­sor of earth and ocean sci­ences at Duke Uni­ver­si­ty, led a study in 2016 that found ele­vat­ed lev­els of frack­ing-relat­ed con­t­a­m­i­nants in North Dako­ta at sites includ­ing Bear Den Bay. The researchers detect­ed high lev­els of salts, ammo­ni­um, sele­ni­um, lead, and oth­er tox­i­cs as well as radi­um, a nat­u­ral­ly occur­ring radioac­tive ele­ment found in waste­water as many as four years after orig­i­nal spills. The team checked the Man­da­ree water intake as well, says Ven­gosh, but did not find any ele­vat­ed levels. Reg­u­la­to­ry Issues “There’s a large amount of the waste from the dif­fer­ent parts of the oil and gas cycle,” says Amy Mall, a senior advo­cate at NRDC and con­sul­tant on the Earth­works report. ​“The waste can be very tox­ic and it also can leak or spill or oth­er­wise get into the envi­ron­ment. So there are con­cerns about how the waste is reg­u­lat­ed, whether it’s being reg­u­lat­ed in a way that is ade­quate­ly pro­tec­tive to human health.” One con­cern is an exemp­tion from the Safe Drink­ing Water Act, known as the Hal­libur­ton loop­hole, that exempts indus­try from hav­ing to dis­close the chem­i­cals it uses in frack­ing and pre­vent­ed the EPA from reg­u­lat­ing frack­ing flu­ids. The loop­hole was estab­lished in an ener­gy bill passed by the Bush/​Cheney admin­is­tra­tion in 2005 and has been in effect ever since. “The pur­pose of the [Safe Drink­ing Water Act] is to pro­tect our drink­ing water, and the indus­try that is pump­ing tox­ic chem­i­cals, car­cino­genic chem­i­cals, under­ground doesn’t even have to tell us what those are,” says Melis­sa Trout­man, research and pol­i­cy ana­lyst for Earthworks. The oil and gas indus­try is also exempt from fed­er­al EPA haz­ardous waste reg­u­la­tions and Super­fund reg­u­la­tions, which exclude waste asso­ci­at­ed with the explo­ration, devel­op­ment, and pro­duc­tion of crude oil and nat­ur­al gas. Drilling flu­ids, pro­duced water, and oth­er waste are not dis­posed of as haz­ardous and are exempt from the haz­ardous cleanup process when it comes to spills or leaks. The indus­try has been exempt from these reg­u­la­tions since the 1970s, when the EPA tem­porar­i­ly pro­posed that oil and gas waste was not haz­ardous. This rul­ing became per­ma­nent in 1988 when the EPA deter­mined the cost of treat­ing the waste would slow production.

